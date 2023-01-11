Tech Check: The Smart Way to Protect Your Home

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When we talk about smart home devices, we usually think of speakers, bulbs, and plugs. However, smart cameras and video doorbells are not only a great way to keep your home safe, but they can also bring an extra layer of automation to your life. The Blink Video Doorbell is one of the most affordable options available on the market, with similar features to some more expensive rivals, including motion detection, night vision, video recording, and automation.

17 DAYS AGO