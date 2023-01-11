ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

MPD: Maryland man charged with murder in DC August homicide

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a wanted man was taken into custody Thursday for a homicide that occurred in August of 2021. Around 2:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, officers responded to 9th Street, Northwest D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
WASHINGTON, DC
InMaricopa

Arizona man lounging in a bank’s ATM lobby, arrested.

A man accused by police of lounging in a bank’s ATM lobby late Monday night was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and criminal nuisance, police said. At about 11:40, Maricopa police responded to Wells Fargo, 20885 N. John Wayne Pkwy., on a report of a man laying down inside the ATM lobby. Upon arrival, officers saw Brian Whitman, 30, on the floor inside the lobby.
MARICOPA, AZ
CBS Philly

No class for rest of week after gun fires inside Del. school

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Classes are canceled for the rest of the week at William Penn High School after a gunshot that forced a school lockdown.Delaware State Police said around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, the school resource officer found signs that a bullet hit somewhere in a second-floor boy's bathroom."It was a two-and-a-half-hour lockdown because someone got into school with a firearm," sophomore Barry Loglisci said.Loglisci says during the lockdown, he and other students huddled in the corner of their chemistry classroom.They were told to stay quiet with the lights off and doors locked."It was a little like anxiety attack...
DELAWARE STATE
WUSA9

2 men, teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Southeast D.C. that left two men and a teen injured Monday evening. Editor's Note: The video above is in regard to another shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a teen injured. Police have not connected these two shootings. According to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Elementary Schoolchildren Shot After Getting Off a Metrobus

Two elementary school-aged children were shot after stepping off of a Metrobus Wednesday afternoon in Brightwood. The 6-year-old and 9-year-old, a boy and a girl, sustained “serious” but not life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. An adult man was also hit by gunfire; he, too, is expected to survive. Contee said the children were coming home from school on the bus.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

13-year-old Karon Blake was fatally shot by a DC vigilante. Why are police protecting the killer’s name?

Karon Long was just 13 years old when he was shot dead by a vigilante in a Washington, DC, neighbourhood. The man alleges that Karon had been breaking into vehicles in the area — and after what has been described as an “altercation” by DC Metropolitan Police — fired several shots that ultimately took the minor’s life in the early morning hours of 7 January. Karon was unarmed. In the aftermath of his senseless killing, the community has rallied around Karon’s family to demand, so far fruitlessly, that the name of the culprit is released. Their outrage has been met...
WASHINGTON, DC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Mesa man sentenced to 23 years in fatal motel shooting

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge handed down a sentence of 23 years in prison to a Mesa man who pled guilty to a fatal motel shooting in 2021. Initially charged and indicted on first-degree murder, Stevie Jones, 28, pled guilty to second-degree murder on June 9, almost a year after Michael Gonzalez was shot to death in the parking lot of the Frontier Motel in Mesa near Stapley Drive and Main Street.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy