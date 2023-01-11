ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

939thegame.com

Fentanyl Trafficking Suspect Arrested in Marathon County

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspected fentanyl distributor, taking more than 1,000 doses of the dangerous drug off the street. According to a press release officers attempted to stop Jacob L. Gould on Interstate 39 in the southern...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Waupaca County man charged in 1992 double murder bound for trial

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The 52-year-old man from Weyauwega who is charged with the deaths of two people in Waupaca County is bound for trial. Tony Haase is facing two counts of 1st Degree Murder for allegedly killing Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in 1992 and will face a jury trial.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau drug trafficker sentenced to 5 years

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that a Wausau man will spend five years in prison on federal drug charges, the result of an undercover operation in 2021. Kou Yang, 27, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people accused of leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee have been arrested in Wood County. Investigators said on Jan. 6, Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect began shooting at officers. Milwaukee Police ended the pursuit and began an investigation to determine the suspects.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County

Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin meth trafficker sentenced to 5 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday after distributing 50 or more grams of meth, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials said undercover police purchased “large quantities” of meth from 27-year-old Kou Yang on two occasions while investigating in August of 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
939thegame.com

Milwaukee shooting suspects caught in Wood County

TOWN OF GRAND RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – Two people involved in a stolen car chase in Milwaukee have been caught in Wood County. They are Afrishawn Dedrick, 21 and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21. A police report says they were involved in a high speed chase where shots were fired...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

1 killed, another injured in Withee area fire

WITHEE, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was killed and another was injured during a fire Wednesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst just after midnight. That area is near Withee. When deputies arrived they found a homemade structure built from an old...
WITHEE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Full Scale Police Response To Shawano Walmart

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons — including a knife and a gun — were involved.
SHAWANO, WI
WEAU-TV 13

I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
TOMAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
SHAWANO, WI
WSAW

Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
houston-today.com

Questions about care after Abbotsford woman’s burns not taken seriously

An Abbotsford senior is now recovering from third-degree burns, infection and skin-graft surgery at Vancouver General Hospital, after local doctors repeatedly concluded that her burns weren’t serious. On Dec. 12, 75-year-old Ruth Harris was making some soup when she accidentally spilled the entire contents of a boiling kettle into...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin

ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

