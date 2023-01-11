ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fairfield Sun Times

‘Ghosts’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS

The spirits of Woodstone will continue to haunt CBS as the network renews Ghosts for Season 3. The series will officially return for the 2023-2024 broadcast season following its current second season. Moving from the 9/8c timeslot to its permanent spot at 8:30/7:30c, Ghosts‘ audience grew to an average of 9.15 million viewers, up 15 percent from its premiere season, and improving its time period by 61 percent and ranking as television’s top comedy in seven-day playback with an additional 2.5 million viewers.
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son

Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
Is ‘Law & Order: SVU’ About to Go There With Benson & Stabler? (VIDEO)

Is there any other way to react to the Law & Order: SVU promo for the January 26 episode? For the conclusion of the trilogy that has taken Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to the Bronx to and just saw her arrest the leader of BX9 after an attack on her was greenlit, she’s getting help from her former partner, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). But it’s not going to be all professional. Watch the promo above for more.

