Freeform Announces ‘Grown-ish’ Season 6 Pickup, Busy Philipps on ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Love Trip: Paris’

Read full article on original website
Related
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
GMA3's T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Are Apparently Ready To Take ABC To Court If Anchor Jobs Are Threatened
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are apparently set to take ABC to court if the network decides to punish them further after taking the pair off the air.
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
Comments / 0