‘The Watchful Eye’ Trailer: Kelly Bishop Hires Mariel Molino to Solve Suspicious Murder in Freeform Series (VIDEO)

By Kelli Boyle, TV Insider
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Hugh Dillon Teases Ian’s ‘Ethical Drift’ in Season 2

What’s next after that prison riot that ended the first season of Mayor of Kingstown? In one word: chaos. Can Mike (Jeremy Renner) find any semblance of control in the town? How will Ian (Hugh Dillon, who also co-created the series with Taylor Sheridan) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), who were in the prison, be affected moving forward? TV Insider spoke with Dillon about that and more ahead of the January 15 premiere on Paramount+.
‘That ’90s Show’: Debra Jo Rupp Teases What’s New With Kitty & Red

Hello, Wisconsin! That ’90s Show continues the laugh-filled look back at years gone by that started with eight popular seasons of That ’70s Show (1998-2006). The action now takes place in 1995, but the winning formula remains the same — there’s a new set of teens who’ll be heading down to the basement that is still oddly smoky.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

M3gan review – top-of-the-range murderous teen robot

M3gan is the ultimate prestige toy: a precision-engineered prototype cyborg doll with limpid blue eyes and the capacity to learn from and empathise with her “primary user”. She comes with a price tag that would buy you a midsized family car, a full gamut of judgmental tweenager eye rolls and a taste for casual slaughter. And right now, she’s a lifeline for her creator, robotics engineer Gemma (Allison Williams). Following the deaths of her sister and brother-in-law, Gemma finds herself caring for her traumatised eight-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). It’s a job that Gemma is only too happy to outsource to Frankenstein’s 4ft devil Barbie, a decision that comes back to bite her (and to attack her with a hammer).
Meet the New Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel from the USA!

The three-hourlong Miss Universe competition streamed live on Saturday, January 14, from New Orleans’ Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where more than 80 women from around the world competed for the coveted title of Miss Universe. And when the ballots were tabulated, the title of the 71st Miss Universe went to Miss USA R'bonney Gabriel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
DANNY TYREE: Battling Nature when she calls at inopportune times

It’s an amenity that most consumers take for granted. It’s an amenity that most retailers and professionals grudgingly accept as a cost of doing business. But I simply must salute those businesspeople who provide the miracle of indoor plumbing to their patrons.

