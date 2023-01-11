Read full article on original website
Indiana man sentenced for role in Cortland drug trafficking conspiracy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Indiana man with ties to a Cortland drug trafficking conspiracy is sentenced in United States District Court. 57-year-old John Rice was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison Friday. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to supplying over 50 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun to Cortland based drug dealer Kyle Leeper. Leeper was sentenced to 40 years in November for the murder of a California man during a drug deal in 2019 as part of the conspiracy.
Preble hopes to improve bridges with state funding
PREBLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County town is seeking grants to improve bridges. Preble is applying for about $1.5 million in state funding. Highway Superintendent Jeff Griswold says there’s a lot of applicants, but he feels “pretty good” about the town’s chances. Officials hope...
Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge
FREETOWN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Freetown man is facing charges in Cortland County. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Allen Osborn on Tuesday, January 10th. Authorities say Osborn stole a victim’s mobile phone at an address in the Town of Freetown, and then drove them to a seasonal portion of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Osborn then allegedly fought and choked the victim before abandoning them on Hoxie Gorge Road.
Upcoming snowmobile safety certification course in Cortland County
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A snowmobile safety course in Cortlandville. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is offering the safety certification sponsored by the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. Youth between the ages of 10 and 13 may operate a snowmobile accompanied by a person who is 18 years and older if they have completed the course. Youth aged 14-17 may operate a snowmobile without supervision after finishing the course. The one-day certification happens February 11th at 8:00 a.m. at the Cortlandville Fire Station located at 999 Route 13 in Cortland. Space is limited, pre-registration is required.
Bike riding, walking to become safer in Candor
CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tioga County village will benefit from state funding. Candor recently received $15,000 to make bike riding and walking safer. The Candor Central School District was also given $10,000 to improve the wellness of students and staff. The money comes from the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Grant.
Cortland man faces charges in Seneca County investigation
TYRE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is charged after a months-long investigation. 35-year-old Carl Clemons was arrested Tuesday, January 10th at 3:00 p.m. by investigators with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. They say Clemons allegedly robbed and assaulted someone on September 21st at a business in the Town of Tyre, stealing a large sum of money from the victim. Clemons was charged with felony robbery, two counts of felony grand larceny, and misdemeanors of menacing and criminal mischief. He will reappear in Tyre Town Court on January 24th.
O’Mara pushes for the passing of illegal stick store legislation
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Senator Tom O’Mara wants Governor Hochul to crackdown on illegal sticker stores. He’s concerned about the distribution of illegal marijuana in the Southern Tier. O’Mara was joined Thursday by Assemblymen Chris Friend and Phil Palmesano in Watkins Glen to ask the...
Two charged in Owego explosion
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two people are facing charges after an early morning explosion in Owego. Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported explosion at 7 Hill Street in the Village of Owego shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the explosion was caused by large mortar-style fireworks set off in the building. One person was transferred to a local medical center for non-life-threatening injuries. 39-year-old Amanda Hazard, of Nichols, and 29-year-old Nicholas Whitmarsh, of Owego, were arrested and charged with felony arson and misdemeanors of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. They will appear in Owego Town Court on Tuesday, January 17th.
Morale, staffing top concerns in Ithaca City School District
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — School districts are still scrambling to fill jobs, even nearly halfway into the school year. In Ithaca, Superintendent Luvelle Brown says staffing shortages are affecting morale. Salaries are also an issue. Brown adds burnout is another concern among district staff in Ithaca. FULL INTERVIEW: Superintendent...
Crews put out house fire in Apalachin
APALACHIN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in Apalachin. WBNG reports the blaze happened around 9 AM on Wednesday. Firefighters say the home on Bolles Hill Road is likely a total loss. No injuries were reported. Elsewhere in Tioga County, some speed limits...
Wegmans looks to fill hundreds of positions, will host virtual hiring event
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular grocery chain is hosting a company-wide virtual mass-hiring event. Wegmans is looking to fill hundreds of hourly entry-level management positions. Immediately available roles include shift leaders, supervisors, and managers in departments throughout the store. Additionally, the company is recruiting part time and full-time customer service positions.
Big Red sprint football coach retires
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime coach at Cornell is retiring. Terry Cullen has led the sprint football team for 45 seasons. He’s the second-longest tenured coach in the Big Red’s history. Cullen announced his retirement on Thursday. Cornell Athletics Hall of Famer Jay Carter will serve as interim coach until the job is filled.
