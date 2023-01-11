Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son
Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
TNT Scraps Final Season of ‘Snowpiercer,’ Its Last Scripted Original
Warner Bros. Discovery has derailed the Snowpiercer train. The company will not air the post-apocalyptic drama’s completed fourth and final season on TNT. Deadline, which first reported the news, speculated that the cancellation is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s tax write-offs — and that production company Tomorrow Studios is shopping the show and a potential prequel and sequel to other companies.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Still With ‘GMA3,’ but ‘Unlikely’ to Return Following Relationship Investigation
It was initially reported earlier on Friday, January 13, that Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were “out” at GMA3 following an investigation into their relationship issued by ABC. Now, an ABC spokesperson is clearing the air, saying Robach and Holmes have not been terminated from the morning news show.
M3gan review – top-of-the-range murderous teen robot
M3gan is the ultimate prestige toy: a precision-engineered prototype cyborg doll with limpid blue eyes and the capacity to learn from and empathise with her “primary user”. She comes with a price tag that would buy you a midsized family car, a full gamut of judgmental tweenager eye rolls and a taste for casual slaughter. And right now, she’s a lifeline for her creator, robotics engineer Gemma (Allison Williams). Following the deaths of her sister and brother-in-law, Gemma finds herself caring for her traumatised eight-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). It’s a job that Gemma is only too happy to outsource to Frankenstein’s 4ft devil Barbie, a decision that comes back to bite her (and to attack her with a hammer).
