WHNT-TV

Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Tornado Warning: Parts of DeKalb, Jackson Co. Until 10:30 am

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama…. Northeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama…. * At 1000 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a. tornado was located near Pisgah, or 8 miles east of Scottsboro,. moving northeast at 55 mph.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Deadly storms rip through portions of Alabama

Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, killing at least six people in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported "damage and injuries" as well as "downed power lines and trees" in the Decatur area...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney. Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident

A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
256today.com

Broadband ‘groundbreaking’ held for DeKalb, Jackson counties

MONTGOMERY — Residents of more than 2,500 households in DeKalb and Jackson counties will have broadband access, thanks to the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Gov. Kay Ivey today joined a ceremonial groundbreaking for broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties. The projects are funded by grants awarded through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur celebrates migration of cranes with Festival of the Cranes

More than 14-thousand Sandhill and Whooping Cranes have returned to North Alabama, creating a buzz among bird watchers. To celebrate, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge held its 11th annual Festival of the Cranes over the weekend from Jan. 13 through the 15th. Guests were able to watch these birds from...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location

Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT-TV

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’

Emma Daniel, The Decatur Daily, Ala (TNS)Tribune Media Services. Jan. 6—A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

