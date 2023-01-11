Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Billy Bush feels ‘awful’ over Lisa Marie Presley interview, thought ‘something’s off’
Billy Bush is saddened over having done one of Lisa Marie Presley’s final interviews before she died. “It feels awful,” the “Extra” host, 51, told People on Friday of speaking with the late songstress, less than two days before she passed away. “I feel my heart is very heavy for pretty much anyone in pain.” Bush also told Fox LA Friday of the interview, “She was very uneven in her balance.” “The speech was very slow,” the journalist added. “And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me and said, ‘Something’s off here.’” Bush interviewed Presley at the 2023 Golden...
Dolly Parton Sends Emotional Message to Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie’s Death
Lisa Marie Presley passed away last night (01/12) after suffering a cardiac arrest. Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter’s death. Over the next few hours, shockwaves of sadness and mourning spread across the world. Many celebs, including Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Nicolas Cage, came forward to offer sweet words about her. Earlier today, Dolly Parton took to social media to share her condolences with Priscilla.
