From Andrew Garfield’s Omega to Jay Ellis’s Cartier, the 7 Best Watches We Saw at the Golden Globes

Listen to the culture vultures and they’ll tell you the real winner at the 2023 Golden Globes was The White Lotus ‘s Jennifer Coolidge, the veteran character actress who delivered an uproarious tight five in her role as a presenter. But for connoisseurs in the know, the real standout was Omega , the Swiss watchmaker that managed to put timepieces on the wrists of not merely one or two, but a staggering 14 of the red carpet’s most notable names. (To wit: What did Best Supporting Actor nominees Eddie Redmayne and Ke Huy Quan have in common? Omega DeVilles, that’s what.)

But they weren’t the only game in town. In fact, a number of other fine watchmakers also made appearances, including Vacheron Constantin on the wrist of The Bear ‘s Jeremy Allen White, Cartier courtesy of Top Gun: Maverick ‘s Jay Ellis and TAG Heuer , whose Carrera Date model accented Sebastian Stan’s sharp-as-knives double-breasted tuxedo.

For a look at the best watches at the Golden Globes, keep scrolling.

Jay Ellis, Cartier Tank Americaine

If anything, Ellis, one of the stars of Top Gun: Maverick , proved that classics are a surefire route to success on the red carpet. And when you’re wearing an indisputable horological masterpiece like the Cartier Tank Americaine (not to mention a can’t-fail black tuxedo), what’s there to be insecure about?

Sebastian Stan, TAG Heuer Carrera Date

Stan, nominated for a mouthful of an award (Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his performance in Pam and Tommy ), wore the ultimate blend of rugged and refined. His TAG Heuer Carrera Date has the soul of a sports watch thanks to its racecar-driving forebears, but the elegance to work with a sharp-shouldered velvet tuxedo.

Jeremy Allen White, Vacheron Constantin Patrimony

There are few things more elegant than a Vacheron Constantin dress watch, but the $28,900 rose gold Patrimony model works as well as tailoring as it does with jeans and a t-shirt. And given White started a rush on white tees with his bicep-baring performance as a chef in The Bear , we can see why he’d be attracted to something so adaptable.

Ke Huy Quan, Omega DeVille Prestige

Quan, who starred opposite Michelle Yeoh in Everything, Everywhere, All at Once , chose a relatively small 34 mm Omega DeVille Prestige watch to pair with his tuxedo. It’s proof that big things really do come in small packages. Whether or not it had anything to do with him winning his category (Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture) is up for debate.

Eddie Redmayne, Omega DeVille Tresor

Redmayne was up against Quan for his performance in The Good Nurse, but they chose complementary—not competing—watches. The melon-sized on his lapel may have gotten a lot of attention, but we couldn’t ignore his stainless steel and blue dialed 40 mm Deville Tresor.

Andrew Garfield, Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra

While he may have lost his category (he was nominated for the same mouthful as Sebastian Stan for his turn in Under the Banner of Heaven), Andrew Garfield charmed us with his decision to match his orange Zegna suit to the dial of his Seamaster Aqua Terra. He laid it on thick in a good way, and managed to pull it off.

Barry Keoghan, Omega Speedmaster ’57

Although he lost the Best Supporting Actor in a Film race to Ke Huy Quan, Keoghan had plenty to celebrate when his latest project, The Banshees of Inisherin , won Best Picture. If his Speedmaster ’57, an updated classic, is any indication, this is one young man who knows how to dress like a winner.