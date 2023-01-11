Read full article on original website
Related
Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single
Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
Belle and Sebastian Announce New LP, Share Debut Single
Indie pop band Belle and Sebastian have announced a new album, Late Developers, which is slated to drop on Friday (January 13). With the news, the band also shared its newest single, “I Don’t Know What You See In Me.” The announcement comes less than a year after their latest release, A Bit of Previous.
Altin Gün is Back with New Album, Shares Hypnotizing Single
Purveyors of an unparalleled sound, Altin Gün is back with their inventive, one-of-a-kind style of Turkish folk-rock psychedelia. The group recently announced their return with an upcoming release, Aşk, an album full of songs with the same infectious power that is palpable at their live shows. The 10-track project will see the band re-imagine traditional Turkish folk tunes, giving age-old songs a new, reinterpreted life.
NOFX Announces Final Tour
Influential punk band NOFX has announced its final tour. The string of dates will comprise 40 cities and mark 40 years for the band. They will also play 40 songs at each concert, according to a press statement. The initial list of dates includes stops in Austin, Texas; San Diego,...
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.” Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
Finn Wolfhard Shares New Song ‘Pieces of Gold’ as Indie Musician Ziggy Katz
Introducing Ziggy Katz: the viral sensation who performs indie rock and folk music on livestreams from his bedroom in the Midwest, which is actually just the film set where Finn Wolfhard portrays him. Wolfhard, or rather Ziggy, star of the upcoming A24 film When You Finish Saving the World, has shared the first real song from the fake singer, “Pieces of Gold.” The original song is more atmospheric than the releases of Ziggy’s supposed major influences — Elvis, John Lennon, and Bob Dylan, according to the faux artist’s Spotify bio. The fake-deep singer, according to the brief paragraph, would...
Ian Tyson, Canadian Folk Legend, Dead at 89
Ian Tyson, the Canadian folk singer best known for penning "Four Strong Winds," has died at age 89. The news was confirmed via his Facebook page, which noted that the singer passed away from "on-going health complications" on Dec. 29 at his ranch in Alberta, Canada. Born in Victoria, Canada...
Donice Morace Depicts Love Slipping Away in New ‘Goin’ Goin” Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Texas based neo-traditional country artist Donice Morace is exploring one of country music's most important themes in his new song and video, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the clip first in this exclusive premiere. Morace's new video for "Goin' Goin'" depicts a once-happy love relationship that is...
The FADER
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Babytron's Bin Reaper 3: New Testament, Margo Price's Strays, Poolblood's Mole, and more. BabyTron, Bin Reaper 3:...
Saturday Sessions: Aoife O'Donovan performs "Prodigal Daughter"
Aoife O'Donovan has visited "CBS Saturday Morning" in the past, performing with Punch Brothers and I'm With Her, and as a solo artist. She's already a Grammy-winner, and next month she's nominated for three more awards. Now, from her Grammy-nominated album "Age of Apathy," O'Donovan performs "Prodigal Daughter."
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Death Valley Girls, Bootsy Collins, Shakira, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
NPR
Margo Price embarks on a new, psychedelic journey on 'Strays'
Margo Price has just released her fourth studio album, Strays. Price has never been one to stick to the beaten path with her music, and her latest record, Strays, is no different. Her fourth studio album not only sees the Nashville singer-songwriter changing up her sonic style into something more psychedelic, it also comes from a period of great personal change for her.
CMT
Jelly Roll Celebrates First Country No.1 With Single, “Son Of A Sinner”
Genre-transcending artist Jelly Roll [Jason DeFord] is officially a country music chart-topper. The world-renowned rapper turned country-rocker received his first No.1 with his debut country single, “Son of a Sinner.” The gold-certified track graced the top of the Country Aircheck chart, Country Radio, and Billboard. Although “Son of...
Washington Examiner
'The First Couple of Pop and Soul' in their own words
When Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. took the stage last month at the Tilles Center concert hall at Long Island University in Brookville, New York, the husband-and-wife performers sported matching colors with sequins, frequently put their arms around each other, and reminisced about their 50-plus years of performing together — both in the supergroup the 5th Dimension and as a vocal duo. The couple received much applause for their smooth renditions of 5th Dimension hits from the ‘60s “Up, Up, and Away” and “Wedding Bell Blues,” as well as for newer material from their 2021 album Blackbird.
Famed Daredevil & Stuntman Evel Knievel's Son Robbie Dead At 60
The son of the famed motorcycle stuntman and daredevil Evel Knievel has passed away at 60 years old, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Robbie Knievel, one Evel's two sons, passed away Friday morning following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.According to one source who spoke with TMZ, Robbie was placed under hospice care earlier this week.Evel’s son, who was dubbed "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in his father’s footsteps and was celebrated as a popular motorcycle stuntman and daredevil of his own.Robbie performed his first public stunt at only 8 years old during a performance alongside his father at Madison Square Garden.He then...
Stereogum
John Fogerty Gains Control Over Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Catalog After 50 Years
The beloved classic rock institution Creedence Clearwater Revival was only around for a few years, but in those few years, the band was busy. Between 1968 and 1972, CCR knocked out seven albums and added a whole pile of songs to the rock canon: “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Have You Ever Seen The Rain?,” “Proud Mary,” “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” “Run Through The Jungle,” “Born On The Bayou.” After the band’s bitter 1972 breakup, former frontman John Fogerty was locked in a decades-long legal battle with his former label boss, and he hasn’t had control over hugely valuable CCR catalog. But now, just over 50 years after the band’s breakup, Fogerty has now gained control of the Creedence Clearwater Revival publishing rights.
The 5 Best Albums to Introduce You to Funeral Doom, by Ahab’s Christian Hector
Funeral doom is a subsection of doom metal that is arguably the most stringent in all of heavy metal, and here to curate your introduction to the style is a master of it himself — Ahab guitarist Christian Hector. Pioneered by bands such as Thergothon, Skepticism, Evoken, Esotetic and...
John Fogerty Finally Acquires Rights to His Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs
Capping one of the longest and nastiest legal battles in music business history, John Fogerty has gained worldwide control of the publishing rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, more than 50 years after the songs were first released. Fogerty has acquired a majority interest in the global publishing rights to his song catalog with the group, which includes “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Up Around the Bend,” “Have You Ever Seen Rain” and others from Concord for an undisclosed amount, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety; the news was first reported by Billboard. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s disputes were...
Comments / 0