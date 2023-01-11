Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Related
Man hit by gunfire in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire in Northwest D.C. Friday night. A call came in around 10 p.m. about a shooting in the 1900 block of 8th Street Northwest, near Florida Avenue. The man was found conscious and breathing when he was taken...
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot last night in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 2300 Block of 25th Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and identity of the victim have not been released at this time. Police are asking for help looking for a black sedan with four black males, wearing all-black clothing and black masks. They The post Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Superintendent: School officials knew 6-year-old boy may have a gun before Virginia teacher was shot
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Superintendent: School officials knew 6-year-old boy may have a gun before Virginia teacher was shot. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
In Karon Blake’s Killing, Question Of Self-Defense Likely To Determine Whether Charges Are Filed
Signs commemorating 13-year-old Karon Blake have appeared at the site in Brookland where he was shot and killed. Last week’s killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake by a Brookland resident who was reportedly responding to a noise of a car being broken into has prompted anger, anguish, and one still-unsettled question to city officials: Why haven’t any charges been filed against the shooter?
'Idiot With A Gun' Shoots Children Coming Home From School On DC Metrobus, Police Say
Two children coming home from elementary school on Wednesday afternoon were among three shot by “an idiot with a gun” coming off a Washington DC Metrobus, officials announced. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said that at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a fight started inside a...
fox5dc.com
DC charter school teacher dies after being tased by LAPD
Body camera video shows LAPD detaining and using a Taser on a beloved D.C. charter school teacher. The educator, Keenan Anderson, suffered a cardiac arrest and later died.
Two Shot One Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot Wednesday night in Southwest D.C. The shooting took place at the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly after 9:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to nearby hospitals. 23-year-old Anthony Richardson died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Two Shot One Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Community leaders call for cease-fire between neighborhood gangs after 3 kids shot
WASHINGTON - Community leaders in Ward 4 want gang violence and neighborhood feuds to end — immediately!. Within the past two weeks, three kids were struck by bullets in the area, and Councilmember Janeese Lewis George is fed up. Lewis George responded to the shooting that happened at 14th...
fox5dc.com
Trial underway for ex-Fairfax County officers accused of protecting sex-trafficking ring
A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, began hearing testimony this week in the civil trial against the four former Fairfax County Police officers accused of protecting a Virginia-based sex-trafficking ring. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest details from this week's hearings.
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
D.C. Cop’s Gun Stolen During Armed Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Washington, D.C. Special Police Officer was the victim of an armed robbery that took place on December 26th. Police have released a video and photo of one of the suspects, and are asking for help identifying them. This incident took place on the 4800 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast, D.C. Shortly before 8 pm, the victim was approached by two suspects. The suspects displayed handguns and demanded the officers issues handgun. According to police, “The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.” One of the suspects was captured by The post D.C. Cop’s Gun Stolen During Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Ghost gun, fentanyl recovered after alleged DC gang members arrested on drug conspiracy charges: DOJ
WASHINGTON - A ghost gun, pills containing fentanyl, and more than $60,000 in cash were recovered after seven alleged D.C. gang members were arrested on drug conspiracy charges, officials with the District's U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Authorities say Melvin Grayson, 49, of District Heights, Md., Christopher Wells, 44, of...
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old
On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
Bodycam Footage Shows Police Shocking DC Teacher With Stun Gun Before He Died
A Washington DC teacher can be seen on bodycam footage yelling for help and resisting arrest in an encounter with police in Los Angeles who ultimately shock him with a stun gun before he went into cardiac arrest and died earlier this month. Anderson, 31, had been wanted for possible...
fox5dc.com
Ana Walshe investigation: DC police report reveals husband threatened to kill her
A public incident report from 2014 reveals Brian Walshe threatened to kill now-missing D.C. realtor Ana Walshe. The police report, obtained by FOX affiliate Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward, shows that Walshe, who was going by her maiden name Ana Knipp at the time, told Metropolitan Police Department officers that Brian Walshe, "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her, and her friends."
17-year-old dies after being shot while walking home in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — A teenager has died after being shot while walking home Friday in Waldorf, Maryland, officials said. The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place. Officers arrived at...
Comments / 0