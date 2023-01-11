ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

ccxmedia.org

Weekend Showcase: Front Porch Musical Theatre Presents ‘Annie’

Front Porch Musical Theatre is on stage for the second week in their production of “Annie” at the Rogers High School Performing Arts Center. “I really hope everyone walks out of here feeling happy and like they saw something spectacular,” said Micah Ziemke, who plays Daddy Warbucks.
ROGERS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Sweet Potato Comfort Pie Event Honoring MLK Planned for Jan. 15

Golden Valley nonprofit Sweet Potato Comfort Pie and Breck School are teaming up for the ninth annual holiday celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s event is titled “Edify with Sweet Potato Comfort Pie: A Piece of Unity in Action.”. Rose McGee, founder of Sweet Potato...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
B105

Kelsea Ballerini Coming To Minnesota In March

She loves to tease us so we knew she had some sort of announcement coming! Kelsea Ballerini just announced part two of her popular Heartfirst Tour and it includes a stop in Minnesota later this year. The first part of the tour kicked off late last year and included only...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
multihousingnews.com

Saint Therese Lands $47M for Minneapolis Senior Living Project

Completion is expected in the spring of 2024. Saint Therese has received $47 million in financing for the construction of Saint Therese of Corcoran, a 153-unit senior living community in Corcoran, Minn. The organization broke ground on the project in September and completion is expected in the spring of 2024.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley’s Winterfest is Saturday, January 28

Celebrate all the outdoor fun of a Minnesota winter at Golden Valley’s Winterfest. Enjoy activities like sledding, ice skating, and horse-drawn hayrides. There will also be a live DJ, a visit from the Snow Queen, and a bonfire complete with marshmallow roasting and hot chocolate for treats. Gather your...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
myvillager.com

After 42 years, Winegar reluctantly shuts down her beloved SweatShop

Though she decided to sell the SweatShop building, which also includes Rose Street Patisserie, to Paster Properties, it is no surprise the energetic Winegar will not be leaving the fitness industry. “We really had fun in a 10-minute conversation where I designed the studio with him, and he got it...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"You can't help but love Mo": Celebrating the life of Mo Hassanzadeh

MINNEAPOLIS -- The WCCO family is keeping one of our colleagues in our thoughts and hearts. Anchor and reporter Erin Hassanzadeh is spending time with her family as she mourns the sudden loss of her father.There's a table saved at TJ's of Edina--the best seat in the house--a spot for the diner's leader, a beloved friend, father and husband--Mo Hassanzadeh."Not too often would we come in and he wasn't there," said John Gallagher, a customer. "He'll be missed."At 18 years old Mo left his home country of Iran and came to the U.S. to study engineering. He made Minnesota home when...
EDINA, MN
krwc1360.com

2023 Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby Canceled

Too much snow, too little ice. Those are the conditions that organizers say have forced them to make the decision to cancel this year’s Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby. In a press release, officials say that 12 to 14 inches of heavy snow currently covers the ice on Maple Lake. The one foot-plus of snow is on top of ice that is currently measuring only 7 to 11 inches thick. Organizers say even if the ice was thick enough to allow machinery to attempt to plow the snow, the weight of the piles created would also be a problem for ice integrity. The final factor was that weather forecasts also indicate that temperatures will be above average for up to the next two weeks.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Volleyball Community Supporting CP’s John Yunker

Champlin Park High School volleyball coach John Yunker is recovering from open-heart surgery earlier this week and remains hospitalized. The 46-year old first noticed trouble with his breathing on December 29th was taken by ambulance to the local hospital. What initially was believed to be pneumonia, John’s health problems were actually tied to his heart.
CHAMPLIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Catherine University librarian killed in Lake Nokomis hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS -- A family member has confirmed to WCCO the victim of the fatal hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis was David Phillip Norris.Norris was a librarian at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.The accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway. MORE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake NokomisThe area around Lake Nokomis is a destination for many who like to walk and run, and many who use this area know how dangerous it can be.Police are still searching for the driver responsible for Norris' death.Becky Roloff, President of St. Catherine University, said in a statement that Norris was very caring and inquisitive."St. Catherine University is saddened by the news of David's tragic death. An alumnus (MLIS'17) and librarian at St. Kate's since 2019, he was driven by a passion for equity in information access and connecting users with the resources they need. His commitment to confronting bias and his leadership in promoting inclusivity and diversity was deeply admired by the library community." -Becky Roloff, President, St. Catherine's University
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Champlin Park Boys Hockey On the Rise

The Champlin Park boys hockey team is enjoying a strong season. The Rebels enter Thursday night with a 9-3-0 record. They’ve had a solid program in the past, but aren’t known as a hockey power. Champlin Park won 15 games with a young team last season, and it...
CHAMPLIN, MN

