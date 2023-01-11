ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scstudentmedia.com

East Catholic High School dominates Connecticut basketball

High school basketball in Connecticut is something not to be overlooked. Each season, teams are all chasing one goal: to win a state championship. However, the team that raises the plaque at the end of the year must go through one of, if not the best team in all of Connecticut high school boys basketball.
MANCHESTER, CT
scstudentmedia.com

Sacred Heart Academy works toward state title, puts controversy behind them

The Sacred Heart Academy girls basketball team won a Connecticut state championship in 2021-22 – the first for the program since 1993. But it was a whirlwind of a season. During their run to the championship, the Sacred Heart players had to block out the negative media coverage that followed a 92-4 victory over Lyman Hall in January. It was not an easy feat, especially after their audience went from the usual local fans to nationwide attention, and after Sacred Heart issued an apology and suspended head coach Jason Kirck for one game. It was a difficult circumstance that the athletes were able to learn and grow from.
HAMDEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Mets Broadcaster from Ridgefield Named Best in the Industry

I didn't even know that Mets royalty lived in Ridgefield, but that is the case. According to NSMA, Gary Cohen is the play-by-play announcer for the New York Mets and he's so well respected, he's been named the Sportscaster of the Year. The distinction comes from the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
newhavenarts.org

Co-Op Principal To Step Into Retirement

Belton: "At 38 years, I'm really looking to impact students in another direction." Lucy Gellman Photos. Val-Jean Belton never saw herself in school administration. But when Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School called with an offer, she stepped up to lead. Now, after 38 years in the school district that raised her, she’s preparing to say goodbye.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury teacher receives prestigious national award

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A teacher in Waterbury received a prestigious national award on Thursday morning. The roar of the “Lion Pride” echoed through the gymnasium as fourth-grade teacher Elaine Hill was presented the Milken Educator Award, which is a national honor presented to about 40 teachers each year. Hill is the only recipient from […]
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Carousel Museum mourns loss of Louise DeMars, celebrates her legacy

BRISTOL – Carousel Museum Director Morgan Urgo mourned the loss of Louise DeMars, who died Tuesday, and celebrated her legacy of accomplishment. DeMars, 78, died Tuesday following a short illness according to her obituary. DeMars was on the original board of directors formed in 1990 to start the New...
BRISTOL, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut

The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Bysiewicz Taps 2 More New Haveners

The New Haven-to-Lieutenant Governor’s Office pipeline keeps flowing, with two new appointments announced Wednesday. One of the appointments: Brittany Founds was named director of external affairs and constituent services as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz assembles her team for a second four-year term. Bysiewicz also tapped New Haven’s Taijah Anderson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Derby Senior Center Leader Leaving For Ansonia

DERBY — The executive director of the Derby Senior Center is leaving her job to become the director at the new Ansonia Senior Center. The announcement that Christine Sonsini is leaving Derby for Ansonia happened Tuesday night at the Ansonia Board of Aldermen meeting. ​“Sonsini brings with her a...
DERBY, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: Main Street in Hartford Before the Gold Building

The stretch of Main Street in Hartford, Connecticut that’s now occupied by the Gold Building is very historic. It was once the site of landmarks that included the 1780s home where prominent businessman and philanthropist James B. Hosmer lived from the age of two until he died two days before his 97th birthday, the building that was occupied from 1828 to 1964 by the city’s second oldest continuously operating business, the Sisson Drug Company, the building where the Young Men’s Institute (forerunner of the Hartford Public Library) had its first permanent home and stage where Mark Twain made his acting debut in 1876.
HARTFORD, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot started Tuesday morning at seven dispensaries across the state, including ZenLeaf Meriden, formerly Willow Brook Wellness, and Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington. The Department of Consumer Protection announced the...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy