opb.org

Grants Pass Daily Courier expands to fill void left by closing of two other Southern Oregon newspapers

One of Southern Oregon’s longtime newspapers has folded. The Medford Mail Tribune’s last online issue was Friday, Jan.13. The paper’s publisher, Steven Saslow, wrote in an announcement that “industry-wide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable.”
kezi.com

Renovations completed at Douglas County park

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County officials announced renovations at the John P. Amacher County Park and Campground have been completed, leaving the park easier to use and more environmentally friendly. Douglas County officials said the Amacher County Park was in sore need of renovations. County commissioners and the Oregon State...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
orartswatch.org

DramaWatch: Big shakeup in Ashland

The good news out of Ashland this week is that the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has made some big changes to its leadership structure and staffing. The bad news out of Ashland this week is that the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has made some big changes to its leadership structure and staffing.
ASHLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

The Burger Combos At This Oregon Cafe Are Absolutely Insane

If you’re in the mood for a mouth watering burger and thick old fashioned milkshakes, you really can’t beat Jasper’s Cafe in Medford, Oregon. Jasper’s serves up wildly delicious burger combinations and offers up a wide variety of meats, from local grass fed beef to wild boar and free range elk.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Man to spend five years in state prison after pleading guilty to assault

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to five years in state prison after assaulting and hitting another man with a hammer along the Bear Creek Greenway. The Jackson County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office announced yesterday that 41-year-old Arthur Jacob Wood pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree.
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Alerts

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Klamath Falls

On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William Holder (46 years old)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Firefighters put out fire at Lincoln Elementary School

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – This morning, firefighters helped put out a fire at Lincoln Elementary School in Grants Pass. At around 1:38 a.m., Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a fire alarm at the elementary school. When they arrived, police found that...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Missing Douglas County man found in California

GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

SOU stays at No. 23 in NAIA poll entering weekend road trip

ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Southern Oregon University women's basketball team remains at No. 23 in the NAIA Top 25 coaches' poll entering this weekend's Cascade Conference road trip. The Raiders (12-3 overall, 8-1 CCC), who entered the season unranked, have held the same spot in the poll since Dec. 14....
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

RCC Hires Gavin Wilmott to Helm Return of Women's Soccer

MEDFORD, Ore-- The Rogue Community College Ospreys athletics department has hired Gavin Wilmott to helm the return of the women’s soccer program that has been in hiatus since the end of the 2019 season. The program will begin competition this coming Fall. Coach Wilmott fund a love for the...
MEDFORD, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Cafe creates safe place for people suffering with addiction

MEDFORD, Ore. -- What started as a warm welcome into a family home to gain support toward recovery, quickly turned into a non-profit that created a community for people suffering from addiction. Reclaiming Lives and Recovery Cafe was founded in 2017 by Stephanie and the Mendenhall family. It is an...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Two Klamath Falls meth dealers sentenced to prison

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In recent weeks two Klamath Falls men pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine among other charges. On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill, 52, pled guilty to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GRANTS PASS WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG RELATED OFFENSES

A Grants Pass woman was jailed for drug related offenses, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 1:30 a.m. 31-year old Megan Thomas was initially detained for failure to carry and present a license, and for providing false information to avoid a warrant, following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Rice Valley exit in northern Douglas County. A 40-year old male passenger was also taken into custody on a warrant.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MCPD ONLINE INVESTIGATION STILL ACTIVE

Officers with Myrtle Creek Police have an online investigation which is still active and have provided an update for residents. Detective Kevin Taggart said on Saturday, December 31st at about 11:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of Short Street. Taggart said a group of people from out of state had contacted a resident at the location regarding his alleged internet usage.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR

