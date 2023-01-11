ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, Cardano, Shiba Inu post gains, but there’s more than meets the eye

The crypto market rallied significantly in the last 24 hours. Short traders have seen the most liquidation. In the last 24 hours, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization grew by over 5%, per data from CoinGecko. For the first time post-FTX collapse, Bitcoin [BTC] traded above the $21,000 price mark, while...
CNBC

Bitcoin jumps above $18,000 to highest level in a month on cooling U.S. inflation

The world's largest digital currency climbed above $18,000 for the first time since Dec. 14, increasing in value by about 5% in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, attorneys for collapsed crypto exchange FTX said they had found around $5 billion in "liquid" assets, including cash and digital assets. The...
ambcrypto.com

APE’s momentum slows down and a pullback looked likely — but what can follow?

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The momentum on the 12-hour and the daily timeframe was bullish but the lower timeframe momentum began to shift. A pullback to an area of interest can be...
BBC

Winklevoss firm charged in US over crypto sales

Cryptocurrency firms Gemini and Genesis have been charged by US regulators with illegally selling crypto assets to hundreds of thousands of investors. The companies are accused of breaking the law by offering and selling the products through their joint programme, Gemini Earn, which launched in 2021. The Securities and Exchange...
cryptoslate.com

Justin Sun says he may spend $1 billion on DCG assets

Justin Sun could spend $1 billion of his funds to buy assets belonging to Digital Currency Group, according to a report from Reuters on Jan. 13. Sun told the media company that he could spend that amount to buy a portion of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin Whales ‘Beginning to Take Interest’ as $BTC Move Past $19,000 Mark

Large Bitcoin ($BTC) investors, also known as whales, are “beginning to take interest” in the cryptocurrency’s price movements as it rallies past the $19,000 mark for the first time since November 2022 as inflation appears to cool down. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Bitcoin transactions worth...

