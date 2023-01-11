Freeform Announces ‘Grown-ish’ Season 6 Pickup, Busy Philipps on ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Love Trip: Paris’

Read full article on original website
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son
Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Discusses Gender Fluidity in New Interview
Days before her biggest TV job yet hits our screens, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey opened up about her personal life for a new profile in The New York Times. In the interview, Ramsey revealed that she’s gender-fluid, adding that she was pleased her recent Critics Choice Award nomination (for her performance in the movie Catherine Called Birdy) came in the gender-inclusive category Best Young Actor/Actress.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
TNT Scraps Final Season of ‘Snowpiercer,’ Its Last Scripted Original
Warner Bros. Discovery has derailed the Snowpiercer train. The company will not air the post-apocalyptic drama’s completed fourth and final season on TNT. Deadline, which first reported the news, speculated that the cancellation is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s tax write-offs — and that production company Tomorrow Studios is shopping the show and a potential prequel and sequel to other companies.
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Still With ‘GMA3,’ but ‘Unlikely’ to Return Following Relationship Investigation
It was initially reported earlier on Friday, January 13, that Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were “out” at GMA3 following an investigation into their relationship issued by ABC. Now, an ABC spokesperson is clearing the air, saying Robach and Holmes have not been terminated from the morning news show.
Notable Architecture and Michelin Stars Make Coconut Grove a Hot Destination
From city to city, certain neighborhoods wind up tapping into something that makes them irresistible. Sometimes that can be hard to quantify; at others, it’s relatively easy to pin down why a neighborhood or district has suddenly become hot. A new article in The Hollywood Reporter explores the rise of Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood — which, the article notes, has been seeing a steady increase in home values, up to a $2 million median price by November 2022.
Prince Harry worries other ‘spares’ in his family will suffer his fate
Prince Harry worries the other “spares” in his family will end up suffering his fate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, told The Daily Telegraph on Saturday (14.01.23) he frets over the fact at least one of his brother Prince William’s children face inheriting his fate of being a “spare heir”.
