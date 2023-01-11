Freeform Announces ‘Grown-ish’ Season 6 Pickup, Busy Philipps on ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Love Trip: Paris’

Read full article on original website
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
