Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Related
Conroe City Council appoints Gary Scott as new city administrator
Gary Scott was appointed as the new city administrator on Jan. 12. (Community Impact staff) Conroe City Council voted to appoint Gary Scott as the new city administrator during a Jan. 12 council meeting. According to a release, the council unanimously voted to appoint Scott to the role. Previously, Scott...
MIssouri City's newest City Manager outlines goals for new year
Missouri City's newest city manager, Angel Jones, takes the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony during the Dec. 5 City Council meeting. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) With an eye towards transparency, City Manager Angel Jones is looking forward to 2023. Community Impact sat down with Missouri City’s newest city manager...
North Harris County Regional Water Authority reduces water rates for first time in 22 years
The North Harris County Regional Water Authority approved a reduction of water rates during a Jan. 9 regular board meeting. (Courtesy Pexels) The North Harris County Regional Water Authority approved a reduction of water rates during a Jan. 9 regular board meeting for the first time in the water authority's history.
Bellaire looks into new strategic plan, staffing study
As part of the comprehensive planning process, in the first quarter of 2023, the city will hire a consultant to assist with updating the city’s land use plan and comprehensive plan, Citino said. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Bellaire will adopt a strategic plan in the 2023-24...
Conroe City Council considers a resolution for police scanners, license plate readers
Conroe discussed the purchase of license plate readers and police cameras in a Jan. 11 meeting. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact). Editors note: The story has been updated to reflect the city discussed a resolution for installing license plate reader cameras, not purchasing additional cameras or license plate readers. Conroe City Council...
Magnolia to work with Magnolia East 149 to build additional water well amid temporary development moratorium
During its Jan. 10 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a motion to instruct staff to go forward with a proposed public improvement/development agreement with Magnolia East 149 LLC for an additional water well. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Jan. 10 meeting, Magnolia City Council unanimously approved a motion to...
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend County residents and connect to new National Broadband Map
Fort Bend County residents can now connect to the Federal Communications Commission's new National Broadband Map through the county’s website, according to a new release from County Judge KP George. Last year, the Commissioners Court approved a measure to conduct a Broadband Feasibility Study to better understand the current...
Construction for Beamer Ditch expansion project to begin this spring
Construction on the Mud Gully channel off of Beamer Road is expected to begin this spring after the project faced delays and was temporarily considered abandoned. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction for the previously abandoned Mud Gully, or Beamer Ditch, project is expected to start in the spring, according to the...
Houston Chronicle
Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15
The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
Pearland City Council prepares to call drainage bond election for May
The Pearland City Council moved forward with plans to call a drainage bond election on May 6 at a Jan. 9, 2023, meeting. (Community Impact file photo) The Pearland City Council will move forward with finalizing plans to call a drainage bond to be placed on ballots May 6. The...
Harris County targets 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, internal operations transition in new climate action plan
Harris County has targeted a 40% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. (Courtesy Visit Houston) In a split 3-1 vote, Harris County commissioners approved a new climate action plan for the county’s internal operations during their Jan. 10 meeting, in turn setting a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.
Sales tax growth slow in first month of 2023 for area cities
Sales tax revenue is up for local cities in the first month of 2023, but growth remains slow. (Courtesy Pexels) Sales tax revenue continues to grow into the new year, according to a news release from the Office of the State Comptroller, Glenn Hagar. The following is a breakdown of...
Oak Ridge North discusses water, sewer rate increases after $68k budget deficit
The rate increases come after a budget deficit of $68,000 in the last budget cycle. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Oak Ridge North City Council discussed plans to increase the water and sewer rates for residential and commercial users within the city for the first time since 2015. Jeffrey Bishop, client...
Harris County commissioners approve climate action plan, worker safety policy
Harris County commissioners approved a climate action plan and a worker safety policy during their Jan. 10 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved adopting a worker safety policy for contractors at construction sites, but voted along party lines to approve a climate action plan at their Jan. 10 meeting.
Houston Press
Texas Supreme Rules Against HISD, Removes Temporary Injunction to Block State Takeover
Houston ISD trustees and administrators who'd hoped to avoid a Texas Education Agency takeover of the district got some sad Friday afternoon news today. While far from a final determination, when the Texas Supreme Court voted to lift the temporary injunction that kept the TEA Commissioner from pursuing his plan to oust the HISD board and replace it with one of his own liking — instead sending the issue back to the trial court — Friday's action obviously ratchets up the tension.
Montgomery County Commissioners Court approves $4.2M for Tamina water project
The court approved $4.2 million to help prefund the Tamina water project. (Community Impact staff) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Jan. 10 approved moving Building Maintenance Director Tim Stewart to the chief of staff position for Precinct 4 Commissioner Matt Gray as well as approving $4.2 million out of American Rescue Plan Act monies to prefund the first phase of an interlocal project that will extend water and sewer infrastructure from the city of Shenandoah to the community of Tamina.
Conroe ISD board of trustees reviews upcoming needs before bond process begins
The Conroe ISD board of trustees reviewed preliminary needs for the 2023-24 school year ahead of the upcoming bond planning process. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe ISD board of trustees reviewed preliminary capital needs for the 2023-24 school year and legal steps for the bond process at a special board workshop Jan. 10.
Alvin ISD board approves 2023-24 academic calendar
Alvin ISD approved the 2023-24 academic calendar, which the district previously had a survey for community feedback on in November. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Alvin ISD board of trustees approved the 2023-24 academic calendar at its Jan. 10 meeting, according to a news release from the district. Alvin ISD students...
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0