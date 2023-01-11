ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stolen Auto Theft Operation Yields Five Arrests

By Officer Judinna Gulpan
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4q8P_0kBXc3wH00

The Seattle Police Department’s Community Response Group officers arrested five suspects in a city-wide Auto Theft Operation.

Just after 12:30 p.m. last Saturday, the operation began with officers completing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles. Some of the vehicles stopped had no license plates, modified trip permits, or returned as a stolen vehicle when a records check was completed.

Officers detained the occupants of these vehicles and identified them. A few of the suspects had outstanding warrants, so officers booked them into jail.

As a result of the operation, four stolen vehicles, two handguns, and narcotics were recovered.

Of the five suspects arrested, one was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, two for felony warrants including possession of stolen vehicle and burglary, and one for unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers booked those four individuals into King County Jail. The fifth suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, but he was medically declined at KCJ. Police transported him to Harborview Medical Center, where he was released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDiFo_0kBXc3wH00

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle, Washington

Suspects Arrested for Burglary, Assault and Hate Crime Near Westwood Neighborhood

Seattle Police officers responded to a disturbance where subjects forced entry into a man’s home and assaulted him while saying racial slurs Friday evening near the Westwood neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest and contacted all subjects involved in the...
SEATTLE, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police target retail theft emphasis at Target, arrest 8 & recover merchandise

Kent Police Officers recently collaborated with the Kent Target store on another retail theft emphasis, resulting in eight arrests and the recovery of $3,825.15 worth of stolen merchandise. Police say that this was the department’s third successful retail theft collaboration in the past year. “Your KPD Patrol Officers have...
Seattle, Washington

Man Struck with Hammer in Downtown Robbery

A man was seriously wounded Friday afternoon after he was struck in the head with a hammer in a robbery in downtown Seattle. Police arrested the suspect near the scene of the incident. Around 2:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at 4th Avenue and Pike Street, struck him in...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police arrest 5, recover 4 stolen cars in city-wide auto theft operation

Seattle police arrested five people as part of a city-wide auto theft operation that began last weekend, the department announced Wednesday. According to police, officers were doing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles around 12:30 p.m. last Saturday when they noticed that some stopped cars had no license plates, modified trip permits or returned as stolen after records checks were completed.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Shot in the Hand in Robbery Near Atlantic Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a report of a man walking into Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound earlier this morning in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. When officers arrived just after midnight, they contacted a 19-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The male victim reported being driven to the hospital from where the shooting occurred in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest 911 caller for falsely reporting stolen car with baby inside in Snohomish County

EVERETT, Wash. - Authorities arrested someone for falsely reporting that their car was stolen while a baby was in the backseat on Thursday. At 9:50 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out an alert saying they were looking for a blue 1990 Toyota Celica with Washington license plates. The reporting party said the car was stolen near 11800 4th Ave. W., across the street from Voyager Middle School.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Seattle, Washington

Three Men Shot in Early Morning First Hill Shooting

Seattle Police responded to a report of someone shot in the 900 block of East Pike Street early Saturday morning near First Hill neighborhood. Just after midnight, officers arrived and located three males in their late 20’s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. Police provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the male victims to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Five Arrested in Retail Theft Operation near Mount Baker Neighborhood

The Seattle Police Department’s Community Response Group officers conducted a Retail Theft Operation in the 2700 block of Rainier Avenue South Friday morning near the Mount Baker neighborhood, resulting in five arrests. At approximately 11:00 a.m. Friday, officers began identifying shoplifters while working with loss prevention personnel within the...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust

‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police in South Park Arrest Woman, Recover Stolen Car, Mail

Police arrested a woman in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning, after her attempts to flee from officers resulted in a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway. At 10:17 a.m., police in the 7700 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest spotted a parked...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Family thankful to Brier police for recovering stolen trailer

BRIER, Wash. January 14, 2023—Anthony Bolante, a local photojournalist, lives on a quiet, relatively safe, street in North Seattle’s Maple Leaf neighborhood. As captain for the neighborhood block watch he knows his neighbors well. With security cameras installed in many homes and living at the end of a cul-de-sac provides a feeling of safety for residents. It was the last place he, or any of his neighbors, thought could be the site of an organized camper trailer theft.
BRIER, WA
The Suburban Times

Statements From Mayor Woodards, TPD Chief Moore on Recent Violence

City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. — “This is a tragic day for Tacoma. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the young male victim who was struck by gunfire this afternoon along Portland Avenue in East Tacoma. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as others grieving across our entire community. Although any loss of life is unacceptable, it is even more painful when we see a young life cut short. As we have stated in the past, we remain committed to working with our local, regional and national partners to reverse the alarming upward trend of violence that we have seen in recent years. While that may not be comforting in this moment, we must continue our efforts to address the root causes of these issues. The Tacoma Police Department has already begun working to identify, locate and apprehend the shooter, and they will share updates on this evolving situation as they become available.”
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy