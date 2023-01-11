Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Parks Canada Is Looking To Hire Summer Workers & The Pay Is Up To $30 An Hour
Parks Canada wants to hire people for summer positions across the country and you could make up to $30 an hour!. With these government of Canada jobs, the federal agency that manages national parks, marine conservation areas and historic sites is looking for students and temporary workers to support summer 2023 operations.
Narcity
Porter Airlines Is Hiring Tons Of Positions In These 2 Ontario Cities & You Get Great Perks
Porter Airlines is in the middle of a massive expansion to kick off 2023 and a growing company means there are plenty of job opportunities. While the airline continues to call Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ) its home base, is it adding to its staff at two other major airports in Ontario, and the company isn't only looking for flight attendants.
Narcity
A 2022 Human Rights Report Has Called Out Canada For Multiple Violations
Some might think we have solid record of human rights in Canada, but an organization has released a new report and had some choice words on Canada's human rights violations. Human Rights Watch has released its run-down of the events of 2022 in the Great White North and our country has been accused of several human rights violations over the last 12 months.
Comments / 0