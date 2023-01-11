Read full article on original website
'Black and Forth' is building Black female-owned businesses in the community
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In 2015, Angel Gregorio took a leap of faith and stepped away from a career as a principal to open a spice shop in D.C. Over the years, the Spice Suite evolved past spices which served as an incubator for women. Gregorio hosted a tribe of "Spice Girls" who sold their ware and helped Angel run the shop which became an incubator for dreams.
iheart.com
Fetterman Hires 20 for Washington, State Offices
(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator John Fetterman has hired nearly 20 staff members for his Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania offices. He'd announced earlier that Adam Jentleson would be his chief of staff, Joe Pierce would be state director and Tre Easton would be legislative director. The new senator's employees in Pennsylvania will include Emilee Joseph, his new deputy state director and Christina Kauffman, who is the central Pennsylvania regional director. New State Press Secretary Nick Gavio had been part of Fetterman's Senate campaign.
sancerresatsunset.com
Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
D.C. Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Series of Carjackings
A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced 20-year-old James Albert Borum to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in 2021.
Overheard In D.C.: His Body, His Choice
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
fox5dc.com
DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot
It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
wmar2news
Climate change is putting the homeless population at risk
WASHINGTON, D.C. — More intense severe weather events fueled by climate change are disproportionately impacting homeless Americans, who are already more vulnerable to the elements while living outside. As the president of Central Union Mission in Washington D.C., Joe Mettimano sees how the weather dictates a lot of what...
nprillinois.org
Former congressman Davis gets new job with a D.C. lobbying firm
One week after leaving office, former central Illinois congressman Rodney Davis has a new job. The former five-term lawmaker from Taylorville has joined the Washington, D.C. lobbying firm of Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies as a managing director. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to work alongside my...
Proposed Bill Would Give D.C. Residents $400 Or More In Rebates For Electric Bikes
Councilmember Brooke Pinto and six of her council colleagues want to encourage D.C. residents to adopt greener and safer transportation options. A new bill being submitted this month would create 3,000 rebates for residents to buy an electric bike, lowering the barrier for those that can’t afford the pricier bikes.
WUSA
'You never know what can happen when we step foot outside the door' | Teens and advocates speak about crime in DC
WASHINGTON — In an effort to combat violence and poverty in D.C., the advocacy group, Don't Mute D.C., held their annual "MLK Jr. Conversations and Crank" event at the Anacostia Arts Center on Saturday. D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee spoke on a panel with the Attorney General and...
popville.com
“Mayor Bowser Unveils DC’s Comeback Plan”
“Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) unveiled DC’s Comeback Plan. The Comeback Plan is a tool for setting DC’s economic development goals for the next five years, and it centers around making Washington, DC a place for successful businesses, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, and thriving people.
rewind1051.com
Amazon continues with plans for headquarters
Despite Amazon’s recent announcement of global layoffs, the online retailer says it is moving forward with opening its new headquarters in Northern Virginia. The first phase of Amazon’s H-Q-2 building is set to open this summer. Metropolitan Park is a 21-million-square-foot building that will feature two twenty-two story...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Negotiates Sale of HarborChase of Prince William Commons in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — CBRE National Senior Housing’s investment properties team has arranged the sale of HarborChase of Prince William Commons, a Class A seniors housing community in Woodbridge, a suburb of Washington D.C. Built in 2018, HarborChase of Prince William Commons is a three-story building with 127 units...
Florida Man On Mushrooms Admits Causing Chaos, Groping Attendant On Flight To DC
A Miami man is facing 20 years behind bars after admitting to getting handsy with a flight attendant and causing a nuisance on a chaotic flight coming into Washington Dulles International Airport.Florida resident Cherruy Loghan Sevilla, 24, pleaded guilty this week to interfering with a flight crew…
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
fox5dc.com
DC Restaurant Week: 10 spots you won't want to miss
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.'s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, giving residents and visitors alike a chance to try out some of the best dining options the District has to offer with a fixed menu and price. FOX 5's Erin Como has compiled a list of 10...
fox5dc.com
Northwest DC school hosts robotics competition
DC International School (DCI) in Northwest is hosting a robotics competition this weekend for middle and high school students from across the DMV. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited the school to check out the event.
Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity
Shanklin Hall's goals were simple: Bring back the type of community-spirited events that D.C. has always had, with their own flavor. The post Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death
The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
fox5dc.com
Charging hoverboard ignites fire in southeast DC home: officials
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a charging hoverboard ignited a fire early Wednesday in a southeast D.C. home. The fire was reported just after 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Burns Street. No injuries were reported but the residents of the home were displaced. Officials say the fire was the...
