ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Eddie Murphy’s Family Guide: Meet His 10 Kids With Nicole Mitchell, Mel B, Paige Butcher and More

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uvth_0kBY6J0U00

Quite the clan! Eddie Murphy has welcomed 10 children over the years — and he’s spoken highly about each member of his blended brood.

“I am so blessed with my kids. I don’t have one bad seed,” the Saturday Night Live alum said during a March 2021 appearance on Marc Maron ’s “WTF” podcast. “I don't have any like 'Oh, you are the one.' I don't have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid."

The New York native added that his offspring served as a compass for him over the years, helping him choose projects that were right for him.

"The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s— is over ... along the way, I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision," the comedian shared. "When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s—, you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route, then you never make a bad decision.”

Murphy became a father for the first time in July 1989 when his then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely gave birth to their son, Eric . The comedian then welcomed two more children within the next 16 months — daughter Bria in November 1989 with Nicole Mitchell and son Christian in November 1990 with Tamara Hood .

The Nutty Professor star married Mitchell in March 1993 and the pair became proud parents to five children, including Bria, over the course of their relationship: son Miles, born in November 1992, and daughters Shayne, Zola and Bella born in October 1994, December 1999 and January 2002, respectively. In August 2005, Mitchell filed for divorce , citing “irreconcilable differences.” The duo finalized their split the following April.

The Golden Globe winner moved on with former Spice Girl Mel B after his divorce. When the England native became pregnant in 2006, Murphy insisted on a paternity test. Mel B gave birth to Angel in April 2007 and a subsequent test confirmed that the Dreamgirls actor was the child’s father.

Despite some drama at the beginning of their coparenting journey , the Emmy winner and the "Spice Up Your Life" musician have spoken highly of each other over the years.

“He’s such a loving, caring, respectful person ,” the “Tell Me” singer said of Murphy during a December 2018 appearance on Steve Harvey ’s syndicated talk show. “It took a while to get there because we broke up not in the happiest circumstances.”

The Trading Places actor expanded his family further in May 2016 when he welcomed daughter Izzy with model Paige Butcher , whom he began dating in 2012. The duo — who got engaged in September 2018 — also share son Max , born in November 2018.

Murphy has joked about his plentiful progeny in the past.

“Men kind of look at me like, ‘He’s crazy. How much did that s—t cost?’ And women, it’s kind of, like, something sexy about it, I think. ‘Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing . Eddie Murphy be getting it in,’” the Mark Twain Prize recipient joked during a December 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , adding, “I like it. I’m happy with it.”

Scroll through to see Murphy’s 10 children:

Comments / 2

Related
msn.com

Get to Know Eddie Murphy's 10 Children and Their Mothers

Eddie Murphy's comedy has spanned multiple decades, earning award nominations, box office success, and huge accolades. But as he's been building his career, he's also been building his family, having a whopping 10 kids born in the past 30 years. Here's everything to know about Eddie Murphy's children—six daughters and four sons.
Page Six

Eddie Murphy’s comedy advice: Keep Will Smith’s wife’s name ‘out your f–king mouth’

Eddie Murphy offered sage advice to aspiring comedians while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes: Don’t talk about Will Smith’s wife.  “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. There’s a blueprint and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple,” he told the star-studded crowd at the Beverly Hilton hotel.  “Just do these three things,” he added before making a jab at Smith, a longtime industry pal: “Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s...
People

Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'

Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend

Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
UTAH STATE
Page Six

‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed

Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children

Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

281K+
Followers
26K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy