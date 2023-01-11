ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son

Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
WFMZ-TV Online

TNT Scraps Final Season of ‘Snowpiercer,’ Its Last Scripted Original

Warner Bros. Discovery has derailed the Snowpiercer train. The company will not air the post-apocalyptic drama’s completed fourth and final season on TNT. Deadline, which first reported the news, speculated that the cancellation is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s tax write-offs — and that production company Tomorrow Studios is shopping the show and a potential prequel and sequel to other companies.
The Guardian

M3gan review – top-of-the-range murderous teen robot

M3gan is the ultimate prestige toy: a precision-engineered prototype cyborg doll with limpid blue eyes and the capacity to learn from and empathise with her “primary user”. She comes with a price tag that would buy you a midsized family car, a full gamut of judgmental tweenager eye rolls and a taste for casual slaughter. And right now, she’s a lifeline for her creator, robotics engineer Gemma (Allison Williams). Following the deaths of her sister and brother-in-law, Gemma finds herself caring for her traumatised eight-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). It’s a job that Gemma is only too happy to outsource to Frankenstein’s 4ft devil Barbie, a decision that comes back to bite her (and to attack her with a hammer).

