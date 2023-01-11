ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Autopsy Complete: Investigators To Run Additional Tests After Finding Mystery White Powdery Substance At Death Scene

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
Ex-child actor Adam Rich ’s autopsy has been completed but additional tests needed to be completed to determine his cause of death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, officials have listed Rich’s cause of death as deferred pending additional investigation. The office will now run toxicology tests to figure out what was in Rich’s blood at the time of his death on January 7.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rich was found dead inside his LA-based apartment . The ex-actor was found by an individual who came to the apartment after he’d gone radio silent since January 5.

The unidentified individual found Rich “ lifeless ”. Law enforcement sources said there is no evidence of foul play.

Sources said Rich’s body was found in the bathroom along with a white powdery substance. Police believe the substance to be drugs that will be tested at the lab.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rich struggled with drugs his entire life. Sources said Rich started smoking marijuana at age 14. He ended up dropping out of high school at 17 in 1986 and amped up his drug use.

Rich suffered an OD’s on Valium in 1989. A couple years later, he was arrested and charged with attempted burglary of a pharmacy. In 2002, he was arrested for DUI after his car nearly crashed into a police car.

Prior to his death, a source said, “Adam was trying to sell script ideas for TV shows and movies. He was desperate to get back into the business, but he most­ly existed on piddling payments from TV residuals or loans from friends.”

Rich had been open on social media about his struggles.

"The only thing those suffering from a mental illness know how to do is pretend to be ok," he wrote in December. "Enough! The stigma is killing people. Be yourself. Ok, or not ok, is the only way to create change, & stomp the stigma! Heal your truth!"

Fellow former child star Corey Feldman remembered Rich on Twitter writing, "Another brilliant light, another tortured soul, another child star who couldn't find his peace after he endured! He was a friend, a comrade, & a talented person with a deep passion 4 helping others understand mental illness."

Sheenalouise
3d ago

Rest in peace. He's my age, so much more life he could have had. So sad how mental health problems and drugs take lives way too early.

Rick H
2d ago

He was known to have a drug problem for decades. Only after his apparent drug related death do "friends " pop up and make comments. Sad.

Sandle Paws
2d ago

Bring in Hollyweird as a child actor, I am sure during the loosey goosey 70's and 80's that he was subjected to predators in the industry and this fueled his drug use as a coping mechanism from a young age and mental illness as an adult. Hollyweird is demonic and full of child predators who have ruined many lives. They will ultimately get their justice at the end of their time on earth.

