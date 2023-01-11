LOS ANGELES — On one of the top floors of Nike Headquarters in Los Angeles on Thursday, sat a white couch. That couch was flanked by dozens of video cameras, local and national reporters, friends, family, and coaches past, present, and future. As the blaring music reached a whisper before finding complete silence, the 18-year-old everyone was there to see took her seat right in the middle. With her younger sister and parents by her side, Alyssa Thompson saw one of the toughest decisions she ever had to make culminate with her watching her wildest dreams become reality as she was selected No. 1 overall by Angel City FC in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO