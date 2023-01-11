ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Middle School Student Karon Blake Mourned After Shooting Death

By D.L. Chandler
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGLrn_0kBXlDe500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcCnC_0kBXlDe500

Source: Daniel Tadevosyan / Getty


Karon Blake, a 13-year-old middle school student in Washington, D.C., was shot and killed over the weekend for allegedly tampering with a vehicle. This week, the school community Blake attended is attempting to process the shocking moment with others calling for justice for the arrest of the person that carried out the shooting.

As reported by local outlet NBC 4 Washington, Karon Blake was a student at Brookland Middle School in Washington’s Northeast quadrant. According to a press release from Metropolitan Police Department , the shooting took place last Saturday (Jan. 7).

From the press release :

At approximately 3:56 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located a juvenile male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

Detectives’ investigation at the scene revealed that a male inside of a residence, at the listed location, heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles. The male resident went outside, armed with a registered firearm, to further investigate. There was an interaction between a juvenile male and the male resident. During the interaction, the male resident discharged his firearm striking the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

As NBC 4 notes, members of the Brookland Middle School community are speaking out and offering support to Blake’s peers who might be affected by news of his passing. In the broader community, some are asking that criminal charges are levied against the unnamed resident who shot the firearm that ended Blake’s life. That same call has been growing across social media as well but MPD officials have yet to announce new developments regarding the investigation.

Photo: Getty

The post DC Middle School Student Karon Blake Mourned After Shooting Death appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Street at about 11 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. Officers found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WUSA9

2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

17-year-old dies after being shot while walking home in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — A teenager has died after being shot while walking home Friday in Waldorf, Maryland, officials said. The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place. Officers arrived at...
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Gunman Apprehended In DC Months After Murdering Lifelong Friends From MD: Police

Police have apprehended a wanted gunman who shot and killed two Maryland teens who were lifelong friends during a triple shooting in Washington, DC nearly three months ago. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 19-year-old Southeast, DC resident Amarii Fontanelle has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the deaths of District Heights residents Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, in October last year.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot last night in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 2300 Block of 25th Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and identity of the victim have not been released at this time. Police are asking for help looking for a black sedan with four black males, wearing all-black clothing and black masks. They The post Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

18-Year-Old Charged With D.C. Stabbing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed Tuesday night in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 1000 Block of Park Road. Shortly before 10:30 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect then stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. 18-year-old Keron Dukes of D.C. was arrested later Tuesday night and charged with the stabbing. Detectives believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. The post 18-Year-Old Charged With D.C. Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 women shot while in DC rideshare vehicle

WASHINGTON — Two women were shot in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, and police say they were in a rideshare vehicle, like Uber or Lyft. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – near Morton Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Homicide in Southwest

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Jan. 11, on the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 9:39 pm, officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot Wednesday night in Southwest D.C. The shooting took place at the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly after 9:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to nearby hospitals. 23-year-old Anthony Richardson died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Two Shot One Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

D.C. Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Series of Carjackings

A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced 20-year-old James Albert Borum to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in 2021.
SILVER SPRING, MD
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

RVA's Home For Classic Hip Hop

 https://theboxrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy