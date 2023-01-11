Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester teachers hold rally asking for new, fair contract
WORCESTER, Mass. - About 50 Worcester teachers staged a rally outside South High School Thursday morning, calling for a new, fair contract. Teachers held signs with sayings like "Supporting Teachers = Supporting Students." South High's union representative Hannah Weinsaft said some staff aren't making a living wage. She said while...
thisweekinworcester.com
Local Group Seeks Investigation into Proposed Charter School
WORCESTER - Free Worcester, a coalition of local activist groups, issued a statement on Jan. 7, calling on the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE) to suspend consideration of the Worcester Cultural Academy Charter School proposed on Plantation Street and investigate its relationship with the Diocese of Worcester.
spectrumnews1.com
Tango instructor deepens connections in the community through partner dancing
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. - An intimate connection forged through synchronized movement, it's how Laura Grandi defines the Tango. Laura Grandi is tango dancing instructor from Argentina. Grandi teaches weekly classes both group and private at the First Churches of Northampton. She has taught tango around the world for years. Classes can...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
thisweekinworcester.com
The Faces of Worcester: Mariann Paladino, Admissions and Marketing Director at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center
Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from...
Five core issues new Worcester City Manager Eric Batista says residents are concerned about
Mass. Newsmakers: Part of an ongoing series talking to those with unique insight into the issues and concerns Massachusetts communities face. Eric Batista was inaugurated as Worcester’s city manager on Jan. 6. That same day he identified five core issues residents have raised with him either during his time as acting city manager or the community listening sessions he held after securing the gig permanently.
With Sean Rose departing, Jenny Pacillo announces run for District 1 in Worcester
Jenny Pacillo is the first candidate to announce their intent to go after at one of two seats on Worcester City Council that are being vacated at the end of the year. Pacillo, 41, took to social media Thursday to announce her candidacy for District 1 City Councilor. “I am...
Increased financial assistance for western Massachusetts families with special needs
Families in Western Massachusetts who are facing increasing costs and hardships due to inflation can now get extra help from WillPower Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families and individuals.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
NECN
Massachusetts Could Experience Snow on Sunday, Monday: What to Expect
Maine got lucky with the lottery Friday night but Massachusetts is winning in the snow forecast that mountains relish. While it will be a wintry weekend for all of New England, the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic.
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Massachusetts nursing student and CNA dies while on vacation in Mexico
A Massachusetts Certified Nursing Assistant that was on her way to earning her nursing degree has died after an incident while on vacation in Mexico. According to an obituary released by her family, 20-year-old Leah “Lee” Pearse died in the early morning hours on Friday. “After a great...
spectrumnews1.com
All Worcester homeless shelters are at full capacity
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Health and Human Services Commissioner Dr. Mattie Castiel said every homeless shelter in the city is full, including the new one at Blessed Sacrament Church. The 60 beds at Blessed Sacrament were full the first day the shelter opened back in December. Now, the shelter is...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool
Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
nepm.org
As COVID-19 concerns rise again, some western Massachusetts businesses notice fewer customers
Gary Caron is a hairdresser at Chameleon's Hair Salon in Northampton, Massachusetts. New Massachusetts data show the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations is up in the aftermath of the holidays. More people are staying home, and some businesses are noticing. The hairdressers at Chameleons Hair Salon in Northampton don't need to...
communityadvocate.com
Planning Board approves McGovern collision and fit-up center in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A collision and fit-up center and Floor & Decor is officially coming to Shrewsbury. During the Planning Board meeting on Jan. 5, the board approved the site plans for the construction of a McGovern Auto Group collision and fit-up center and Floor & Decor at 420 Boston Turnpike.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center To Leave
FRAMINGHAM – The Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham is leaving. Multiple staff members inside the hospital informed SOURCE, that Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright told the hospital’s leadership and managers of his resignation today, January 13. Wright was hired in May of 2022. He...
WMUR.com
Baby, 2 parents injured in shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A baby and two adults are recovering from a shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts. According to police, officers were sent to the area of Harlem Street and Sterling Street at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after the sound of the gunshots was detected by a monitoring system. Worcester...
Comments / 1