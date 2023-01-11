Athulya, a Chennai, India-based supplier of senior care providers, raised US$9.3M in funding. The spherical was led by North Haven India Infrastructure Companions. Based in 2016 by Dr. Karthik Narayan, Mr. Srinivasan G, and Ms. J Krishna Kavya, Athulya provides assisted dwelling, transition care and residential healthcare to handle the wants of dependent seniors over the age of 60, and can quickly launch palliative care providers. The corporate presently manages over 400 assisted dwelling beds throughout a number of services in Chennai and Bangalore and has cumulatively served over 20,000 seniors until date.

2 DAYS AGO