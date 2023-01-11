Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
Only 1 Month Left To Raise $280K For 'Laney's Playground' Honoring 6-Year-Old Lane LaddDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
aiexpress.io
Coho AI Raises $8.5M Seed Funding
Coho AI, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based supplier of a product-led income platform, raised $8.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Eight Roads, TechAviv, and a choose group of angel traders, together with firm co-founder Ariel Maislos, Shlomo Kremer, Natan Linder, and different excessive profile founders. The corporate intends...
aiexpress.io
LinusBio Raises $16M in Series A Funding
LinusBio, a New York-based firm offering precision exposome sequencing, raised $16M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by GreatPoint Ventures and Bow Capital with participation from Divergent Investments, Nicole Shanahan, the David Bellet Household Workplace, Gillian Sandler, and Sanford Robertson. The corporate intends to make use of the...
aiexpress.io
No Meat Factory Raises $42M in Series B Funding
No Meat Factory, a Vancouver, Canada-based plant-based various protein producer, raised $42M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Tengelmann Development Companions with participation from current investor Emil Capital Companions (ECP). The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its manufacturing footprint in North America,...
aiexpress.io
Ahura AI Raises Seed + Round; Total Funding to $5.6M
Ahura AI, a San Francisco, CA-based AI studying expertise platform startup, closed its seed+ funding spherical. This introduced complete funding raised high date to $5.6M in Seed funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up product improvement and gross sales exercise. Led by Bryan Talebi,...
aiexpress.io
Mondu Raises $13M in Series A Extension Funding
Mondu, a Berlin, Germany-based B2B funds firm, raised $13M in Collection A Extension funding. The spherical was led by Valar Ventures, with participation from FinTech Collective. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to allow additional market progress and product growth. Based in 2021 by entrepreneurs Malte Huffmann,...
aiexpress.io
Terramera Raised $6M in USD Funding
Terramera, a Vancouver, Canada-based agtech firm, raised $6M in USD funding. The spherical was led by At One Ventures. Comply with-ons to finish the spherical to a most of $15M USD can be found with deliberate shut in early 2023. Led by Founder & CEO Karn Manhas, Terramera supplies options...
aiexpress.io
actyv.ai Raises $12M Pre-Series A Funding
Actyv.ai, a Singapore-based supplier of an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B Purchase Now Pay Later (BNPL), raised $12M in Pre-Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by 1Digi Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up international growth, product enhancement, portfolio development and...
aiexpress.io
Ferrum Health Raises $6M in Funding
Ferrum Health, a San Francisco, CA-based healthcare synthetic intelligence (AI) platform developer, raised $6M in funding. The spherical was led by City Innovation Fund, Cercano Administration, and Singtel Innov8. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed growing its Enterprise AI Platform, designed to assist healthcare suppliers...
aiexpress.io
Paytient Raises $$40.5M in Series B Funding
Paytient, a Columbia, MO-based supplier of Well being Cost Accounts (HPAs), raised $40.5M Sequence B funding. The spherical was comprised of $33M in fairness from new and present traders and $7.5M in debt from Silicon Valley Financial institution. The fairness spherical included participation from Mercato Companions Traverse Fund, Bertelsmann Investments, Lightbank, Felicis Ventures, Field Group, Lachy Groom, Left Lane Capital, Commerce Financial institution, Crossbeam Ventures, Cultivation Capital, and Impressed Capital. Mercato Companions Traverse Fund managing director, Joe Kaiser, joined the corporate’s board of administrators whereas Thorsten Wirkes of Bertelsmann Investments joined the board as an observer.
aiexpress.io
Athulya Raises US$9.3M in Funding
Athulya, a Chennai, India-based supplier of senior care providers, raised US$9.3M in funding. The spherical was led by North Haven India Infrastructure Companions. Based in 2016 by Dr. Karthik Narayan, Mr. Srinivasan G, and Ms. J Krishna Kavya, Athulya provides assisted dwelling, transition care and residential healthcare to handle the wants of dependent seniors over the age of 60, and can quickly launch palliative care providers. The corporate presently manages over 400 assisted dwelling beds throughout a number of services in Chennai and Bangalore and has cumulatively served over 20,000 seniors until date.
aiexpress.io
Consumer Edge Raised Over $60M in Funding From CoVenture
Shopper Edge, a New York-based knowledge insights and analytics firm, raised over $80M in fairness financing. CoVenture made the funding. Dan Bailey, Managing Director at CoVenture, joined Shopper Edge’s Board of Administrators. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up product growth and M&A technique.
aiexpress.io
Biohm Raises $7.5M in Equity Financing
Biohm, a Cleveland, OH-based microbiome firm, raised $7.5M in fairness financing. The spherical was led by VTC Ventures, with participation from Felton Group, LLC, Jobs Ohio Progress Capital Fund, Aztec Capital Administration LLC, Cleveland Life Science Advisors, Valley Progress Ventures, LLC, and Bounce Begin, Inc. The corporate intends to make...
aiexpress.io
Cake Ventures Launches $17M First Fund
Cake Ventures, a San Francisco, CA-based pre-seed and seed enterprise capital agency, launched its $17m first fund. LPs included Pivotal Ventures (a Melinda French Gates firm), Cendana Ventures, Screendoor, Plexo Capital, Foundry Group, and Financial institution of America. Based by Monique Woodard, Cake Ventures particularly focuses on investing in firms...
aiexpress.io
SpiderOak Raised $16.4M in Series C Funding
SpiderOak, a Washington, DC-based supplier of zero-trust cybersecurity options for house methods, raised $16.4M in Sequence C funding. The spherical was led by Empyrean Know-how Options, with participation from Methodology Capital, and OCA Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to finish on-orbit testing and obtain flight...
aiexpress.io
HVR Cardio Raised $11.1M in Series B Financing
HVR Cardio, an Espoo, Finland-based cardiovascular machine firm, raised $11.1M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Innovestor Life Science Fund and Tesi. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and broaden operations. Led by Tom Fleming, CEO, and Tim Girton, CTO,...
aiexpress.io
Send Health Secures Investment From Regal Healthcare Capital Partners
Sena Health, a Philadelphia, PA-based residence care firm offering a expertise platform, acquired an funding from Regal Healthcare Capital Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its tech platform and facilitate extra enlargement. Led by Dr. Anthony...
aiexpress.io
SOSV Spins-Out Web3 Startup Program dlab as Standalone Fund
SOSV, a Princeton, NJ-based multi-stage enterprise capital agency, introduced the spin-out of dlab, its startup program centered on decentralization and blockchain applied sciences, as a standalone fund. The brand new fund will probably be led by founding basic companions Shawn Broderick and Nick Plante, previously basic accomplice and accomplice at...
aiexpress.io
How Thomson Reuters built an AI platform using Amazon SageMaker to accelerate delivery of ML projects
This submit is co-written by Ramdev Wudali and Kiran Mantripragada from Thomson Reuters. In 1992, Thomson Reuters (TR) launched its first AI authorized analysis service, WIN (Westlaw Is Pure), an innovation on the time, as most search engines like google and yahoo solely supported Boolean phrases and connectors. Since then, TR has achieved many extra milestones as its AI services are constantly rising in quantity and selection, supporting authorized, tax, accounting, compliance, and information service professionals worldwide, with billions of machine studying (ML) insights generated yearly.
aiexpress.io
Hack The Box Raises $55M in Series B Funding
Hack The Box, a Folkestone, Kent, UK-based supplier of a gamified steady cybersecurity platform, raised $55M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Carlyle, Paladin Capital Group, Osage College Companions, Marathon Enterprise Capital, Brighteye Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst Fund. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
aiexpress.io
Richard White Acquires Kyckr
Kyckr, a London, UK-based company KYC firm offering companies with legally-authoritative real-time information on potential and current prospects and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech International Restricted founder Richard White by way of his private funding automobile RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. The quantity of the deal...
Comments / 0