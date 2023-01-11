Read full article on original website
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Bay News 9
Growing chorus calls for Santos to resign
Rep. George Santos on Thursday fielded new calls for his resignation, but the Republican congressman from Long Island doubled down on his refusal to leave office. More rank-and-file Republicans from New York — including newly elected Rep. Mike Lawler — joined the chorus calling for Santos' resignation on Thursday, while other New York lawmakers openly questioned how he could effectively serve.
Bay News 9
Comer ready to lead House Oversight committee, targets Biden
Twenty-three years into his public service career, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has been named to one of Congress’ most visible and important bodies: chairing the House Oversight and Reform Committee. It’s a plum gig that puts him at the lead of most investigations in House. But before the 118th...
Bay News 9
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan expected to chair new subcommittee with broad authority
WASHINGTON, D.C. – While Republican Kevin McCarthy now officially leads the House of Representatives as its new speaker, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is quickly becoming one of his most powerful deputies. The conservative firebrand, who represents Ohio’s 4th District, already was poised to lead the powerful House Judiciary Committee....
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Bay News 9
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
Bay News 9
'We didn't cancel the effort': Renewed bipartisan immigration talks must include House GOP, Tillis says
The bipartisan immigration framework floated among senators in Washington is still on the table, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Spectrum News on Thursday, and the new GOP leadership in the House will have to be a key part of renewed discussions this year. The framework – which was expected to...
Bay News 9
Republican-led House Judiciary panel launches Biden documents probe
The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee announced Friday that it was launching its first probe related to President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents. The announcement of the investigation came one day after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to look into the matter. On Thursday, the White House...
Bay News 9
DOJ, ATF clarify stabilizing brace rules for certain firearms
The Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms on Friday announced a proposed rule to expand how the federal government regulates stabilizing braces, which can be used to convert pistols into shoulder-mounted, short-barreled rifles. “The Justice Department has submitted a final rule that will serve as...
Bay News 9
Push to ban TikTok of government devices in Massachusetts
State Rep. Michael Soter (R-Worcester) is pushing to get the social media app TikTok banned from government devices in the state. Soter filed a bill to ban TikTok from state, local and county government devices. It's very similar to the bill recently passed at the federal level. Soter said TikTok's...
Bay News 9
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Don Bacon, R-Neb. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. __. CBS’ “Face...
Bay News 9
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked 'heart' of democracy on 1/6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants led a coordinated attack on “the heart of our democracy” in a desperate attempt to keep Donald Trump in the White House, a federal prosecutor said Thursday at the start of their seditious conspiracy trial.
