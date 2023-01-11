Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Coffee shop, indoor playground to open in Georgetown
The Family Barn will offer coffee among other beverages and snacks in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Family Barn, a coffee shop and playground, is set to open Jan. 16 at 1231 Leander Road, Georgetown. The coffee shop and playground, owned by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, serves as a gathering place for both children and their parents. While kids enjoy the indoor playground, parents can enjoy a beverage or snack, including fresh smoothies, coffee, desserts and grilled sandwiches. 737-328-1344. www.facebook.com/familyplaybarn.
Austin hangout with ice cream and arcade games to close in January
Violet Crown Clubhouse has been hosting drag queen game nights, kid yoga classes and more since 2019. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Violet Crown Clubhouse—a local hangout with arcade games, ice cream and events for all ages—is shuttering in January. Owner Mike Lavinge said the decision to close Violet...
New restaurant, bar offering ‘ode to fire’ coming to Austin's Seaholm District in February
Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar will be located in the Seaholm District. (Courtesy Jane Yun) A new multilevel concept called Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar will open in the Seaholm District in early February. Ember Kitchen will serve Latin fare and offer live-fire experiences while dining due to...
Local Restaurateur to Open New Concepts
"Ling Wu Asian Restaurant, the south restaurant, will add raw fish dishes like ceviches to the menu, while Ling Wu at the Grove will focus on lighter Asian cuisine with locally sourced ingredients.”
Mr. T’s Automotive and Inspection now open on Austin Avenue in Georgetown
Mr. T's Automotive and Inspection recently opened in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Mr. T’s Automotive and Inspection opened at 2020 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown, in late December. Owned by Tony Foroughi, the business is an official vehicle inspection station, with the plans in the works to offer more services in...
Bunboy food truck now serving modern twist on gua bao steamed buns in North Austin
Chef and owner Gabriel Kreuther makes the gua bao steamed buns himself and packs them with East Asian-inspired fillings. (Courtesy Zack Tullier/Saturn Photography) Bunboy, a food truck offering steamed buns filled with Asian-inspired comfort foods, opened its service window Nov. 23. Located at Oskar Blues Brewery and Taproom on Metric Boulevard, the food truck is the brainchild of owner and chef Gabriel Kreuther, who previously worked in a two-Michelin star restaurant in New York City.
Claire's to open Jan. 31 in Round Rock Premium Outlets
Accessory, jewelry and toy retailer Claire's is expected to open a location in Round Rock Premium Outlets Jan. 31, per a representative of Simon Malls. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Accessory, jewelry and toy retailer Claire's is expected to open a location in Round Rock Premium Outlets Jan. 31, per a representative...
Italian seafood restaurant The Garden at Ellera temporarily closed in Bee Cave
The Garden at Ellera in Bee Cave will be temporarily closed through early 2023. (Courtesy The Garden at Ellera) The Garden at Ellera in Bee Cave at 12432 Bee Caves Road will be temporarily closed through early 2023. The company announced at the end of December that it will be closed for the holiday season and through early 2023 for improvements.
8 dining locations that closed near Lake Travis in 2022
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, closed its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) From pizza and hamburger joints to sushi restaurants, here’s a look at eight restaurants and eateries that closed in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022:. Cho Sushi Fusion closed its Lakeway...
JNL Barbecue opens brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Austin
JNL Barbecue traded its food truck for a new east-side spot. (Courtesy JNL) After three years, JNL Barbecue traded its food truck for a brick-and-mortar location. The restaurant had its soft opening at 2027 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, on Dec. 2. The location is open Thursdays through Sundays from...
Willie's Grill & Icehouse to open Pflugerville restaurant Jan. 23
Willie's Pflugerville will feature an outdoor seating area with games and TVs. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Texas-based Willie's Grill & Icehouse will open a new location at 19200 Colorado Sand Drive, Pflugerville, on Jan. 23. The menu at Willie's will feature a selection of beers along with comfort foods, including burgers, catfish, shrimp and chicken tenders.
Food truck park Leander Trucking Co. now offering barbecue, hot dog options
Construction on Leander Trucking Co. began in July 2022. (Courtesy Leander Trucking Co.) Two food trucks—Texana BBQ and Topp Dawg—had soft openings at the Leander Trucking Co. food truck park located at 1500 S. Bagdad Road, Leander, on Dec. 18. Texana BBQ serves brisket, ribs and smoked turkey...
National footwear retailer Journeys now open in Georgetown
Journeys opened a new location in Georgetown Jan. 10. (Courtesy Journeys) Journeys, a national footwear retailer, opened a new location in the Wolf Ranch Town Center Jan. 10. The business, which stocks shoes and accessories for teens and adults, carries brands that include Converse, Adidas, Vans, Ugg and more. The store, located at 1015 W. 1019 W. University Ave., Georgetown, is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 737-738-5083. www.journeys.com.
Second Bar + Kitchen closes at Domain Northside; bar AKB opening in late January
The Archer Hotel is located inside Domain Northside. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The Archer Hotel’s Second Bar + Kitchen in Domain Northside closed Dec. 31. Located at 3121 Palm Way, Austin, the restaurant was open for six years. Following the closure, the hotel will open hotel bar AKB in late January. AKB features a central bar and communal tables under Executive Chef Kendal Duque and Chef de Cuisine Mario Medina.
Famous NYC Pub to Open Austin Location
"Opening in Spring 2023, we’re bringing The Dead Rabbit to Austin’s iconic Sixth Street in the Downtown Historic District."
Gourmet confectionery shop The Fancy Marshmallow Co. opens in Cedar Park
The gourmet marshmallow shop is located at 115 S. Lakeline Blvd. in Cedar Park. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Fancy Marshmallow Co., a gourmet marshmallow shop, opened in Cedar Park on Dec. 10. Owned by Tina Ciotti, the state’s first brick-and-mortar location of marshmallow store offers freshly made marshmallows in a...
8 large projects underway as Cedar Park, Leander prioritize commercial development
Construction on multifamily units in Northline, Leander's new downtown district, is now underway. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Leaders in Cedar Park and Leander are shifting their focus to recruit commercial development as several large, destination-style mixed-use projects are in the works. This move comes as both cities attempt to balance residential...
Shoe store Journeys Kidz to open Jan. 31 at Round Rock Premium Outlets
Journeys Kidz, a children's shoe store and extension of Journeys, will open a location at 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 227, on Jan. 31. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brooke Sjoberg is the Round Rock reporter for the Round Rock and Pflugerville/Hutto editions of Community Impact Newspaper. She worked for The Gonzales Inquirer, The Daily Texan and The Daily Dot among other publications before coming to Community Impact. Brooke is from Seguin, TX and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2020. Her last name is pronounced Show-burg.
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas
Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
San Angelo LIVE!
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0