Freeform Announces ‘Grown-ish’ Season 6 Pickup, Busy Philipps on ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Love Trip: Paris’

‘That ’90s Show’: Debra Jo Rupp Teases What’s New With Kitty & Red
Hello, Wisconsin! That ’90s Show continues the laugh-filled look back at years gone by that started with eight popular seasons of That ’70s Show (1998-2006). The action now takes place in 1995, but the winning formula remains the same — there’s a new set of teens who’ll be heading down to the basement that is still oddly smoky.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
‘Night Court’: Melissa Rauch Reveals Revival Theme Song’s Connection to Original (VIDEO)
“When people hear the term ‘reboot,’ I think there’s like an, ‘Ah! What are you gonna do to my favorite show?!'” Melissa Rauch says of her upcoming Night Court reboot, premiering January 17 on NBC. Don’t worry, she’s just as much a fan of the...
A Marketing Specialist Juggles a Fake Engagement and a Real One in Great American Family's 'From Chicago With Love'
Great American Family is starting to get into the swing of things with weekly new movies. They had a great run of films over the holidays with their "Fall Into Winter" campaign. Despite recent controversies, Great American Family has upcoming fare starring fan favorite actors like Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin and Danica McKellar.
Melissa Rauch Teases Surprises Fans Will Love in New 'Night Court' Reboot
When she thinks about it now, Melissa Rauch admits that her parents probably shouldn’t have allowed her to watch Night Court back in the day. “A lot of the jokes went over my head,” she says. “But I was such a TV junkie. And I distinctly remember watching it in my bedroom and feeling like this was something that I hadn’t seen before.”
Here’s Our First Look at Disney’s ‘Prom Pact,’ ‘The Crossover,’ & National Geographic’s ‘A Small Light.’
Disney+, Disney Channel, and National Geographic have announced a slew of upcoming new and returning shows, including a few first looks at the Television Critics Association (TCA) in 2023. While hosting several panels for series like Prom Pact, The Crossover, A Small Light, Explore the World with the Next Gen...
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son
Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
How to Watch the Every 'House Party' Movie
House Party is coming to a new generation with LeBron James' reboot in 2023, but '90s kids who know and love the original may be feeling nostalgic for the classic Kid 'n Play hit. Here's how to watch and stream the classic House Party series.
Jason Voorhees Will Never Die! Every 'Friday the 13th' Movie, Ranked
Everyone knows that Friday the 13th is an unlucky date. It's also the worst possible time to go camping. The Friday the 13th movies star Jason Voorhees, the iconic hockey mask wearing killer. While the film series wouldn't be considered high art by many, they are very popular among horror and slasher fans. Whenever a Friday falls on the 13th of the month, it's a perfect opportunity to marathon this series. Here's a ranking of each film, from worst to best.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Still With ‘GMA3,’ but ‘Unlikely’ to Return Following Relationship Investigation
It was initially reported earlier on Friday, January 13, that Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were “out” at GMA3 following an investigation into their relationship issued by ABC. Now, an ABC spokesperson is clearing the air, saying Robach and Holmes have not been terminated from the morning news show.
‘American Born Chinese’: Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan Feature in First Look (PHOTOS)
Disney+ is staging a mini Everything Everywhere All at Once reunion with first-look photos for American Born Chinese — which is set to debut this spring — featuring Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. The actors are among the ensemble cast for this series based...
DANNY TYREE: Battling Nature when she calls at inopportune times
It’s an amenity that most consumers take for granted. It’s an amenity that most retailers and professionals grudgingly accept as a cost of doing business. But I simply must salute those businesspeople who provide the miracle of indoor plumbing to their patrons.
