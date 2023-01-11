ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee shop, indoor playground to open in Georgetown

The Family Barn will offer coffee among other beverages and snacks in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Family Barn, a coffee shop and playground, is set to open Jan. 16 at 1231 Leander Road, Georgetown. The coffee shop and playground, owned by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, serves as a gathering place for both children and their parents. While kids enjoy the indoor playground, parents can enjoy a beverage or snack, including fresh smoothies, coffee, desserts and grilled sandwiches. 737-328-1344. www.facebook.com/familyplaybarn.
Bunboy food truck now serving modern twist on gua bao steamed buns in North Austin

Chef and owner Gabriel Kreuther makes the gua bao steamed buns himself and packs them with East Asian-inspired fillings. (Courtesy Zack Tullier/Saturn Photography) Bunboy, a food truck offering steamed buns filled with Asian-inspired comfort foods, opened its service window Nov. 23. Located at Oskar Blues Brewery and Taproom on Metric Boulevard, the food truck is the brainchild of owner and chef Gabriel Kreuther, who previously worked in a two-Michelin star restaurant in New York City.
National footwear retailer Journeys now open in Georgetown

Journeys opened a new location in Georgetown Jan. 10. (Courtesy Journeys) Journeys, a national footwear retailer, opened a new location in the Wolf Ranch Town Center Jan. 10. The business, which stocks shoes and accessories for teens and adults, carries brands that include Converse, Adidas, Vans, Ugg and more. The store, located at 1015 W. 1019 W. University Ave., Georgetown, is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 737-738-5083. www.journeys.com.
Second Bar + Kitchen closes at Domain Northside; bar AKB opening in late January

The Archer Hotel is located inside Domain Northside. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The Archer Hotel’s Second Bar + Kitchen in Domain Northside closed Dec. 31. Located at 3121 Palm Way, Austin, the restaurant was open for six years. Following the closure, the hotel will open hotel bar AKB in late January. AKB features a central bar and communal tables under Executive Chef Kendal Duque and Chef de Cuisine Mario Medina.
8 large projects underway as Cedar Park, Leander prioritize commercial development

Construction on multifamily units in Northline, Leander's new downtown district, is now underway. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Leaders in Cedar Park and Leander are shifting their focus to recruit commercial development as several large, destination-style mixed-use projects are in the works. This move comes as both cities attempt to balance residential...
Shoe store Journeys Kidz to open Jan. 31 at Round Rock Premium Outlets

Journeys Kidz, a children's shoe store and extension of Journeys, will open a location at 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 227, on Jan. 31.
Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas

Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
