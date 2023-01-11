Read full article on original website
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 13
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 13. Everyone remembers Mookie Wilson’s ground ball that won Game 6 of the 1986 World Series for the Mets when it got through the legs of Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner. But Wilson might not have gotten that chance if not for Mitchell, who followed Gary Carter’s rally-starting two-out single with one of his own, then went first-to-third on a Ray Knight single and scored the tying run on a passed ball. “The key to the game was Mitch’s baserunning,” none other than Keith Hernandez, who would become the Mets’ captain in 1987, said at the time. “He went to third base on that soft hit and scored on the passed ball. Mitch set up the inning.”
MLB
Teammates Dunston, Grace reach Cubs HOF together
CHICAGO -- For starters, Shawon Dunston did not recognize the area code of the number buzzing his phone. Then when he answered, the former Cubs shortstop knew it must be a wrong number. The person on the line was telling him he was going into the Cubs Hall of Fame.
MLB
1 fascinating acquisition for each team
There are still a smattering of players on the open market, but on the whole, most of the major moves have been made -- now that Carlos Correa has finally, officially, signed. Every team has at least added something. So as we start making inroads into this new year, and...
MLB
Every World Baseball Classic team's workout/exhibition schedule
The World Baseball Classic returns this spring for the first time since 2017, and before games begin on March 8, the 20 participants will stage team workouts. They will also play exhibition games against local teams, including some from the Major Leagues. Below is the schedule for the workouts and...
MLB
Cubs legend Sandberg to get statue at Wrigley in 2024
CHICAGO -- When Ryne Sandberg was asked to sit in the audience at Cubs Convention on Saturday morning, the Hall of Fame second baseman was confused. Usually at this type of event, he was either on stage or somewhere signing autographs. "A little bit fishy there," Sandberg said with a...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
MLB
Eager to start, veteran righty Weaver joins Reds
CINCINNATI -- The Reds added experience to their rotation competition on Friday by signing right-hander Luke Weaver to a one-year, $2 million contract. “It’s more about adding innings to the club," Reds general manager Nick Krall said. "We wanted to make sure we had a guy who has a chance to have quality innings for us. But it adds some pitching depth and starting depth and more competition in Spring Training.”
MLB
Kluber eager to join 'very talented' Red Sox rotation
BOSTON -- Corey Kluber’s wife, Amanda, is from the Boston area and the couple has maintained a home in a suburb about 10 miles north of Fenway Park for a few years. For that reason alone, the Red Sox were always a landing spot the veteran right-hander explored. After a couple of offseasons when flirtations with Boston didn’t lead to a deal, it finally worked out this time -- and just a few days after Christmas.
MLB
'We're on the same team': Burnes, Brewers face gap in salary talks
MILWAUKEE -- Unable to agree on a suitable salary for 2023, the Brewers and representatives for ace Corbin Burnes formally exchanged contract proposals on Friday in a procedural step that could lead to a salary arbitration hearing. Friday’s stalemate does not preclude the Brewers from continuing to negotiate with Burnes,...
MLB
Rockies announce full player development staff for 2023
The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday the coaching staffs for all of their Minor League affiliates for the 2023 season, as well as the club’s player development staff. The Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes will see Pedro Lopez take over as manager, replacing Warren Schaeffer who will join the Rockies as third base and infield coach in 2023. Lopez will be joined by Bench Coach Bobby Meacham, Pitching Coach Chris Michalak and Hitting Coach Jordan Pacheco.
MLB
Blue Jays agree with 11 of 12 arb-eligible players
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 of their 12 eligible players -- including a significant raise for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- but were not able to come to an agreement with Bo Bichette at this time. Guerrero and the club settled at a salary of $14.5...
MLB
How do Orioles stack up in AL East in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill’s Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Due to the new, more balanced schedule for the 2023 season, the Orioles won’t be playing their four AL East rivals 19 times apiece. Instead, they’ll have 13 games each against the Yankees, Blue Jays, Rays and Red Sox.
MLB
Expectations high as Cubs Convention returns
CHICAGO -- Before the packed ballroom at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, where fans flocked for the opening ceremonies of Cubs Convention on Friday night, Ian Happ saw a few of his new teammates in a much quieter setting at Wrigley Field. In a chat with reporters, Happ smirked and described...
MLB
What's next for the Giants after losing Belt?
The Giants will sail into the 2023 season without their self-proclaimed team captain, as first baseman Brandon Belt’s 12-year run with the organization came to an end after he agreed to a one-year, $9.3 million deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Belt’s departure leaves shortstop Brandon Crawford as...
MLB
Nats agree to deals with 5 arbitration-eligible players
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals reached one-year contracts for 2023 with outfielder Lane Thomas and right-handers Víctor Arano, Carl Edwards Jr., Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey on Friday. Washington will continue negotiations with center fielder Victor Robles. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Robles filed at $2.6 million and the Nationals filed...
MLB
The best prospects in this year's DREAM Series
TEMPE, Ariz. -- The primary purpose of the DREAM Series, which kicked off its sixth year on Friday, is to provide a high-level development experience for a diverse group of amateur players, predominantly African American. More than 80 players are on hand for this weekend aimed at diversifying the talent pool of pitchers and catchers -- including a ton of elite-level athletes, some of whom could be early-round Draft picks this summer and beyond.
MLB
Rays settle with 7 of 14 arb-eligible players
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays agreed to terms Friday on one-year contracts with seven of their arbitration-eligible players, but they are now facing salary arbitration hearings with seven others to determine their salaries for the upcoming season. Friday was the deadline for clubs to exchange salary figures with their arb-eligible...
MLB
Dodgers settle with 9 of 10 players at arb deadline
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have agreed to terms with nine of their 10 arbitration-eligible players at Friday’s deadline to exchange desired salary figures for the 2023 season, with right-hander Tony Gonsolin as the lone exception. The largest payday goes to Julio Urías, who is in his final year...
MLB
Can these September '22 hitting stars keep it up in '23?
While it’s important not to put too much stock into any one month on the baseball calendar, it’s hard not to pay closer attention when a player ends a season on a high note. This is especially true when it’s a young player looking to establish himself or...
