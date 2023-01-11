ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

By Adriana Lee
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkA2i_0kBXlqd400

Like fashion week, CES, tech’s showcase of consumer electronics in Las Vegas delights in spotlighting the newest products and trends that will fascinate people in the weeks and months to come.

Even so, the show has never been a regular stop on the fashion and beauty circuit — except perhaps for the most tech-driven brands and platforms. Look closely to spot companies like L’Oréal , Procter & Gamble, Fossil, Perfect Corp. and others that are eager to tell their innovation stories, identify intriguing new partnerships or show off their newest advancements, products and projects.

More from WWD

L’Oréal Group’s fascination with hardware and beauty intelligence led the company to introduce two new makeup application devices at the show called Hapta and Brow Magic. Guive Balooch, global vice president of L’Oréal’s tech incubator, told WWD that they feed into a broader goal of using tech to ensure “our fingers and hands will no longer be the barrier to achieving our desired results.”

Unlike previous years, Procter & Gamble didn’t unveil new products or stage an exhibition this time. But it made its presence known by sending Kelly Anderson, director of research and development for data science and artificial intelligence, to talk about the company’s approach to data science and partnering with start-ups to keep the fresh ideas and innovations flowing.

“AI and data — high-quality, owned data — is part of our digital transformation strategy to disrupt how we innovate, bringing products to market faster and better and cheaper,” Anderson said in exclusive comments to WWD. “It’s helping to really understand the consumer behavior very deeply, what they are aspiring to achieve, and helping us to design the best products possible to achieve that for them.

“We are strategically partnering externally, both with academics, obviously, for basic sciences understanding, [and] with start-ups, especially as, in the AI world, technology moves from academia to start-ups to large business very, very quickly.”

Perfect Corp., the AI and augmented reality platform for beauty and increasingly accessories, has become a regular at CES as well. Just ahead of the show, the company announced a virtual try-on solution for eyewear, with a “streamlined automated modeling process simplifies 3D sku creation by introducing an easy-to-adopt self-service platform for brands to digitize their product range in a fraction of the time,” according to the company.

In essence, the 3D virtual eyewear creation process it devised was created to replace complicated, multidimensional scanning processes with automatic 3D renderings “using just three flat product images to create a unique live camera preview.”

Adam Gant, Perfect Corp.’s chief marketing officer, was also spotted at a CES panel on solving retail’s biggest challenges. The talk centered on the six particular tech trends the company identified, including sustainability, physical retail’s comeback, AI-based skin technology , the rise of AI and AR for fashion accessories, the intelligence of personalization and virtual commerce via Web 3.0 and other immersive experiences.

Naturally, the larger show punctuates some of those points, particularly the latter, as dozens of exhibitors kept mixed reality, NFT and blockchain, metaverse, Web 3.0 and related trends front of mind.

WWD caught up with one tech company whose wearable tech aims to bridge fashion and a virtual experience similar to augmented reality, but in a more practical way. Vuzix announced a new Ultralite reference device that extends smartphone notifications in a visual way to the eyes, but without the bulk and annoyingly short battery life.

As Paul Travers, president, chief executive officer and founder of Vuzix, explained to WWD, the company’s approach to waveguide technology allows for a slimmer form factor without skimping on resolution and quality. “It’s all about thin and sexy [and] fashion-forward,” he said. “The displays can be super tiny, up in the corner hidden in the frames. And the lenses are 0.6 millimeters thin. So you’ve got this form factor that you can put in glasses.”

The premise seems particularly interesting, given the buzz about Apple reportedly on the verge of releasing its own smart glasses or mixed reality headset. So it’s no surprise that major technology and fashion-related brands showed interest in the Ultralite. Travers didn’t name specific companies, but hinted at the feasibility of the Ultralite reference design arriving under the banner of a globally recognizable consumer brand as early as this fall.

Wearable tech and fashion has become so irresistible, even celebrities like Paula Abdul are getting into the act. The dancer/singer saw fit to bring her IdolEyes Fashion Audio Glasses to CES, while plenty of wrist gizmos were spotted, too, including Fossil’s latest sixth-generation, wellness-oriented hybrid watch.

Apparently fashion -focused technology has moved from the face and hands all the way down to the feet as well. Indeed, luxury footwear designer Enrico Cuini worked with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Taryn Rose to create a line of high-end men’s and women’s shoes that promise the ultimate in fit and comfort, thanks to the development of their ALIA, or Active Lift in Alignment, support technology.

The system uses computer vision and intelligence for personalized, made-to-measure fit. The shoes “dissipate pressure across a greater foot surface area to dynamically allow for pressure relief, stability and energy return, making even the highest, sexiest stilettos amazingly comfortable,” their announcement read.

For the attendees that made it out to CES this year — which, at some 112,000 or so in the final tally, amount to a little more than half of the usual crowd — they were rewarded with gonzo spectacles across an array of eye-grabbing technologies. The most obvious to the casual onlooker were futuristic, bendable displays in televisions and automotive innovation for self-driving cars, electric vehicles, infotainment systems and more. If that didn’t gab attention, certainly the transportation options did. After all, how often does one shoot through the color-lit underground tunnels beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center in a free chauffeured Tesla?

But there was more going on under the surface of the show, and for fashion and beauty, it’s clear that innovation will continue lighting the way this year and beyond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Tabayer Lands at Bergdorf Goodman

Tabayer, the ethically minded luxury jewelry brand from founder and chief executive officer Nigora Tokhtabayeva, has landed at Bergdorf Goodman. “As we embarked on carefully building this luxury brand, Bergdorf was the ideal flagship partner we had in mind for the U.S. market,” Tokhtabayeva said. “As a lover and collector of fine jewelry, aligning with BG has truly been a dream realized.” More from WWDInside the Brooklyn Jewelry Store MociunA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootHigh Neck: The Latest High Jewelry Presentations Tokhtabayeva was born in Uzbekistan and from a young age developed a sense of jewelry as both protective and...
WWD

L Catterton Sells Bliss World to AS Beauty

Bliss World has a new owner. AS Beauty, a joint venture between Alan and Joey Shamah, the founders of E.l.f. Beauty, and the Azrak family, who previously ran and sold a pajama business, has added the skin-focused, spa-inspired brand to its roster as it looks to diversify its portfolio into skin care. Its current brand lineup consists of Laura Geller Beauty, Julep Beauty, Mally Beauty and Cover FX.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now Beginning as a spa in New York founded by Marcia Kilgore in...
WWD

Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home

Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vogue Magazine

Stella McCartney on Building a More Sustainable Fashion Industry in 2023

Stella McCartney has long been at the forefront of fashion’s sustainability movement. But despite a flurry of climate commitments from brands in recent years, change has remained slow across the industry at large. In fact, figures provided by the United Nations Fashion Charter suggest just 15 percent of its signatories—those most committed to environmental action—are on track to achieve the 1.5 degrees celsius pathway set out by the Paris Agreement. “Greenwashing is a phrase for a reason,” the designer tells Vogue via Zoom from her Wiltshire home. “Our industry is very good at PR and very good at making things seem other than they really are.”
ETOnline.com

The 14 Best Designer Handbag Deals You Can Shop Now During the Amazon New Year Sale

The New Year is the perfect time to shop for designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon's New Year Sale for great winter fashion finds. While you might be shopping for cozy sweaters and boots for the winter, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals from favorite brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
The Associated Press

Gucci recasts itself during Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Gucci offered another January surprise to kick off Milan Fashion Week menswear previews on Friday, taking a new direction after Alessandro Michele’s exit as creative director. Very much like Michele’s low-key debut eight years ago heading an in-house team, the Gucci runway show heralding the new post-Michele era was an understated affair, quietly recasting the codes of the brand founded in Florence more than a century ago as a luggage company. Under Michele, fantasy took flight with ever-escalating showmanship and layers of embellishment in romantic collections that blurred gender barriers and intellectually challenged the fashion crowd with notes referencing sometimes obscure thinkers. Those embellishments have been stripped, at least for now, with an easy-to-read collection.
Hypebae

Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years

Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Footwear News

What Shoes Will Rule the Men’s Market in 2023? Execs from Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom & More Weigh In

Today marks the beginning of the fall/winter 2023 market for the men’s industry as Pitti Uomo kicks off in Florence. The collections debut as many retailers enter the year concerned about a looming recession and high interest rates. So far, luxury sales have remained robust, but economic turmoil in the months ahead could slow down the momentum. As buyers head to Europe for runway shows and showroom appointments, FN caught up with top retailers to discuss what’s selling now, what they expect to see trending for fall ’23 and the brands to watch. What are your top-performing men’s styles right now? Bruce Pask, men’s...
WWD

Rent the Runway Links With Amazon

Rent the Runway has landed on Amazon. The designer rental specialist said it is launching an Amazon Fashion storefront that will sell “pre-loved” looks and exclusive new items from its Design Collective. More from WWDPuppets and Puppets RTW Spring 2023Red Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04 The resale looks from the company’s rental business will include hundreds of styles from more than 35 brands, including Tory Sport, Rag & Bone, Tibi, Kate Spade New York and others with the selection spanning casual styles, workwear,...
WWD

Amazon Fashion’s New Releases Include the Must-Have Wardrobe Essentials That Make Every Outfit Effortlessly Chic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Shopping for trendy pieces is fun and all, but 2023 is about securing your ultimate, love-forever wardrobe. So, what if we told you there’s a one-stop shop for a collection of timeless clothing (and sometimes even accessories) that makes getting dressed each day easier and helps you get the most bang for your buck? Enter: Amazon’s new fashion releases.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs....
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Casts Feminist Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Handbag Campaign

PARIS — The Lady Dior has not left the spotlight since Princess Diana first sported the handbag in 1995, but Dior is hoping that one of its spin-offs, the Lady 95.22, will become one of the “It” bags of 2023. The French luxury house is launching the bag, revealed during its fall 2022 women’s ready-to-wear show, with a global campaign set to break on Thursday that will feature a multigenerational cast of outstanding women from the realms of fashion, film, literature, sports, music and art, many of them with existing ties to women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.More from WWDA First...
WWD

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

“We see no clouds on the LVMH horizon,” a sanguine Luca Solca, senior research analyst, global luxury goods at Bernstein, opined on Wednesday after leadership changes shook the top of Louis Vuitton and Dior, the French luxury group’s flagship fashion houses. Echoing other observers, Solca characterized the appointment of Dior head Pietro Beccari as chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton as “very good news,” and Delphine Arnault’s ascension as Beccari’s successor as “a step forward for her.”More from WWDA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in TokyoLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationDior Pre-Fall 2023 Preview “We...
WWD

Simon Cracker’s Sophomore Display at Milan Fashion Week Nods to Punk à la Vivienne Westwood

MILAN — Simon Cracker’s Simone Botte and his business partner Filippo Biraghi would rather say “no” to the fashion establishment, stop manufacturing new gear and quit the industry. Yet in their frequent musings about how to best convey their radical fashion proposition, the pair has found a formula to shift perceptions and tear down barriers from within, embracing a punk attitude which, they said, is inspired by, among others, the late queen of punk Vivienne Westwood.More from WWDVivienne Westwood Dies at 81: Images Through the YearsMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan...
WWD

Missouri House of Representatives Adopts ‘Sexist’ Dress Codes for Female Lawmakers Who Now Cannot Show Arms

The Missouri House of Representatives opened session on Wednesday, and rather than focus on legislation for residents of Missouri, the Republican-controlled House majority used the opportunity to tighten dress code restrictions on women while leaving the men’s dress code rules in place. State Rep. Ann Kelley, a Republican, cosponsored the bill, which requires women to wear a blazer when in the House chamber. The Democratic caucus quickly rebuked the bill calling it “ridiculous.”More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesYear of Rabbit Chinese New Year Campaigns The State House...
MISSOURI STATE
hypebeast.com

Ferragamo's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is an Ode to La-La Land

Following his debut at the label’s helm in Milan in September, creative director Maximilian Davis has presented his first pre-fall collection for Ferragamo in the brand’s headquarters. The line reflects Salvatore Ferragamo’s influence in Los Angeles, where the namesake founder opened a store in the spring of 1923,...
WWD

WWD

44K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy