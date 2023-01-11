Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops Answers the Question Once and for All
The College Football Hall of Famer loved his time at OU, but the game has changed and he's happily focused on the XFL.
Oklahoma Moves to Top of Big 12 Standings With Win at Texas Tech
The Sooners logged a season-high 27 assists as Ana Llanusa and Skylar Vann both turned in a big game to take down the Red Raiders.
SEC School Reportedly Targeting Oklahoma Athletics Figure
Mississippi State is reportedly targeting Oklahoma deputy AD Zac Selmon as the school's new athletic director, per college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. No deal is finalized, but Selmon is set to visit with the school in Starkville on Thursday. Selmon, 37, would become the ...
'Sooner Born, Sooner Bred.' Tuttle girls basketball standout realizes lifelong dream after signing with Oklahoma
By Michael Kinney Landry Allen has always wanted to play for the University of Oklahoma. Growing up in a family of Sooner fans, it was hard for the passion for the crimson and cream not to rub off on her. “Well, my mom and my dad are both big-time OU fans,” said Allen, a senior post ...
Cowboys Ex Witten: Player of the Year is OU QB Jackson Arnold
New Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year on Thursday by Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Nick Smith's Father Says Son Will Return to Razorbacks
Family of injured star guard reaches out to local radio show in effort to get everyone to chill out
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Stanford Offensive Lineman
Walter Rouse was a four-year starter for the Cardinal and addresses immediate needs for the Sooners at offensive tackle.
Why Fox's Joel Klatt Likes Oklahoma in 2023
OU's five one-possession losses "easily flips" to a successful season in year two under Brent Venables. "They’re a team that could climb very easily."
Crimson and Cream Collective announces teamwide deal for Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Major NIL news has come down the pike on campus Friday. Crimson and Cream Collective, one of two approved NIL collectives on the campus at The University of Oklahoma, has announced it’s signed or has offered a deal to the entire 115-man Oklahoma football roster, according to a report by On3Sports' Jeremy Crabtree.
Sooners offer 3-star 2024 tackle Bennett Warren
Oklahoma’s recruiting focus is firmly set on the 2024 class. They’re days from welcoming their 2023 early enrollees on campus. While the 2023 recruiting ride was fun, but to be considered elite, they must stack top five classes together. Their most recent offer went to a three-star offensive...
Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Quarterback
Dillon Gabriel took over as the new face of the Oklahoma offense in 2022.
Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold Wins Gatorade National Player of the Year
The Sooners' new quarterback won the award Thursday over co-finalists Arch Manning and Malachi Nelson.
Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Special Teams
Brent Venables returned creativity and aggression to the third phase of the game for Oklahoma in 2022.
