A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
qcnews.com
Former congressman Cawthorn’s gun case moved to May
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After coming from Florida, former North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s case in Mecklenburg County Court got put off a few more months. Cawthorn was in court for bringing a loaded gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April 2022. The CMPD officer...
vincennespbs.org
Planned water shut off in Washington
Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
Body of missing Virginia man found in Shenandoah National Park
The remains found in Shenandoah National Park earlier this week have been identified as a missing 66-year-old Virginia man whose car was found in the park last month.
A school staffer searched the backpack of a Virginia 6-year-old before shooting. Now, the school will install metal detectors
Richneck Elementary School in Virginia will install walk-through metal detectors after officials were alerted last week that a 6-year-old student who allegedly shot his teacher might have had a weapon but failed to find it after a search.
Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special election
Former NFL player and Democratic nominee Aaron Rouse appears to have clinched Virginia's 7th state Senate district election against Republican opponent Kevin Adams.
Cigar smoke, dogs and no metal detectors: The bizarre first two weeks of a Republican-controlled House
This week, as many Republicans filed into the House chamber, they often jokingly raised up their arms, mimicking the way they used to have to raise them as they went through metal detectors last year. During the last Congress, such magnometer checks were compulsory.The anti-metal detector GOP crusade has being going on for a while. Last year, as I tried to catch Lauren Boebert for a question, she maneuvered her way around me — and around the magnetometers — in order to go and vote. It was a small but significant act of rebellion. Boebert was notably part of a...
WTOP
After surgery, Maryland congressman rejoins marathon speaker vote—in hospital socks
A Maryland congressman rushed back from surgery on Friday to vote for the next Speaker of the House — still in his hospital socks. Congressman David Trone, a Democrat who represents Maryland’s 6th District, had to miss Friday’s earliest vote for a shoulder surgery that couldn’t be rescheduled.
Karon Blake shooting: Suspect in death of 13-year-old boy is a DC government employee
A suspect in the killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake is a Washington, D.C., government employee, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday.
cbs19news
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
Can You Legally Eat Bootleg Eggs in Washington?
I was the last to get the memo about all the eggs being gone in Washington grocery stores. I seldom use eggs (that’s because I seldom cook). I only noticed that there was an egg crisis happening all around me when I went to buy some yogurt the other day at the grocery store and the eggs are always right next to them. There was a gaping space of emptiness where all the eggs used to be. I began to wonder if my friend T still had those chickens in her backyard coop and if she would be willing to sell me a few, just in case I need some eggs in the next few weeks. Then I began to wonder if it was even legal to eat those bootleg eggs during an egg shortage. (If you want the TL;DR version of the answer, just scroll down below.)
2 men, teen shot in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Southeast D.C. that left two men and a teen injured Monday evening. Editor's Note: The video above is in regard to another shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a teen injured. Police have not connected these two shootings. According to...
The Time the US Accidentally Dropped 2 Nukes On North Carolina
On a fateful day in 1961, the United States government experienced a catastrophic event that could have had devastating consequences. A B52 bomber broke apart in midair, causing two Mark 39 hydrogen bombs to be dropped over North Carolina.
Police: Unhoused man beaten to death with metal pipe after fight on the Ellipse in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — A person experiencing homelessness was found dead after police believe he was beaten by another man using a pipe in the Ellipse Park near the White House and the Washington Monument Wednesday morning, authorities said. Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, and Park Police officers were called...
WMBF
New Americans Program coming to Myrtle Beach; Aims to help refugees settle in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new program is expanding into the Grand Strand to assist refugees who choose Myrtle Beach as their safe haven. The Grand Strand could see these new refugees as early as this spring. For the first time, The Lutheran Services Carolinas will be bringing the...
Man who shot Karon Blake is a Washington, D.C., employee, mayor says
The man who fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday, in a case that has outraged some in the community, is a Washington, D.C., employee, the mayor said Wednesday. Metropolitan Police have said the shooter killed Karon, a middle school student, shortly before 4 a.m. after the shooter believed someone was tampering with vehicles and left his home with a registered firearm to investigate.
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works
Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The new "cap-and-invest" program is designed to follow in the footsteps of California, where a cap-and-trade system began in 2013, while trying to learn from its missteps. Signed into law by...
Washington witness describes hovering ball of light over nearby building
A Washington witness at Newcastle reported watching a hovering ball of light 15 feet over a nearby building that quickly moved away at 8:31 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MAGA Loser’s Nepo Baby Threatens Ugly GOP Meltdown
She’s facing possible indictment for her alleged role in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Meanwhile, the Michigan Republican Party suffered a historic “ass-kicking” at the polls last November under her leadership.Surely, Meshawn Maddock’s influence within the state GOP is at an end—right?Wrong, say some party activists and left-of-MAGA dissenters, who claim Maddock—the party’s co-chair and ideological leader for the past two years—may have a poison pill to force down the throat of the party faithful.That pill, they say, is her 22-year-old son-in-law, Parker Shonts, who is seeking election as youth vice chair when Michigan Republicans convene for their...
