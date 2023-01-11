Read full article on original website
Below the fold: The loss of Medford's Mail Tribune is far from an isolated instance
MEDFORD, Ore. — Not long ago, it was a near-ubiquitous tradition — people started their days with a cup of coffee and the morning newspaper. But in more and more communities across the U.S., those days are numbered. The coffee may still be there, but in some places there is no newspaper to thumb through.
Grants Pass Daily Courier expands to fill void left by closing of two other Southern Oregon newspapers
One of Southern Oregon’s longtime newspapers has folded. The Medford Mail Tribune’s last online issue was Friday, Jan.13. The paper’s publisher, Steven Saslow, wrote in an announcement that “industry-wide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable.”
Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
The Mail Tribune in Medford’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
City of Ashland seeks help from the public to renovate, replace or remove historic fountain
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Butler-Perozzi Fountain was given to the City of Ashland in 1916 by Gwin S. Butler and Domingo Perozzi. This historic fountain was sculpted in Italy and made out of Flower of the Peach marble. It now stands in Lithia Park and is currently not running. The...
Renovations completed at Douglas County park
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County officials announced renovations at the John P. Amacher County Park and Campground have been completed, leaving the park easier to use and more environmentally friendly. Douglas County officials said the Amacher County Park was in sore need of renovations. County commissioners and the Oregon State...
DramaWatch: Big shakeup in Ashland
The good news out of Ashland this week is that the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has made some big changes to its leadership structure and staffing. The bad news out of Ashland this week is that the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has made some big changes to its leadership structure and staffing.
The Burger Combos At This Oregon Cafe Are Absolutely Insane
If you’re in the mood for a mouth watering burger and thick old fashioned milkshakes, you really can’t beat Jasper’s Cafe in Medford, Oregon. Jasper’s serves up wildly delicious burger combinations and offers up a wide variety of meats, from local grass fed beef to wild boar and free range elk.
Man to spend five years in state prison after pleading guilty to assault
MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to five years in state prison after assaulting and hitting another man with a hammer along the Bear Creek Greenway. The Jackson County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office announced yesterday that 41-year-old Arthur Jacob Wood pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree.
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Klamath Falls
On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William Holder (46 years old)...
Firefighters put out fire at Lincoln Elementary School
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – This morning, firefighters helped put out a fire at Lincoln Elementary School in Grants Pass. At around 1:38 a.m., Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a fire alarm at the elementary school. When they arrived, police found that...
Missing Douglas County man found in California
GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club treasurer arrested for embezzlement
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been arrested following an investigation into missing funds from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club. According to police, 33-year-old Ezekiel Guy Johnson of Klamath Falls embezzled over $18 thousand from the booster club, which was used for...
SOU stays at No. 23 in NAIA poll entering weekend road trip
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Southern Oregon University women's basketball team remains at No. 23 in the NAIA Top 25 coaches' poll entering this weekend's Cascade Conference road trip. The Raiders (12-3 overall, 8-1 CCC), who entered the season unranked, have held the same spot in the poll since Dec. 14....
Brine, Brew & Barrel Fermentation Festival comes to Ashland Hills Hotel
ASHLAND, Ore. – The Brine, Brew and Barrel Fermentation Festival kicks off at the Ashland Hills Hotel on Saturday. From beer and wine, to cheese, bread, chocolate and more, there will be a little something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you grew up canning pickles using an old family...
RCC Hires Gavin Wilmott to Helm Return of Women's Soccer
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Rogue Community College Ospreys athletics department has hired Gavin Wilmott to helm the return of the women’s soccer program that has been in hiatus since the end of the 2019 season. The program will begin competition this coming Fall. Coach Wilmott fund a love for the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Cafe creates safe place for people suffering with addiction
MEDFORD, Ore. -- What started as a warm welcome into a family home to gain support toward recovery, quickly turned into a non-profit that created a community for people suffering from addiction. Reclaiming Lives and Recovery Cafe was founded in 2017 by Stephanie and the Mendenhall family. It is an...
Two Klamath Falls meth dealers sentenced to prison
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In recent weeks two Klamath Falls men pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine among other charges. On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill, 52, pled guilty to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for...
GRANTS PASS WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG RELATED OFFENSES
A Grants Pass woman was jailed for drug related offenses, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 1:30 a.m. 31-year old Megan Thomas was initially detained for failure to carry and present a license, and for providing false information to avoid a warrant, following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Rice Valley exit in northern Douglas County. A 40-year old male passenger was also taken into custody on a warrant.
MCPD ONLINE INVESTIGATION STILL ACTIVE
Officers with Myrtle Creek Police have an online investigation which is still active and have provided an update for residents. Detective Kevin Taggart said on Saturday, December 31st at about 11:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of Short Street. Taggart said a group of people from out of state had contacted a resident at the location regarding his alleged internet usage.
