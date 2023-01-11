Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO