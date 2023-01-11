We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Do you need a 4-season tent for winter camping? Short answer: no, it isn’t necessary, but it is nice. In fact, you don’t need a tent at all if you are willing to build a snow shelter or something similar. For many beginner winter campers, it is a big investment to purchase a 4-season tent before knowing if winter camping is even an activity they enjoy. Our first recommendation is to borrow or rent a 4-season tent so you have ample protection against the elements and a chance to try a tent out before buying. Some outfitters eventually sell their used rentals, making this a great place to test a tent and then potentially buy a used one.

