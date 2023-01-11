Read full article on original website
DataStax Acquires Kaskada
DataStax, a Santa Clara, CA-based real-time AI firm, acquired Kaskada, a Seattle, WA-based machine studying (ML) firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Datastax will open supply the core Kaskada know-how initially, and it plans to supply a brand new machine studying cloud service later this yr.
How Thomson Reuters built an AI platform using Amazon SageMaker to accelerate delivery of ML projects
This submit is co-written by Ramdev Wudali and Kiran Mantripragada from Thomson Reuters. In 1992, Thomson Reuters (TR) launched its first AI authorized analysis service, WIN (Westlaw Is Pure), an innovation on the time, as most search engines like google and yahoo solely supported Boolean phrases and connectors. Since then, TR has achieved many extra milestones as its AI services are constantly rising in quantity and selection, supporting authorized, tax, accounting, compliance, and information service professionals worldwide, with billions of machine studying (ML) insights generated yearly.
Oxbotica brings in $140M for AV software
Oxbotica introduced that it introduced in $140 million in Sequence C funding, bringing the corporate’s complete funding to this point to $225 million. Oxbotica goals to make use of the funding to drive enlargement into new geographical markets and extra rapidly deploy its autonomy software program. Oxbotica’s flagship product,...
Got It AI creates truth checker for ChatGPT ‘hallucinations’
Got It AI mentioned it has developed AI to establish and deal with ChatGPT “hallucinations” for enterprise purposes. ChatGPT has taken the tech world by storm by displaying the capabilities of generative AI, which might allow strange of us to immediate AI to generate all kinds of issues, from pc applications to authentic songs.
Coho AI Raises $8.5M Seed Funding
Coho AI, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based supplier of a product-led income platform, raised $8.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Eight Roads, TechAviv, and a choose group of angel traders, together with firm co-founder Ariel Maislos, Shlomo Kremer, Natan Linder, and different excessive profile founders. The corporate intends...
Touchscreen Macs could mark the end of iPad – so what could it use for macOS?
In what might be a significant reversal of separating the 2 platforms, Apple might be releasing a touchscreen MacBook in 2025 – which might be an indication to me that the iPad’s retirement has been set. It is not a stretch to imagine that iPadOS hasn’t develop into...
Automattic’s website ad tool could give Instagram and Facebook ads a run for its money
Automattic has prolonged the supply of an advert software accessible for WordPress web sites through Jetpack (opens in new tab) and WordPress.com (opens in new tab). First launched in April 2022 by Tumblr, the Blaze advert software now lets customers attain a wider viewers, with an estimated 13.5 billion impressions per 30 days throughout tons of of thousands and thousands of WordPress.com websites and Tumblr pages.
Top 5 stories of the week: ChatGPT, CES and cybersecurity advice from AWS
Joyful second full week of 2023. Whereas our poor colleagues in California noticed rain, extra rain, and prolonged energy outages, the information from CES in Las Vegas was sizzling, sizzling, sizzling. However first, senior author/editor Sharon Goldman broke the information that ChatGPT may be coming to Microsoft Workplace as quickly...
Multilingual customer support translation made easy on Salesforce Service Cloud using Amazon Translate
This submit was co-authored with Mark Lott, Distinguished Technical Architect, Salesforce, Inc. Enterprises that function globally are experiencing challenges sourcing buyer help professionals with multi-lingual expertise. This course of will be cost-prohibitive and tough to scale, main many enterprises to solely help English for chats. Utilizing human interpreters for translation help is dear, and infeasible since chats want real-time translation. Including multi-lingual machine translation to those buyer help chat workflows offers cost-effective, scalable choices that enhance the shopper expertise by offering automated translations for customers and brokers, create an inclusive buyer expertise, and enhance model loyalty.
For AI adoption, ‘culture eats strategy for breakfast’
For a lot of corporations, synthetic intellitence (AI) is poised to transcend the hype and ship precise enterprise worth. In keeping with the 2022 NewVantage Partners executive survey, 9 out of 10 Fortune 1000 corporations are investing in AI. But solely 26% of the survey respondents have been capable of deploy it at scale.
U.S. VC exits were down 90.5% in 2022 with just $71.4B in value | NVCA
After years of frenzy and hovering valuations, U.S. enterprise capital funding ranges and returns got here crashing down in 2022 because the world financial system faltered. The official year-end report by Pitchbook and the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) confirmed that 2022 noticed solely $71.4 billion in whole exit worth generated, which is a 90.5% decline from 2021’s report of $753.2 billion and the primary time this determine has dipped beneath $100.0 billion since 2016.
QYOU Media Completes Acquisition of Maxamtech Digital Ventures
QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), a Toronto, Canada-based creator-media firm, acquired Maxamtech Digital Ventures, a Mumbai, India-based enterprise creating know-how and video games for the cell gaming trade. Based by Xerxes Mullan, Maxamtech Digital Ventures powers gaming for giant enterprise homes, OTTs, Telecoms to retain, interact and monetize their...
Nvidia adds AI workflows to retail to help combat shrinkage
Nvidia is trying to assist retailers scale back losses from theft and fraud, in addition to optimize in-store expertise with a sequence of recent retail synthetic intelligence (AI) workflows introduced as we speak. The brand new retail workflows are being introduced forward of the Nationwide Retail Federation (NRF) 2023 conference...
Morses Club, Quantum Blockchain and ASOS among movers on AIM this week
Doorstep lender Morses Membership noticed its shares greater than halve in worth because it prepares to say goodbye to AIM, after telling traders on Wednesday that it intends to re-register as a non-public firm. The lender is below scrutiny for its strategies together with sending brokers to clients’ homes to...
Ahura AI Raises Seed + Round; Total Funding to $5.6M
Ahura AI, a San Francisco, CA-based AI studying expertise platform startup, closed its seed+ funding spherical. This introduced complete funding raised high date to $5.6M in Seed funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up product improvement and gross sales exercise. Led by Bryan Talebi,...
Cake Ventures Launches $17M First Fund
Cake Ventures, a San Francisco, CA-based pre-seed and seed enterprise capital agency, launched its $17m first fund. LPs included Pivotal Ventures (a Melinda French Gates firm), Cendana Ventures, Screendoor, Plexo Capital, Foundry Group, and Financial institution of America. Based by Monique Woodard, Cake Ventures particularly focuses on investing in firms...
Adopting AutoML: Let’s do a reality check
There isn’t any remedy for Alzheimer’s. However what if we might discover a option to detect it early? The query intrigued the scientists at Imagia, who then used Google’s automated machine studying (AutoML) to scale back check processing time from 16 hours to 1 hour. PayPal skilled comparable advantages. In 2018, with H2O’s AutoML, PayPal elevated its fraud detection mannequin accuracy by 6% and made the mannequin improvement course of six occasions quicker.
Microsoft Edge could go for rounded corners in a big way – but that might not be popular
Microsoft’s Edge browser could possibly be going huge on rounded corners with a recent potential change noticed in (restricted) testing proper now. Neowin (opens in new tab) experiences that XenoPanther highlighted the potential change on Twitter, with a screenshot exhibiting Edge Canary (the earliest testing model) that includes rounded corners for the precise space of the browser exhibiting the online web page.
SOSV Spins-Out Web3 Startup Program dlab as Standalone Fund
SOSV, a Princeton, NJ-based multi-stage enterprise capital agency, introduced the spin-out of dlab, its startup program centered on decentralization and blockchain applied sciences, as a standalone fund. The brand new fund will probably be led by founding basic companions Shawn Broderick and Nick Plante, previously basic accomplice and accomplice at...
The beat stops for Groove Music in Windows 10 as it’s replaced by Media Player
In a brand new replace for Home windows 10 customers, Groove Music shall be changed by the brand new Home windows Media Participant, preserving your entire music and playlists intact. In line with Windows Latest (opens in new tab), if you happen to go to the Microsoft Retailer in Home...
