Eric Braeden Said Marlon Brando’s ‘Inner Power’ Made Him One of the Most ‘Charismatic’ People He Ever Met

By Stacy Feintuch
 3 days ago

Eric Braeden has starred as Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless since 1980. The actor had a long and interesting career both before Y&R and during his time on the soap. He has had the opportunity to work with some of the best actors in the business, one being Marlon Brando .

Braeden recently sat down with General Hospital star Maurice Benard on his podcast State of Mind . The two soap powerhouses touched on many topics, especially mental health. Benard’s podcast focuses on his own struggles with anxiety and bipolar disorder.

They also talk about careers, and Braeden spoke about acting in theater, movies, nighttime TV and of course, daytime TV.

The Y&R star has worked with some big names, such as James Cameron on Titanic , but there was one superstar who stands out.

Eric Braeden worked with Marlon Brando

Benard jumped right into asking about the impressive list of actors and directors that his guest worked with throughout his career. The first name that came up was Brando, and the host wanted to know anything Braeden was willing to talk about.

Braeden did a film with the legendary actor in 1965 called Morituri . Brando played a German spy and Braeden a German radio operator. Offscreen, the two talked about history and politics, not acting.

During one conversation, they did talk about acting. The iconic actor advised Braeden not to be an actor because he was “too bright”. The Y&R star was surprised to hear this from “the most iconic actor in the world”.

Benard wholeheartedly agreed, as Brando is an idol of his.

Eric Braeden spoke about Marlon Brando’s charisma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SccR9_0kBYBoJz00
Marlon Brando appears in 1964 I Reg Burkett

“He was arguably one of the most charismatic in the world,” Braeden said about Brando. He then emphasized, “in the world!”

Benard asked why he thought this and Braeden’s response was “inner power”.

They went on to speak about the fact that the icon didn’t care what people thought of him. “Couldn’t care less,” the soap star explained. “In that sense, you could have said he was a sociopath. He didn’t care what anyone said.”

He went on, “He disliked the medium at which he was brilliant.” He also called Brando “sadistic” and explained how he resented the movie business but Braeden had no idea why.

On the other hand, he smiled when he spoke about throwing a football around the movie set while they filmed.

Does Eric Braeden care what people think?

Braeden and Brando might have something in common.

When asked if he cares what people think, The Young & the Restless actor replied, “Well I don’t care that much. But I am defiant.” He went on, “It depends on how I’m approached. In the end I don’t care.”

He believes this may be due to losing his father when he was 12 years old. “You become defiant. You resent authority….I will not take s*** from anyone.”

He believes that has served him well and that he uses that anger in acting.

