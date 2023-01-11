ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Community Impact Houston

Magnolia to work with Magnolia East 149 to build additional water well amid temporary development moratorium

During its Jan. 10 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a motion to instruct staff to go forward with a proposed public improvement/development agreement with Magnolia East 149 LLC for an additional water well. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Jan. 10 meeting, Magnolia City Council unanimously approved a motion to...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend County residents and connect to new National Broadband Map

Fort Bend County residents can now connect to the Federal Communications Commission's new National Broadband Map through the county’s website, according to a new release from County Judge KP George. Last year, the Commissioners Court approved a measure to conduct a Broadband Feasibility Study to better understand the current...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15

The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County targets 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, internal operations transition in new climate action plan

Harris County has targeted a 40% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. (Courtesy Visit Houston) In a split 3-1 vote, Harris County commissioners approved a new climate action plan for the county’s internal operations during their Jan. 10 meeting, in turn setting a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Press

Texas Supreme Rules Against HISD, Removes Temporary Injunction to Block State Takeover

Houston ISD trustees and administrators who'd hoped to avoid a Texas Education Agency takeover of the district got some sad Friday afternoon news today. While far from a final determination, when the Texas Supreme Court voted to lift the temporary injunction that kept the TEA Commissioner from pursuing his plan to oust the HISD board and replace it with one of his own liking — instead sending the issue back to the trial court — Friday's action obviously ratchets up the tension.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Commissioners Court approves $4.2M for Tamina water project

The court approved $4.2 million to help prefund the Tamina water project. (Community Impact staff) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Jan. 10 approved moving Building Maintenance Director Tim Stewart to the chief of staff position for Precinct 4 Commissioner Matt Gray as well as approving $4.2 million out of American Rescue Plan Act monies to prefund the first phase of an interlocal project that will extend water and sewer infrastructure from the city of Shenandoah to the community of Tamina.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Alvin ISD board approves 2023-24 academic calendar

Alvin ISD approved the 2023-24 academic calendar, which the district previously had a survey for community feedback on in November. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Alvin ISD board of trustees approved the 2023-24 academic calendar at its Jan. 10 meeting, according to a news release from the district. Alvin ISD students...
ALVIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

