Freeform Announces ‘Grown-ish’ Season 6 Pickup, Busy Philipps on ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Love Trip: Paris’

Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
FX Announces ‘DAVE’ Season 3, Plus ‘Sin Eater’, ‘Dear Mama’, & ‘Legacy of J Dilla’ Docuseries
FX revealed its first wave of returning and new series in 2023, including DAVE season 3 and three docuseries entitled Sin Eater, The Legacy of J Dilla, and Dear Mama. These shows will debut in the coming months following the previously announced premiere of the sixth and final season of Snowfall on February 22.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Ghosts’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS
The spirits of Woodstone will continue to haunt CBS as the network renews Ghosts for Season 3. The series will officially return for the 2023-2024 broadcast season following its current second season. Moving from the 9/8c timeslot to its permanent spot at 8:30/7:30c, Ghosts‘ audience grew to an average of 9.15 million viewers, up 15 percent from its premiere season, and improving its time period by 61 percent and ranking as television’s top comedy in seven-day playback with an additional 2.5 million viewers.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son
Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Bear’ Season 2 Sets Summer Premiere at FX
The Bear is a TV hit following its debut in June of 2022, and thankfully, fans have a clearer idea of when to expect the show’s highly-anticipated second season as FX teased the show’s early Summer 2023 return at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour. During...
Fairfield Sun Times
NBC Moves ‘Found’ to Fall, Sets 2-Hour ‘Magnum P.I.’ Premiere & Shifts ‘The Blacklist’
NBC‘s shifting its midseason schedule as upcoming series Found moves to the fall. The series led by Shanola Hampton was originally scheduled to premiere on February 19, but it will now launch sometime later this year. Regarding the move, NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming Entertainment Content Chairman, Susan Rovner said,...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
Fairfield Sun Times
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé and ‘The Lucy Show’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a one-time protégé of Lucille Ball who starred in the CBS sitcom The Lucy Show and the hit film Sixteen Candles, has died. She was 98. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actress passed away on Wednesday, January 11, due to heart failure, just three days before her 99th birthday.
Notable Architecture and Michelin Stars Make Coconut Grove a Hot Destination
From city to city, certain neighborhoods wind up tapping into something that makes them irresistible. Sometimes that can be hard to quantify; at others, it’s relatively easy to pin down why a neighborhood or district has suddenly become hot. A new article in The Hollywood Reporter explores the rise of Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood — which, the article notes, has been seeing a steady increase in home values, up to a $2 million median price by November 2022.
Comments / 0