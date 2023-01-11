Read full article on original website
Wausau man sentenced for selling ‘large quantities’ of meth to undercover officer
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for distributing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, an undercover police officer bought large quantities of methamphetamine from Kou Yang in August of 2021.
Fentanyl Trafficking Suspect Arrested in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspected fentanyl distributor, taking more than 1,000 doses of the dangerous drug off the street. According to a press release officers attempted to stop Jacob L. Gould on Interstate 39 in the southern...
Waupaca County man charged in 1992 double murder bound for trial
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The 52-year-old man from Weyauwega who is charged with the deaths of two people in Waupaca County is bound for trial. Tony Haase is facing two counts of 1st Degree Murder for allegedly killing Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in 1992 and will face a jury trial.
Wausau drug trafficker sentenced to 5 years
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that a Wausau man will spend five years in prison on federal drug charges, the result of an undercover operation in 2021. Kou Yang, 27, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to...
Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people accused of leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee have been arrested in Wood County. Investigators said on Jan. 6, Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect began shooting at officers. Milwaukee Police ended the pursuit and began an investigation to determine the suspects.
Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County
Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Wisconsin meth trafficker sentenced to 5 years in prison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday after distributing 50 or more grams of meth, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials said undercover police purchased “large quantities” of meth from 27-year-old Kou Yang on two occasions while investigating in August of 2021.
Milwaukee shooting suspects caught in Wood County
TOWN OF GRAND RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – Two people involved in a stolen car chase in Milwaukee have been caught in Wood County. They are Afrishawn Dedrick, 21 and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21. A police report says they were involved in a high speed chase where shots were fired...
Marathon County felony mugshot gallery for Jan. 12, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Blood Trail Through Woods Leads Wisconsin Police To Suspect
The man is now faces multiple charges, including fleeing/eluding.
1 killed, another injured in Withee area fire
WITHEE, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was killed and another was injured during a fire Wednesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst just after midnight. That area is near Withee. When deputies arrived they found a homemade structure built from an old...
Plea deal reached for Wausau landlord accused of hiding condemnation order from tenants amid reports of roach infestation, burst pipes
A Wausau landlord whose property was declared unfit for human habitation due to issues ranging from cockroaches to a non-functioning heating system will avoid a felony conviction if he successfully completes a deferred sentencing agreement. Bryan Morel pleaded no context this week to four felony counts of theft by false...
Full Scale Police Response To Shawano Walmart
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons — including a knife and a gun — were involved.
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
Questions about care after Abbotsford woman’s burns not taken seriously
An Abbotsford senior is now recovering from third-degree burns, infection and skin-graft surgery at Vancouver General Hospital, after local doctors repeatedly concluded that her burns weren’t serious. On Dec. 12, 75-year-old Ruth Harris was making some soup when she accidentally spilled the entire contents of a boiling kettle into...
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Elderly homeowner stands ground and shoots armed robber during home invasion
An elderly man in Wisconsin shot and killed an alleged armed robber Tuesday during a home invasion attempt after he was followed home.
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
