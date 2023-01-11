Billy Bush is saddened over having done one of Lisa Marie Presley’s final interviews before she died. “It feels awful,” the “Extra” host, 51, told People on Friday of speaking with the late songstress, less than two days before she passed away. “I feel my heart is very heavy for pretty much anyone in pain.” Bush also told Fox LA Friday of the interview, “She was very uneven in her balance.” “The speech was very slow,” the journalist added. “And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me and said, ‘Something’s off here.’” Bush interviewed Presley at the 2023 Golden...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO