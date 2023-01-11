Read full article on original website
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son
Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Discusses Gender Fluidity in New Interview
Days before her biggest TV job yet hits our screens, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey opened up about her personal life for a new profile in The New York Times. In the interview, Ramsey revealed that she’s gender-fluid, adding that she was pleased her recent Critics Choice Award nomination (for her performance in the movie Catherine Called Birdy) came in the gender-inclusive category Best Young Actor/Actress.
Jenna Ortega hailed as ‘iconic’ for pronouncing Rihanna’s name correctly at Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega is being hailed as “iconic” for pronouncing Rihanna’s name correctly at the Golden Globes. The actress, 20, has been winning plaudits from fans and the star’s beauty brand for saying “Ri-An-Ah” after she announced on Tuesday (10.01.23) the singer, 34, was among nominees for Best Song in a Motion Picture.
