ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

George Strait Has a New Album in the Works

Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
Page Six

Billy Bush feels ‘awful’ over Lisa Marie Presley interview, thought ‘something’s off’

Billy Bush is saddened over having done one of Lisa Marie Presley’s final interviews before she died. “It feels awful,” the “Extra” host, 51, told People on Friday of speaking with the late songstress, less than two days before she passed away. “I feel my heart is very heavy for pretty much anyone in pain.” Bush also told Fox LA Friday of the interview, “She was very uneven in her balance.” “The speech was very slow,” the journalist added. “And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me and said, ‘Something’s off here.’” Bush interviewed Presley at the 2023 Golden...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wide Open Country

Carrie Underwood Wore the Ultimate Holiday Gown at the Grand Ole Opry

Carrie Underwood returned to the legendary Grand Ole Opry on Friday, Dec. 9 for one of her final shows of the year, and she went all out for the occasion. The "Hate My Heart" singer appeared onstage wearing a gorgeous dress that is perfect for the holidays. The gown features an off-the-shoulder style with a black base color, but it's the golden, flower-like pattern that makes it truly stand out. A photo from the night shows a bow around the waist of the dress, and the skirt flows out in an A-line fashion. The dress was complemented by a loose, low bun hairstyle.
Taste of Country

Remember When Dolly Parton Joined the Grand Ole Opry?

On Jan. 4, 1969, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Parton's Opry honor came after the musician released three albums in 1968: Just Because I'm a Woman, her second solo album (and first full-length for RCA Records), and two duet albums with Porter Wagoner, Just Between You and Me and Just the Two of Us. The latter two LPs spawned three Top 10 country chart hits, while the title track of her solo effort landed in the Top 20.
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
American Songwriter

Kelsea Ballerini Unveils Dates for Second Leg of Heartfirst Tour

Kelsea Ballerini is leading with her “heart first” on the second leg of her headlining tour. Ballerini has booked a series of new shows on her HEARTFIRST Tour throughout the month of March, consisting of nine intimate shows across the U.S. and Canada. The tour will begin in Toronto on March 6, and will travel through Columbus, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Atlantic City, New Jersey, and others before concluding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 18.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy