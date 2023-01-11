Is there any other way to react to the Law & Order: SVU promo for the January 26 episode? For the conclusion of the trilogy that has taken Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to the Bronx to and just saw her arrest the leader of BX9 after an attack on her was greenlit, she’s getting help from her former partner, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). But it’s not going to be all professional. Watch the promo above for more.

2 DAYS AGO