Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Arrests and blood alcohol results from the KLGR-area’s 2022 Toward Zero Deaths DWI campaign
From Nov. 23 through New Year’s Eve, Minnesota state troopers, deputies and police officers made 2,228 DWI arrests during the holiday Toward Zero Deaths DWI campaign. That is slightly up from 2,012 DWI arrests during the 2021 campaign. Here are some KLGR-area law enforcement results from the 2022 campaign:
Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday. Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it “an expected natural causes death due to illness.” Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a medium-security prison in Faribault. The Richfield man was accused of kidnapping Poirier, 19, of Barnum, from DJ’s Expressway Conoco on Interstate 35 in Moose Lake, where she was working alone. The abduction was caught on a chilling security video that was shown repeatedly on Minnesota TV stations at the time.
Minnesota man sentenced for scamming travel agents he employed
A Waseca travel agency owner has been sentenced to two years in prison for fraudulently using commission payments for personal use. Matthew Schumacher, 46, owned and operated Travel Troops, LLC and defrauded at least 36 travel agents during the scheme which spanned from August 2016 to January 2019, according to court documents.
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
mprnews.org
Family of man killed by St. Paul police reaches $1.3M settlement with city
The St. Paul City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a $1.3 million settlement with the mother, grandmother and aunt of Marcus Golden. Police officers fatally shot the 24-year-old Black man outside a St. Paul apartment building on Jan. 14, 2015. Officers said Golden drove at them at high speed when they approached him after he allegedly sent threatening messages to an ex-girlfriend.
19-year-old found guilty of murder
DULTUH, Minn. – Patrick Battees Jr. was found guilty of murder in the second degree on Friday.According to the St. Louis County Attorney's office, the 19-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of Juamada Anderson Jr. in 2021.The St. Louis County Attorney's Office filed a certification petition with the court requesting that Battees be tried in adult court, even though the shooting occurred when he was 17. The certification order was granted in October 2022.Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
KNOX News Radio
26th defendant sentenced for drug trafficking on ND reservations
The last of 26 defendants in a major drug trafficking organization targeting North Dakota’s Native American Reservations has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Thirty-four-year-old Baquan Sledge of Detroit was sentenced today (Fri) in Fargo. . Last June, Sledge and his 32-year-old cousin Darius Sledge of Detroit...
kxlp941.com
Northwest Minnesota Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Fatally Stabbing Wife
(Thief River Falls, MN) — A man from Oklee in northwestern Minnesota who was convicted of stabbing his wife to death in July 2021 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Lissette Reinbold was stabbed 27 times and her husband, 46-year-old Eric Reinbold, was on the run for nearly a month. He later assaulted a jail guard during an escape attempt.
Minnesota Man Sent to Prison for Murdering Police Officer
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for the murder of a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer. Court documents in the case say officers were dispatched to the residence of 30-year-old David Donnell Jr. for a welfare check in July 2021. The five responding officers found him standing in the doorway, tried to get him to walk towards him but said Donnell retreated into the home.
Suspect in St. Paul 17-year-old's shooting death charged as an adult
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 9, 2022. The Dakota County Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a now-18-year-old is being charged with murder in adult court for the death of 17-year-old Anthony Skelley last summer. Casimir Semlak, of St....
WLUC
Prison sentences given to 2 from Minnesota involved in Menominee drug trafficking operation
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two out of three people from Minnesota involved in an out-of-state drug trafficking operation in Menominee County have been sentenced to prison. On Monday, 41-year-old Molly Ann Grove was sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison in Menominee County Circuit Court. Grove pleaded guilty to...
twincitieslive.com
Two staffers hurt after clash with students at Humboldt High School
Two school staff members were injured Friday morning in a confrontation with two students. The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to Humboldt High School at around 9:45 a.m. on a report of a few students involved in a physical confrontation with staff. When officers arrived, they found...
People Actually Leave YELP Reviews For Minnesota Jails
A lot of us will, from time to time, check out YELP reviews on restaurants, hotels, etc. I have no idea that people actually left reviews on YELP about their jail stay, but they do. I couldn't find any reviews on the Stearns County Jail, which means all is good...
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies
Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Lake Nokomis IDd
MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning near Lake Nokomis has been identified as a librarian at a local university. David P. Norris, 39, was hit by a car shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway, according to officials at St. Catherine University.
St. Paul police search Humboldt H.S. after report of student with weapon
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- No weapons have been found and students are safe following a report of a student with a weapon at a St. Paul high school Thursday.According to St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson Ryan Stanzel, the school district received a report that a student may have brought a weapon into Humboldt High School, located at 30 Baker St. E.St. Paul police officers responded and did not find a weapon. No threats were made.Details are limited.
northernnewsnow.com
MN law enforcement makes strong stand against recreational cannabis legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization of recreational cannabis from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous.
Report of gun sparks police response to Humboldt High School
Police were called to Humboldt High School Thursday after a report a student was in possession of a gun. The St. Paul Police Department says officers went to the school at around 9:45 a.m., and remain at the property Thursday afternoon. Police were still at the scene at the time...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0