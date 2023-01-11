ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Freeform Announces ‘Grown-ish’ Season 6 Pickup, Busy Philipps on ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Love Trip: Paris’

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Fairfield Sun Times
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Fairfield Sun Times

‘Ghosts’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS

The spirits of Woodstone will continue to haunt CBS as the network renews Ghosts for Season 3. The series will officially return for the 2023-2024 broadcast season following its current second season. Moving from the 9/8c timeslot to its permanent spot at 8:30/7:30c, Ghosts‘ audience grew to an average of 9.15 million viewers, up 15 percent from its premiere season, and improving its time period by 61 percent and ranking as television’s top comedy in seven-day playback with an additional 2.5 million viewers.
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son

Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
Fairfield Sun Times

‘The Bear’ Season 2 Sets Summer Premiere at FX

The Bear is a TV hit following its debut in June of 2022, and thankfully, fans have a clearer idea of when to expect the show’s highly-anticipated second season as FX teased the show’s early Summer 2023 return at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour. During...
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
InsideHook

Notable Architecture and Michelin Stars Make Coconut Grove a Hot Destination

From city to city, certain neighborhoods wind up tapping into something that makes them irresistible. Sometimes that can be hard to quantify; at others, it’s relatively easy to pin down why a neighborhood or district has suddenly become hot. A new article in The Hollywood Reporter explores the rise of Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood — which, the article notes, has been seeing a steady increase in home values, up to a $2 million median price by November 2022.

