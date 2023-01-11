ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

TNT Scraps Final Season of ‘Snowpiercer,’ Its Last Scripted Original

Warner Bros. Discovery has derailed the Snowpiercer train. The company will not air the post-apocalyptic drama’s completed fourth and final season on TNT. Deadline, which first reported the news, speculated that the cancellation is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s tax write-offs — and that production company Tomorrow Studios is shopping the show and a potential prequel and sequel to other companies.
WFMZ-TV Online

‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son

Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
WFMZ-TV Online

Steven Spielberg collaborator John Williams backtracks on retiring

Steven Spielberg's longtime composer John Williams is not retiring. Williams had previously insisted that the upcoming 'Indiana Jones' movie would be his last but admitted that after working with Spielberg on 'The Fabelmans', he is not ready to give up work. Speaking to Variety, during a joint appearance with Spielberg,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy