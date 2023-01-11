ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Former congressman Cawthorn’s gun case moved to May

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After coming from Florida, former North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s case in Mecklenburg County Court got put off a few more months. Cawthorn was in court for bringing a loaded gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April 2022. The CMPD officer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
vincennespbs.org

Planned water shut off in Washington

Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Cigar smoke, dogs and no metal detectors: The bizarre first two weeks of a Republican-controlled House

This week, as many Republicans filed into the House chamber, they often jokingly raised up their arms, mimicking the way they used to have to raise them as they went through metal detectors last year. During the last Congress, such magnometer checks were compulsory.The anti-metal detector GOP crusade has being going on for a while. Last year, as I tried to catch Lauren Boebert for a question, she maneuvered her way around me — and around the magnetometers — in order to go and vote. It was a small but significant act of rebellion. Boebert was notably part of a...
COLORADO STATE
cbs19news

Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event

Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Talk KIT

Can You Legally Eat Bootleg Eggs in Washington?

I was the last to get the memo about all the eggs being gone in Washington grocery stores. I seldom use eggs (that’s because I seldom cook). I only noticed that there was an egg crisis happening all around me when I went to buy some yogurt the other day at the grocery store and the eggs are always right next to them. There was a gaping space of emptiness where all the eggs used to be. I began to wonder if my friend T still had those chickens in her backyard coop and if she would be willing to sell me a few, just in case I need some eggs in the next few weeks. Then I began to wonder if it was even legal to eat those bootleg eggs during an egg shortage. (If you want the TL;DR version of the answer, just scroll down below.)
WASHINGTON STATE
WUSA9

2 men, teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Southeast D.C. that left two men and a teen injured Monday evening. Editor's Note: The video above is in regard to another shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a teen injured. Police have not connected these two shootings. According to...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Man who shot Karon Blake is a Washington, D.C., employee, mayor says

The man who fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday, in a case that has outraged some in the community, is a Washington, D.C., employee, the mayor said Wednesday. Metropolitan Police have said the shooter killed Karon, a middle school student, shortly before 4 a.m. after the shooter believed someone was tampering with vehicles and left his home with a registered firearm to investigate.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Loser’s Nepo Baby Threatens Ugly GOP Meltdown

She’s facing possible indictment for her alleged role in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Meanwhile, the Michigan Republican Party suffered a historic “ass-kicking” at the polls last November under her leadership.Surely, Meshawn Maddock’s influence within the state GOP is at an end—right?Wrong, say some party activists and left-of-MAGA dissenters, who claim Maddock—the party’s co-chair and ideological leader for the past two years—may have a poison pill to force down the throat of the party faithful.That pill, they say, is her 22-year-old son-in-law, Parker Shonts, who is seeking election as youth vice chair when Michigan Republicans convene for their...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy