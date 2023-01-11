(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator John Fetterman has hired nearly 20 staff members for his Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania offices. He'd announced earlier that Adam Jentleson would be his chief of staff, Joe Pierce would be state director and Tre Easton would be legislative director. The new senator's employees in Pennsylvania will include Emilee Joseph, his new deputy state director and Christina Kauffman, who is the central Pennsylvania regional director. New State Press Secretary Nick Gavio had been part of Fetterman's Senate campaign.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO