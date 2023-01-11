Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
ccxmedia.org
Weekend Showcase: Front Porch Musical Theatre Presents ‘Annie’
Front Porch Musical Theatre is on stage for the second week in their production of “Annie” at the Rogers High School Performing Arts Center. “I really hope everyone walks out of here feeling happy and like they saw something spectacular,” said Micah Ziemke, who plays Daddy Warbucks.
ccxmedia.org
Sweet Potato Comfort Pie Event Honoring MLK Planned for Jan. 15
Golden Valley nonprofit Sweet Potato Comfort Pie and Breck School are teaming up for the ninth annual holiday celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s event is titled “Edify with Sweet Potato Comfort Pie: A Piece of Unity in Action.”. Rose McGee, founder of Sweet Potato...
Kelsea Ballerini Coming To Minnesota In March
She loves to tease us so we knew she had some sort of announcement coming! Kelsea Ballerini just announced part two of her popular Heartfirst Tour and it includes a stop in Minnesota later this year. The first part of the tour kicked off late last year and included only...
multihousingnews.com
Saint Therese Lands $47M for Minneapolis Senior Living Project
Completion is expected in the spring of 2024. Saint Therese has received $47 million in financing for the construction of Saint Therese of Corcoran, a 153-unit senior living community in Corcoran, Minn. The organization broke ground on the project in September and completion is expected in the spring of 2024.
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley’s Winterfest is Saturday, January 28
Celebrate all the outdoor fun of a Minnesota winter at Golden Valley’s Winterfest. Enjoy activities like sledding, ice skating, and horse-drawn hayrides. There will also be a live DJ, a visit from the Snow Queen, and a bonfire complete with marshmallow roasting and hot chocolate for treats. Gather your...
Minneapolis' Arezzo Ristorante closing; says landlord 'refuses to renew lease'
Arezzo Ristorante in southwest Minneapolis is closing, with the business claiming its building landlord is refusing to renew its lease. The Italian restaurant has occupied the corner at France Avenue and West 51st South, in the 50th and France district that borders Edina, since 2001. But a note has appeared...
myvillager.com
After 42 years, Winegar reluctantly shuts down her beloved SweatShop
Though she decided to sell the SweatShop building, which also includes Rose Street Patisserie, to Paster Properties, it is no surprise the energetic Winegar will not be leaving the fitness industry. “We really had fun in a 10-minute conversation where I designed the studio with him, and he got it...
"You can't help but love Mo": Celebrating the life of Mo Hassanzadeh
MINNEAPOLIS -- The WCCO family is keeping one of our colleagues in our thoughts and hearts. Anchor and reporter Erin Hassanzadeh is spending time with her family as she mourns the sudden loss of her father.There's a table saved at TJ's of Edina--the best seat in the house--a spot for the diner's leader, a beloved friend, father and husband--Mo Hassanzadeh."Not too often would we come in and he wasn't there," said John Gallagher, a customer. "He'll be missed."At 18 years old Mo left his home country of Iran and came to the U.S. to study engineering. He made Minnesota home when...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
krwc1360.com
2023 Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby Canceled
Too much snow, too little ice. Those are the conditions that organizers say have forced them to make the decision to cancel this year’s Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby. In a press release, officials say that 12 to 14 inches of heavy snow currently covers the ice on Maple Lake. The one foot-plus of snow is on top of ice that is currently measuring only 7 to 11 inches thick. Organizers say even if the ice was thick enough to allow machinery to attempt to plow the snow, the weight of the piles created would also be a problem for ice integrity. The final factor was that weather forecasts also indicate that temperatures will be above average for up to the next two weeks.
Pastor regains movement in hands, toes after being paralyzed in icy fall
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — An icy parking lot is to blame for a local pastor's hard fall that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent has led services at the Christian Life Center in Golden Valley for 22 years. But on Dec. 16, he was walking down a snow-packed hill to talk to tree-trimming workers when he suddenly slipped and broke his neck.
mprnews.org
Deteriorating ice conditions force some Minnesota winter events to pivot
Heavier-than-average snowfall across much of Minnesota this winter has been a boon to a lot of winter sports enthusiasts, providing a great foundation for ski trails, sledding hills and snowmobile routes. But it’s now causing problems with ice conditions on some frozen lakes. In some cases, lakes that started...
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
How Did This Car Crash Into The Petco Building In Waite Park On Friday The 13th?
Are you superstitious? One thing I've never really worried about while I'm sitting in the lunch room at work is the possibility that someone might actually drive through the building. Today, that's exactly what happened in Waite Park. Luckily for the driver of this vehicle, and the employees at Petco,...
Minnetonka City Council votes unanimously to buy The Marsh for $4.3M
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. The Minnetonka City Council voted unanimously Monday to purchase to the Marsh wellness center and its seven-acre lot from the YMCA of the North for nearly $4.3 million. The longtime integrative wellness center abuts over...
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
ccxmedia.org
Volleyball Community Supporting CP’s John Yunker
Champlin Park High School volleyball coach John Yunker is recovering from open-heart surgery earlier this week and remains hospitalized. The 46-year old first noticed trouble with his breathing on December 29th was taken by ambulance to the local hospital. What initially was believed to be pneumonia, John’s health problems were actually tied to his heart.
St. Catherine University librarian killed in Lake Nokomis hit-and-run
MINNEAPOLIS -- A family member has confirmed to WCCO the victim of the fatal hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis was David Phillip Norris.Norris was a librarian at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.The accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway. MORE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake NokomisThe area around Lake Nokomis is a destination for many who like to walk and run, and many who use this area know how dangerous it can be.Police are still searching for the driver responsible for Norris' death.Becky Roloff, President of St. Catherine University, said in a statement that Norris was very caring and inquisitive."St. Catherine University is saddened by the news of David's tragic death. An alumnus (MLIS'17) and librarian at St. Kate's since 2019, he was driven by a passion for equity in information access and connecting users with the resources they need. His commitment to confronting bias and his leadership in promoting inclusivity and diversity was deeply admired by the library community." -Becky Roloff, President, St. Catherine's University
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Boys Hockey On the Rise
The Champlin Park boys hockey team is enjoying a strong season. The Rebels enter Thursday night with a 9-3-0 record. They’ve had a solid program in the past, but aren’t known as a hockey power. Champlin Park won 15 games with a young team last season, and it...
