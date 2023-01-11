Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Bob Jones basketball sweeps rivals James Clemens; Huntsville boys defeat Sparkman
The Bob Jones girls started out fast and never looked back, dominating rivals James Clemens 66-21 to improve to 2-0 in area play.
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
NWS: EF-1 Tornado Struck Moulton & Decatur on Thursday
Damage in Moulton & Decatur was confirmed to have been caused by an EF-1 Tornado that occurred on Thursday Morning. The Tornado Started in Western Lawrence County eventually moving into Moulton – Causing Damage to Lawrence Medical Center. Roof Damage was also done to the Relax Inn at the...
WHNT-TV
Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur
The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning: Parts of DeKalb, Jackson Co. Until 10:30 am
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama…. Northeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama…. * At 1000 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a. tornado was located near Pisgah, or 8 miles east of Scottsboro,. moving northeast at 55 mph.
fox5atlanta.com
Deadly storms rip through portions of Alabama
Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, killing at least six people in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported "damage and injuries" as well as "downed power lines and trees" in the Decatur area...
WAAY-TV
'It was too late': Michigan woman, her husband survive Decatur tornado while trapped in RV
Residents at Jay Landings RV Park were trying to pick up the pieces Friday, seeing what’s salvageable and beginning the cleanup process. Thursday's storm really left its mark at Jay Landings. Recreational vehicles and boats were flipped upside down. Some were toppled onto their sides. Several sustained damage — some mild; others pretty severe.
WAFF
K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney. Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues...
Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident
A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
256today.com
Broadband ‘groundbreaking’ held for DeKalb, Jackson counties
MONTGOMERY — Residents of more than 2,500 households in DeKalb and Jackson counties will have broadband access, thanks to the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Gov. Kay Ivey today joined a ceremonial groundbreaking for broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties. The projects are funded by grants awarded through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Portions of Franklin and Lawrence Counties Until 815 am
Rotation indicated in the storm just east of Phil Campbell. It is heading toward Moulton. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. Eastern Franklin County in northwestern Alabama…. Southwestern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama…. * Until 815 AM CST. * At 748 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm...
Several schools in Decatur asking parents to pick up kids due to power outages
A spokesperson with Decatur City Schools says students that cannot be picked up will be held at the school and they are working on a food plan for those students as well.
WAAY-TV
Decatur celebrates migration of cranes with Festival of the Cranes
More than 14-thousand Sandhill and Whooping Cranes have returned to North Alabama, creating a buzz among bird watchers. To celebrate, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge held its 11th annual Festival of the Cranes over the weekend from Jan. 13 through the 15th. Guests were able to watch these birds from...
Retiring Lauderdale County Sheriff looks back on half-century career
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton will officially retire next week after more than 50 years in law enforcement.
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
WAFF
Muscle Shoals PD investigating ‘terrorist threat’ made at Covenant Christian School
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Muscle Shoals Police Department are conducting an investigation after a student at Covenant Christian School made statements to other students that fit in the definition of “terrorist threat” in Alabama. According to a social post by the police department, a...
WHNT-TV
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
Emma Daniel, The Decatur Daily, Ala (TNS)Tribune Media Services. Jan. 6—A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Storm damage, injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports damage and injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur. Downed power lines and trees also reported. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Avoid the area if possible. The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency confirms damage at Kimberly Park Trailer Park off...
