ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show.” “But the original sin here was…
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
The Independent

Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden

The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
GEORGIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Joy Behar admits that Biden’s answer to Doocy on documents ‘did not help him’

"The View" co-host Joy Behar admitted that Joe Biden's comments to Peter Doocy about leaving classified documents near his Corvette this week did not help the president's case. "Classified documents next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?" Doocy asked Thursday. "I'm going to get the chance to speak on...
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
RadarOnline

'She Wanted To Laugh So Bad': Biden Mistakenly Calls VP Kamala 'PRESIDENT Harris' In Border Speech Blunder

President Biden mistakenly referred to VP Kamala Harris as "President Harris" while discussing his administration's latest policies to address the border crisis, sparking a series of reactions online following his latest gaffe.RadarOnline.com has learned the commander-in-chief's speech blunder happened as he delivered remarks at the White House on Thursday, accidentally mixing up her job title."President Harris led this effort — led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving," Biden said in the viral video, proudly sharing, "And thanks to her leadership, she's been able to generate more than $3.2 billion from the private...
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
WILMINGTON, DE
Mother Jones

More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy