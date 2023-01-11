Read full article on original website
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
MSNBC
Trapped by politics, Garland appoints special counsel for Biden documents
Charlie Savage, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, and Matthew Miller, former chief spokesman for the Justice Department, talk with Alex Wagner about Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigation of classified material found at President Joe Biden's properties. Jan. 13, 2023.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
MSNBC
Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.
That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
MSNBC
Republicans dismantled a critical tool for investigating George Santos
Republicans are growing uneasy about carrying on with business as usual with serial fabulist Rep. George Santos of New York in their caucus. Some House Republicans are saying that he shouldn’t be seated on any committees until his tall tales about his personal life and possible campaign finance violations are properly investigated. The Nassau County Republican Committee, whose officials serve much of Santos’ Long Island district, has called on Santos to resign. Another Republican member of New York’s congressional delegation has called for him to quit as well.
Cigar smoke, dogs and no metal detectors: The bizarre first two weeks of a Republican-controlled House
This week, as many Republicans filed into the House chamber, they often jokingly raised up their arms, mimicking the way they used to have to raise them as they went through metal detectors last year. During the last Congress, such magnometer checks were compulsory.The anti-metal detector GOP crusade has being going on for a while. Last year, as I tried to catch Lauren Boebert for a question, she maneuvered her way around me — and around the magnetometers — in order to go and vote. It was a small but significant act of rebellion. Boebert was notably part of a...
MSNBC
House Judiciary Committee launching probe into Biden documents
The House Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has announced in a statement it will be launching a probe into the classified documents found at President Biden's home in Delaware and former office. NBC's Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 13, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden assures he's 'cooperating fully' with review of classified documents
President Biden answered a question on the classified documents that were found in a former office at his Wilmington, Del., home, assuring his administration was "cooperating fully" with the Justice Department's review.Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC
Politically intimidated Garland overcompensates with Biden special counsel: Hasan
Harry Litman, former U.S. attorney, talks talks with Mehdi Hasan about A.G. Merrick Garland's effort to appear non-partisan by appointing a conservative Republican Trump-appointee as the special counsel investigating classified documents found at President Biden's properties, and the futility of trying to appease Republican complaints. Jan. 14, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden praises cooling inflation as 'good news for the economy'
President Biden praised an economic report that showed inflation slowed as price growth cooled in the U.S. He also praised efforts his administration had done to help decrease the cost of gas for Americans.Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC
Hayes: Politics of Biden-Trump docs cases may help to center Jan. 6 prosecution
Chris Hayes on the political reality of the Biden-Trump documents cases: “If that leads the Department of Justice and Jack Smith and the rest of the country to place more focus on the most grievous sin that Donald Trump committed [on Jan. 6], well that is not a bad thing.”Jan. 13, 2023.
MSNBC
McCarthy invites Biden for State of the Union on February 7
MSNBC
Trump vets gain power in Biden-Garland DOJ
Attorney General Garland taps a Trump-appointed prosecutor as special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Biden's home and old office. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on Garland’s approach and its potential problems and pitfalls.Jan. 14, 2023.
MSNBC
Republicans have found their new dumb culture war
Given Republicans' fondness for spouting hot air, it was only a matter of time before they took the phrase literally. On Monday, Bloomberg reported that the Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering new regulations around gas stoves, given growing concerns over indoor pollutants. "Any option is on the table," Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said. "Products that can’t be made safe can be banned."
MSNBC
GOP NY Rep. Brandon Williams: George Santos must resign
Rep. Brandon Williams on fellow New York Republican Rep. George Santos: “He should return to private life, confront and deal with the issues that are mounting, and let the people of NY-3 elect someone else and move on.”Jan. 13, 2023.
MSNBC
Bob Woodward: The intent is really important in Biden docs
