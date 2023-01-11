Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
Memphis Grizzlies players, coaches give back in honor of MLK Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stuffing bookbags with supplies, painting a mural, writing encouraging notes, these were just some of the ways the Memphis Grizzlies spruced up Springdale Elementary on Thursday. “It’s powerful for these guys to understand the impact they make not just as basketball players, but as members of...
Danny Green inching closer to making his season debut for the Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after Friday's practice that Danny Green got his first action in a five-on-five setting last week. Playing in in a five-on-five play has been one of the final hurdles for previously injured Grizzlies players before making their returns. Green's situation is slightly different considering he's coming off a torn ACL injury suffered in May 2022, but it's a positive sign for the veteran forward.
Richmond youth cheering on Memphis Grizzlies player
RICHMOND (WISH) — More than 200 kids from Richmond will root for at least one Memphis Grizzly at Saturday night’s game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Jamar Wright and Richard Lake organized a trip for 224 kids between the 3rd and 12th grades to cheer on Richmond native Desmond Bane with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Titans player broke very old and obscure NFL record
Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse broke the oldest NFL single-season record, and you probably had no idea it was broken. The Titans rookie set the single-season record for the longest punt average held by Sammy Baugh since 1940. Stonehouse’s 53.1 yards per punt edged Baugh’s 51.4, which is an incredible feat given the modern evolution of the punting game.
