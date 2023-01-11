Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Bear’ Season 2 Sets Summer Premiere at FX
The Bear is a TV hit following its debut in June of 2022, and thankfully, fans have a clearer idea of when to expect the show’s highly-anticipated second season as FX teased the show’s early Summer 2023 return at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour. During...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Ghosts’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS
The spirits of Woodstone will continue to haunt CBS as the network renews Ghosts for Season 3. The series will officially return for the 2023-2024 broadcast season following its current second season. Moving from the 9/8c timeslot to its permanent spot at 8:30/7:30c, Ghosts‘ audience grew to an average of 9.15 million viewers, up 15 percent from its premiere season, and improving its time period by 61 percent and ranking as television’s top comedy in seven-day playback with an additional 2.5 million viewers.
Fairfield Sun Times
Here’s Our First Look at Disney’s ‘Prom Pact,’ ‘The Crossover,’ & National Geographic’s ‘A Small Light.’
Disney+, Disney Channel, and National Geographic have announced a slew of upcoming new and returning shows, including a few first looks at the Television Critics Association (TCA) in 2023. While hosting several panels for series like Prom Pact, The Crossover, A Small Light, Explore the World with the Next Gen...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Hugh Dillon Teases Ian’s ‘Ethical Drift’ in Season 2
What’s next after that prison riot that ended the first season of Mayor of Kingstown? In one word: chaos. Can Mike (Jeremy Renner) find any semblance of control in the town? How will Ian (Hugh Dillon, who also co-created the series with Taylor Sheridan) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), who were in the prison, be affected moving forward? TV Insider spoke with Dillon about that and more ahead of the January 15 premiere on Paramount+.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son
Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
Fairfield Sun Times
NBC Moves ‘Found’ to Fall, Sets 2-Hour ‘Magnum P.I.’ Premiere & Shifts ‘The Blacklist’
NBC‘s shifting its midseason schedule as upcoming series Found moves to the fall. The series led by Shanola Hampton was originally scheduled to premiere on February 19, but it will now launch sometime later this year. Regarding the move, NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming Entertainment Content Chairman, Susan Rovner said,...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Renewed at Paramount+
Get ready for more disturbing (and darker) cases. Paramount+ has renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution, the second of the franchise’s iteration on the streaming service and 17th overall (after a 15-year run on CBS). Production is expected to begin in 2023. This news comes on the same day it returned...
Fairfield Sun Times
Is ‘Law & Order: SVU’ About to Go There With Benson & Stabler? (VIDEO)
Is there any other way to react to the Law & Order: SVU promo for the January 26 episode? For the conclusion of the trilogy that has taken Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to the Bronx to and just saw her arrest the leader of BX9 after an attack on her was greenlit, she’s getting help from her former partner, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). But it’s not going to be all professional. Watch the promo above for more.
Fairfield Sun Times
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé and ‘The Lucy Show’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a one-time protégé of Lucille Ball who starred in the CBS sitcom The Lucy Show and the hit film Sixteen Candles, has died. She was 98. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actress passed away on Wednesday, January 11, due to heart failure, just three days before her 99th birthday.
