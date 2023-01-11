ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

From Andrew Garfield’s Omega to Jay Ellis’s Cartier, the 7 Best Watches We Saw at the Golden Globes

By Justin Fenner
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jw4eW_0kBXl21L00

Listen to the culture vultures and they’ll tell you the real winner at the 2023 Golden Globes was The White Lotus ‘s Jennifer Coolidge, the veteran character actress who delivered an uproarious tight five in her role as a presenter. But for connoisseurs in the know, the real standout was Omega , the Swiss watchmaker that managed to put timepieces on the wrists of not merely one or two, but a staggering 14 of the red carpet’s most notable names. (To wit: What did Best Supporting Actor nominees Eddie Redmayne and Ke Huy Quan have in common? Omega DeVilles, that’s what.)

But they weren’t the only game in town. In fact, a number of other fine watchmakers also made appearances, including Vacheron Constantin on the wrist of The Bear ‘s Jeremy Allen White, Cartier courtesy of Top Gun: Maverick ‘s Jay Ellis and TAG Heuer , whose Carrera Date model accented Sebastian Stan’s sharp-as-knives double-breasted tuxedo.

For a look at the best watches at the Golden Globes, keep scrolling.

Jay Ellis, Cartier Tank Americaine

If anything, Ellis, one of the stars of Top Gun: Maverick , proved that classics are a surefire route to success on the red carpet. And when you’re wearing an indisputable horological masterpiece like the Cartier Tank Americaine (not to mention a can’t-fail black tuxedo), what’s there to be insecure about?

Sebastian Stan, TAG Heuer Carrera Date

Stan, nominated for a mouthful of an award (Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his performance in Pam and Tommy ), wore the ultimate blend of rugged and refined. His TAG Heuer Carrera Date has the soul of a sports watch thanks to its racecar-driving forebears, but the elegance to work with a sharp-shouldered velvet tuxedo.

Jeremy Allen White, Vacheron Constantin Patrimony

There are few things more elegant than a Vacheron Constantin dress watch, but the $28,900 rose gold Patrimony model works as well as tailoring as it does with jeans and a t-shirt. And given White started a rush on white tees with his bicep-baring performance as a chef in The Bear , we can see why he’d be attracted to something so adaptable.

Ke Huy Quan, Omega DeVille Prestige

Quan, who starred opposite Michelle Yeoh in Everything, Everywhere, All at Once , chose a relatively small 34 mm Omega DeVille Prestige watch to pair with his tuxedo. It’s proof that big things really do come in small packages. Whether or not it had anything to do with him winning his category (Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture) is up for debate.

Eddie Redmayne, Omega DeVille Tresor

Redmayne was up against Quan for his performance in The Good Nurse, but they chose complementary—not competing—watches. The melon-sized on his lapel may have gotten a lot of attention, but we couldn’t ignore his stainless steel and blue dialed 40 mm Deville Tresor.

Andrew Garfield, Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra

While he may have lost his category (he was nominated for the same mouthful as Sebastian Stan for his turn in Under the Banner of Heaven), Andrew Garfield charmed us with his decision to match his orange Zegna suit to the dial of his Seamaster Aqua Terra. He laid it on thick in a good way, and managed to pull it off.

Barry Keoghan, Omega Speedmaster ’57

Although he lost the Best Supporting Actor in a Film race to Ke Huy Quan, Keoghan had plenty to celebrate when his latest project, The Banshees of Inisherin , won Best Picture. If his Speedmaster ’57, an updated classic, is any indication, this is one young man who knows how to dress like a winner.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres Leaves Montecito Amid Dangerous Floods: “Mother Nature Is Not Happy With Us”

Montecito — the celebrity-loved enclave in central California which Oprah Winfrey, Jane Lynch, Rob Lowe and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, among others call home—is officially under mandatory evacuation. This ruling comes after a fruitless search for a five-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters early Monday morning; the search was called off around 3 p.m. local time. Five years ago, on Jan. 9, 2018, Montecito was ravaged by mudslides caused by flash flooding; in the middle of the night, the town got more than half an inch of rainfall in five minutes, and the storm continued throughout the day, leaving...
MONTECITO, CA
Robb Report

This Epic 277-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes With a Giant Infinity Jacuzzi That Overlooks the Pool

Rodriguez Design Studio just took a crack at creating “the perfect charter superyacht.” The Spanish studio unveiled a new concept on Tuesday that aims to connect seafarers with their oceanic surroundings in a truly luxurious fashion. The 277-footer, known as Catalina, features a sleek steel hull, a lightweight aluminum superstructure and a minimalist exterior. “The styling of the yacht marks the design direction of the studio coming into 2023: simple yet elegant,” studio founder Josh Rodriguez said in a statement. Onboard, Catalina’s five oversized decks are stacked with furniture and amenities to encourage alfresco living. The vessel is also equipped with floor-to-ceiling glass...
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
People

Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas

"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
WWD

Golden Globes 2023 Preview: Fashion ‘Gone Wild’

“Now that the Globes are back, let’s have fun,” said stylist Jennifer Austin. The fashion world seems ready for the first major red-carpet moment of the year when the award show returns Tuesday. And while there may be a slight shadow looming over the carpet, the industry is looking forward.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition “The strides that they made and changes that they made were good,” Austin continued, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She’s dressing Angela Bassett, nominated...
womansday.com

Dakota Johnson Wore a See-Through Black Lace Corset That Brought Everyone to a Halt

Folks have long known Dakota Johnson for being adventurous with the roles she plays in movies. But she's equally famous for her continuously daring choices on the red carpet. In September 2021, the Fifty Shades of Grey star had everyone staring at her when she attended the New York Film Festival screening of her film The Lost Daughter. For the event, Dakota decided she wanted to mix classy with a bit of rock and roll. She wore a black lace corset that featured ruffling on the sweetheart neckline. A closer look at the top revealed a nude-colored underlay that made it appear see-through. She paired it with black leather high-waisted pants and black pointed stilettos.
Harper's Bazaar

Jenna Ortega Looks So Glamorous in an Evening Gown with Cutouts at the 2023 Golden Globes

Jenna Ortega departed from Wednesday-core and, instead, channeled Old Hollywood glamour on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress arrived at tonight's star-studded ceremony in a sweeping sand-colored evening gown by Gucci featuring a wrapped bodice and sheer, pleated, floor-length sleeves. The torso of the dress included abdominal cutouts strung together by silver hoops.
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are 9 for 10

On January 9, we heard from the first three guilds — art directors, cinematographers and sound editors — with their nominees for the best of the year in their respective fields. On Jan. 10, it was the turn of the casting directors and sound mixers to weigh in with their choices. The actors, directors, and makeup artists & hairstylists were heard from on Jan. 11. And the costume designers and producers piped in just as Oscar nominations voting kicks off on Jan. 12. Two films reaped bids from nine of these 10 precursor prizes: “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The...
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut

Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
EW.com

Everything to know about the 2023 Golden Globes

For the first time in nearly two years, the 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock. In February 2021, one week before the 78th Golden Globes broadcast, the Los Angeles Times ran an exposé that uncovered that there were no Black members among the HFPA's 87-member votership. The organization faced backlash from various Hollywood heavy hitters, including Tom Cruise, who returned his three Golden Globe statuettes in protest. NBC later decided it wouldn't air the telecast in 2022. And following that decision, 102 Hollywood publicity firms issued a joint statement pledging not to work with the HFPA until it took action for equity.
Robb Report

Robb Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy