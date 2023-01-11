Once known as “The Bloodiest 47 acres in America” the Missouri State Penitentiary was decommissioned in 2004, but was operated from 1836 till 2004. Up until its closing, it was the oldest and largest continually operating prison west of the Mississippi, once housing 4,900 criminals. A part of the Missouri Department of Corrections, it served as the state of Missouri’s primary maximum security institution. The state penitentiary has several housing units, and in 1967 the Missouri State Penitentiary was infamously named the “bloodiest 47 acres in America” by Time Magazine because of the extraordinarily high number of serious assaults on the grounds between 1963 and 1964.

