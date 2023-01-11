Read full article on original website
FX Announces ‘DAVE’ Season 3, Plus ‘Sin Eater’, ‘Dear Mama’, & ‘Legacy of J Dilla’ Docuseries
FX revealed its first wave of returning and new series in 2023, including DAVE season 3 and three docuseries entitled Sin Eater, The Legacy of J Dilla, and Dear Mama. These shows will debut in the coming months following the previously announced premiere of the sixth and final season of Snowfall on February 22.
‘Ghosts’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS
The spirits of Woodstone will continue to haunt CBS as the network renews Ghosts for Season 3. The series will officially return for the 2023-2024 broadcast season following its current second season. Moving from the 9/8c timeslot to its permanent spot at 8:30/7:30c, Ghosts‘ audience grew to an average of 9.15 million viewers, up 15 percent from its premiere season, and improving its time period by 61 percent and ranking as television’s top comedy in seven-day playback with an additional 2.5 million viewers.
‘American Born Chinese’: Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan Feature in First Look (PHOTOS)
Disney+ is staging a mini Everything Everywhere All at Once reunion with first-look photos for American Born Chinese — which is set to debut this spring — featuring Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. The actors are among the ensemble cast for this series based...
Here’s Our First Look at Disney’s ‘Prom Pact,’ ‘The Crossover,’ & National Geographic’s ‘A Small Light.’
Disney+, Disney Channel, and National Geographic have announced a slew of upcoming new and returning shows, including a few first looks at the Television Critics Association (TCA) in 2023. While hosting several panels for series like Prom Pact, The Crossover, A Small Light, Explore the World with the Next Gen...
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son
Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
NBC Moves ‘Found’ to Fall, Sets 2-Hour ‘Magnum P.I.’ Premiere & Shifts ‘The Blacklist’
NBC‘s shifting its midseason schedule as upcoming series Found moves to the fall. The series led by Shanola Hampton was originally scheduled to premiere on February 19, but it will now launch sometime later this year. Regarding the move, NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming Entertainment Content Chairman, Susan Rovner said,...
Is ‘Law & Order: SVU’ About to Go There With Benson & Stabler? (VIDEO)
Is there any other way to react to the Law & Order: SVU promo for the January 26 episode? For the conclusion of the trilogy that has taken Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to the Bronx to and just saw her arrest the leader of BX9 after an attack on her was greenlit, she’s getting help from her former partner, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). But it’s not going to be all professional. Watch the promo above for more.
