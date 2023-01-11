Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
No. 6 UConn looking for a spark against St. John’s
No. 6 UConn looks to reverse a sudden slump Sunday when St. John’s visits Hartford, Conn., for a Big East
East Catholic High School dominates Connecticut basketball
High school basketball in Connecticut is something not to be overlooked. Each season, teams are all chasing one goal: to win a state championship. However, the team that raises the plaque at the end of the year must go through one of, if not the best team in all of Connecticut high school boys basketball.
Crowds Expected in Hartford This Weekend for Volleyball Tournament, UConn Basketball Games
If you are heading to Hartford this weekend, Hartford police are warning you to expect crowds and heavier-than-normal traffic. The XL Center is hosting a UConn Basketball doubleheader on Sunday. A pre-game pep rally is planned for Pratt Street in Hartford at 10 a.m. The UConn men play St. John’s...
Sacred Heart Academy works toward state title, puts controversy behind them
The Sacred Heart Academy girls basketball team won a Connecticut state championship in 2021-22 – the first for the program since 1993. But it was a whirlwind of a season. During their run to the championship, the Sacred Heart players had to block out the negative media coverage that followed a 92-4 victory over Lyman Hall in January. It was not an easy feat, especially after their audience went from the usual local fans to nationwide attention, and after Sacred Heart issued an apology and suspended head coach Jason Kirck for one game. It was a difficult circumstance that the athletes were able to learn and grow from.
Mets Broadcaster from Ridgefield Named Best in the Industry
I didn't even know that Mets royalty lived in Ridgefield, but that is the case. According to NSMA, Gary Cohen is the play-by-play announcer for the New York Mets and he's so well respected, he's been named the Sportscaster of the Year. The distinction comes from the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).
Co-Op Principal To Step Into Retirement
Belton: "At 38 years, I'm really looking to impact students in another direction." Lucy Gellman Photos. Val-Jean Belton never saw herself in school administration. But when Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School called with an offer, she stepped up to lead. Now, after 38 years in the school district that raised her, she’s preparing to say goodbye.
Waterbury teacher receives prestigious national award
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A teacher in Waterbury received a prestigious national award on Thursday morning. The roar of the “Lion Pride” echoed through the gymnasium as fourth-grade teacher Elaine Hill was presented the Milken Educator Award, which is a national honor presented to about 40 teachers each year. Hill is the only recipient from […]
Carousel Museum mourns loss of Louise DeMars, celebrates her legacy
BRISTOL – Carousel Museum Director Morgan Urgo mourned the loss of Louise DeMars, who died Tuesday, and celebrated her legacy of accomplishment. DeMars, 78, died Tuesday following a short illness according to her obituary. DeMars was on the original board of directors formed in 1990 to start the New...
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
State Rep. Williams remembered as he takes one last trip to the Capitol
HARTFORD, Conn. — Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered on the northside of the state Capitol building to remember Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams (D-Middletown). This was the “final ride” for Williams, as a motorcade carried his body one last time from his home in Middletown to the Capitol.
Hartford distributing 5K COVID-19 testing kits before they expire at the end of the month
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford plans to give away 5,000 free at-home COVID-19 testing kits before they expire at the end of the month. The city is also offering thermometers. Face masks and testing kits have also been given to local businesses, churches and daycares over the last few weeks. Tests can […]
Bysiewicz Taps 2 More New Haveners
The New Haven-to-Lieutenant Governor’s Office pipeline keeps flowing, with two new appointments announced Wednesday. One of the appointments: Brittany Founds was named director of external affairs and constituent services as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz assembles her team for a second four-year term. Bysiewicz also tapped New Haven’s Taijah Anderson...
Watch: CT Family Discovers Bear Hibernating Under Deck
A Connecticut resident was in for a huge surprise when investigating why his dog was afraid to go outside.Hartford County resident Vincent Dashukewich, of Plainville, told WTNH he found a black bear hibernating under his deck after he took his dog out for a walk and the dog started growling.His sis…
Derby Senior Center Leader Leaving For Ansonia
DERBY — The executive director of the Derby Senior Center is leaving her job to become the director at the new Ansonia Senior Center. The announcement that Christine Sonsini is leaving Derby for Ansonia happened Tuesday night at the Ansonia Board of Aldermen meeting. “Sonsini brings with her a...
Connecticut lottery player among three people across the US to win $3M Mega Millions ticket in Tuesday's drawing
A Connecticut lottery player is $3 million richer after matching winning numbers sold on a Mega Millions ticket in Granbury. The player is just one of three people in the country who won $3 million. A ticketholder in New York and Florida also won the same prize. Lottery officials say...
New Video: Main Street in Hartford Before the Gold Building
The stretch of Main Street in Hartford, Connecticut that’s now occupied by the Gold Building is very historic. It was once the site of landmarks that included the 1780s home where prominent businessman and philanthropist James B. Hosmer lived from the age of two until he died two days before his 97th birthday, the building that was occupied from 1828 to 1964 by the city’s second oldest continuously operating business, the Sisson Drug Company, the building where the Young Men’s Institute (forerunner of the Hartford Public Library) had its first permanent home and stage where Mark Twain made his acting debut in 1876.
The New York Times says a New England destination is among the ′52 places to go in 2023′
It is "a home to tinkerers and rebels, and a treasure trove of contemporary art and architecture," wrote The New York Times. A walkable and bikable coastal city in Connecticut is one of the best places to go in 2023, according to The New York Times. New Haven, Conn., made...
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes Viral
Just when you thought we saw the last of Black Bears in Connecticut, at least during the winter months. Well, a stunned Connecticut family, living in Plainville, is letting a sleeping bear lie (for now) after discovering it hibernating under a backyard deck.
Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot started Tuesday morning at seven dispensaries across the state, including ZenLeaf Meriden, formerly Willow Brook Wellness, and Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington. The Department of Consumer Protection announced the...
