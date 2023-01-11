ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spectrumnews1.com

Worcester teachers hold rally asking for new, fair contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - About 50 Worcester teachers staged a rally outside South High School Thursday morning, calling for a new, fair contract. Teachers held signs with sayings like "Supporting Teachers = Supporting Students." South High's union representative Hannah Weinsaft said some staff aren't making a living wage. She said while...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Local Group Seeks Investigation into Proposed Charter School

WORCESTER - Free Worcester, a coalition of local activist groups, issued a statement on Jan. 7, calling on the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE) to suspend consideration of the Worcester Cultural Academy Charter School proposed on Plantation Street and investigate its relationship with the Diocese of Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Tango instructor deepens connections in the community through partner dancing

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. - An intimate connection forged through synchronized movement, it's how Laura Grandi defines the Tango. Laura Grandi is tango dancing instructor from Argentina. Grandi teaches weekly classes both group and private at the First Churches of Northampton. She has taught tango around the world for years. Classes can...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
HOLYOKE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

The Faces of Worcester: Mariann Paladino, Admissions and Marketing Director at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center

Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Five core issues new Worcester City Manager Eric Batista says residents are concerned about

Mass. Newsmakers: Part of an ongoing series talking to those with unique insight into the issues and concerns Massachusetts communities face. Eric Batista was inaugurated as Worcester’s city manager on Jan. 6. That same day he identified five core issues residents have raised with him either during his time as acting city manager or the community listening sessions he held after securing the gig permanently.
WORCESTER, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

All Worcester homeless shelters are at full capacity

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Health and Human Services Commissioner Dr. Mattie Castiel said every homeless shelter in the city is full, including the new one at Blessed Sacrament Church. The 60 beds at Blessed Sacrament were full the first day the shelter opened back in December. Now, the shelter is...
WORCESTER, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool

Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

