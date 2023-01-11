ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Man hit by gunfire in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire in Northwest D.C. Friday night. A call came in around 10 p.m. about a shooting in the 1900 block of 8th Street Northwest, near Florida Avenue. The man was found conscious and breathing when he was taken...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot last night in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 2300 Block of 25th Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and identity of the victim have not been released at this time. Police are asking for help looking for a black sedan with four black males, wearing all-black clothing and black masks. They The post Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

In Karon Blake’s Killing, Question Of Self-Defense Likely To Determine Whether Charges Are Filed

Signs commemorating 13-year-old Karon Blake have appeared at the site in Brookland where he was shot and killed. Last week’s killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake by a Brookland resident who was reportedly responding to a noise of a car being broken into has prompted anger, anguish, and one still-unsettled question to city officials: Why haven’t any charges been filed against the shooter?
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot Wednesday night in Southwest D.C. The shooting took place at the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly after 9:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to nearby hospitals. 23-year-old Anthony Richardson died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Two Shot One Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Cop’s Gun Stolen During Armed Robbery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Washington, D.C. Special Police Officer was the victim of an armed robbery that took place on December 26th. Police have released a video and photo of one of the suspects, and are asking for help identifying them. This incident took place on the 4800 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast, D.C. Shortly before 8 pm, the victim was approached by two suspects. The suspects displayed handguns and demanded the officers issues handgun. According to police, “The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.” One of the suspects was captured by The post D.C. Cop’s Gun Stolen During Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

Ana Walshe investigation: DC police report reveals husband threatened to kill her

A public incident report from 2014 reveals Brian Walshe threatened to kill now-missing D.C. realtor Ana Walshe. The police report, obtained by FOX affiliate Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward, shows that Walshe, who was going by her maiden name Ana Knipp at the time, told Metropolitan Police Department officers that Brian Walshe, "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her, and her friends."
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

17-year-old dies after being shot while walking home in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — A teenager has died after being shot while walking home Friday in Waldorf, Maryland, officials said. The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place. Officers arrived at...
WALDORF, MD

