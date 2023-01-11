ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania’s ‘divisive’ constitutional amendments inch closer to ballot box

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate approved three constitutional amendments Wednesday after the chamber spent hours debating the validity of bundling the issues into one resolution. The joint resolution described in Senate Bill 1 proposes “separate and distinct” amendments – to require voter ID in each election, reform the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and shield regulatory disapprovals from the governor’s veto pen – ahead of a looming deadline to include the referendums on the May primary ballot. ...
WGAL

Pennsylvania Senate approves three proposed constitutional amendments

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday approved three proposed constitutional amendments. Require voters to present a valid form of identification before casting their ballots in an election. Open a two-year window for sexual abuse victims to sue their abusers, no matter when the abuse happened. Prevent the...
Gregory Vellner

Warning Issued About Coyotes

LANGHORNE, Pa. -- A year after many Bucks County, Pa., residents spotted a coyote roaming the area – and some said it was responsible for the death of a pet dog alone in the backyard – the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a warning: it could happen again.
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Lootpress

Wanted Pennsylvania man is arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance...
CBS Pittsburgh

Federal agency begins examination of whether gas stoves should be banned

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal agency says it's beginning to collect information on whether to ban gas stoves in American homes.As KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano reports, that has brought a strong reaction from those who prefer gas to electric.Over one-third of American households – and up to 70 percent of homes in some states – prefer gas ranges to electric stoves for cooking."Data on consumer preferences show that people prefer cooking with natural gas," says Richard Meyer, vice president of energy markets for the American Gas Association.But a recent study suggests 13 percent of childhood asthma can be attributed...
