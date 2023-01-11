Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: How do you stay warm in the winter?
We mammals and birds are homeothermic, or “warm-blooded.” We maintain a relatively constant temperature regardless of the temperature outside. There are a variety of strategies that are used to maintain body temperature. Many birds migrate, which helps with temperature regulation as well as finding food to maintain their metabolism. Most mammals do not, or cannot, migrate. Bats are a notable exception, as some do migrate (being able to fly helps). Some humans migrate, too. We call them snowbirds. Historically, the Indigenous people who lived here for thousands of years also migrated to lower elevations.
Ice Fishing Hunting Dog Reels In A Perch
These bird dogs need something to do in the off season. And why shouldn’t they resort to our hold-over activity of ice fishing too?. Ice fishing is the bridge to get outdoorsman through the winter. It’s not always our favorite activity, you know, with the needed freezing temperatures and the reduced action, but it still leads to great memories made and the chance to still catch some nice fish.
Gear Rx: Can You Winterize a 3-Season Tent?
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Do you need a 4-season tent for winter camping? Short answer: no, it isn’t necessary, but it is nice. In fact, you don’t need a tent at all if you are willing to build a snow shelter or something similar. For many beginner winter campers, it is a big investment to purchase a 4-season tent before knowing if winter camping is even an activity they enjoy. Our first recommendation is to borrow or rent a 4-season tent so you have ample protection against the elements and a chance to try a tent out before buying. Some outfitters eventually sell their used rentals, making this a great place to test a tent and then potentially buy a used one.
Grizzly Gets Ahold Of Elk Calf In Grand Teton National Park With A Whole Crowd Watching
Nature is a cruel beast sometimes. As much as people want to think it’s all sunshine and rainbows, that is far from the case. The people going into the park to see animals got a good look at reality out there… I’m sure a look that was more than most bargained for.
places.travel
Winter Wonderland: Exploring Apostle Islands National Lakeshore
The infamous ice caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin have seen quite a development as a bucket list winter destination. Thanks to its ephemeral beauty and temporal nature, the ice formations serve to make the experience one that visitors will remember forever. Located on Lake Superior, the...
Cold Weather Camping Gear Deals For The Extreme Outdoorsman
Whether you’re planning a winter camping trip or stocking up on the essentials for warmer days, camping gear deals are the best time to pick up items like large tents, camping knives, survival gear and camping kitchens. By sticking to out-of-season sales, you can find gear for as low as $4!
residentnewsnetwork.com
Cedar waxwings grace gardens throughout winter in The Natural State
The cedar waxwing is one of Arkansas’s most striking winter residents, although it does not stand out with garish plumage. Instead of sporting raucous colors or flitting about in dizzying displays of hops and jumps, waxwings are some of the sleekest, most elegant-looking birds likely to grace your backyard or hedge.
