Tech Check: The Smart Way to Protect Your Home

Cheddar News dives into the world of smart home security and spoke with Stephen Burd, VP of business development at Essence, at CES 2023.

Surprise Independent

4 top home tech trends and innovations from CES 2023

(BPT) - If you love being up to date on the latest home innovations, you can’t do better than the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each January. Viewing the highlights from CES lets you explore the newest technology to entertain you and your family or make household chores that much easier. For tech-savvy consumers and anyone seeking great new solutions in home technology, this year’s offerings do not disappoint.
KTAR.com

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Android Police

Blink Video Doorbell review: An affordable and smart way to welcome your visitors

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When we talk about smart home devices, we usually think of speakers, bulbs, and plugs. However, smart cameras and video doorbells are not only a great way to keep your home safe, but they can also bring an extra layer of automation to your life. The Blink Video Doorbell is one of the most affordable options available on the market, with similar features to some more expensive rivals, including motion detection, night vision, video recording, and automation.
WRDW-TV

What the Tech: Things you didn’t know Amazon’s Alexa can do

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the most popular gifts of the holiday season was one of Amazon’s Echo devices. Those smart assistants everyone knows as “Alexa”. Amazon says most people use the devices to get the weather, play music, or set timers. But these Echo devices are much more powerful than that.
Cheddar News

Odds of Winning Mega Millions Are 1 in 300 Million. What Happens if You Do?

"This Friday the 13th could make one Mega Millions player very lucky. The jackpot has swelled to $1.35 billion with the next drawing scheduled for Jan. 13. "The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement.Although Friday the 13th is typically associated with bad luck, it’s historically been an auspicious date for the Mega Millions with six jackpots won on the date. Friday’s jackpot is one of the largest in Mega Millions history, second only to...
CNN

The best home security systems of 2023

While being home more often may seem to nullify the need for a security system, there are still several benefits to having one. Besides making you eligible for a break on insurance rates, there’s the peace of mind that comes with being able to easily monitor activity in your home, from the opening of windows and doors to water freezing or leaking.
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Disney Board Fight, Starbucks Returns to Office & $BBB Skyrockets

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top market stories of the day. DISNEY VS. ACTIVIST INVESTORActivist investor Nelson Peltz, of Trian Management Fund, is looking to secure a coveted seat on Walt Disney Co.'s board, and the entertainment giant is none too happy about it. Disney said in a statement released Wednesday that it opposes the nomination, and urged shareholders to vote against him. The fear is that Peltz will spark a proxy battle. An outspoken critic of Disney's business practices, he recently started pushing the board to have a succession plan for when CEO Bob Iger finishes his two-year...
KGET 17

Tech products that got the most buzz at CES 2023

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Victrola, Lenovo, Ring and more boast new products worth checking out. CES is an annual event where major brands gather to share their newest tech innovations. This year, we’ve seen big news from Lenovo, Razer, Ring, Alienware and more. Although many of these newly announced products aren’t available yet, there are numerous gadgets you can pick up ahead of their release to prepare yourself. Keep an eye on the announcements if you’re interested in the latest tech advancements.
Cheddar News

Supreme Court Lets New York Enforce Gun Law During Lawsuit

"By Jessica GreskoNew York can for now continue to enforce a sweeping new law that bans guns from “sensitive places” including schools, playgrounds and Times Square, the Supreme Court said Wednesday, allowing the law to be in force while a lawsuit over it plays out.The justices turned away an emergency request by New York gun owners challenging the law. The gun owners wanted the high court to lift a federal appeals court order that had permitted the law to be in effect.The appeals court hasn't finished its review of the case, and justices are often reluctant to weigh in under those circumstances. The justices...
Cheddar News

Tech Check: The Future of Viewing

Cheddar News dove deep into the world of viewing content and looks into the future of the next generation of projectors and aromatic ways to watch your shows.
Cheddar News

Wall Street Ends Higher as Company Earnings Season Kicks Off

"By Stan Choe and Damian J. TroiseStocks closed higher on Wall Street as earnings reporting season got underway and CEOs began to show how well or poorly they’re navigating high inflation and a slowing economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Friday after erasing an earlier loss. The benchmark index closed out its best week in two months and is holding onto a 4.2% gain for 2023 so far. Stocks of several big banks rose following their earnings reports after shaking off morning losses. Tesla fell after cutting prices on its cars. The Nasdaq rose 0.7% and the Dow added 0.4%....
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

